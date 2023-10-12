Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Emerging Markets PMI Signal Growth Momentum Slowing At End Of Third Quarter

Summary

  • Global economic growth near-stalled for a second straight month in September amid a sustained contraction of developed market activity and an easing in the rate of emerging market expansion.
  • Slower expansions of both manufacturing and service sector activity caused overall emerging market output to expand at the weakest pace since January.
  • Although still relatively resilient, the latest PMI data extends the trend of slowing economic growth for emerging markets to a fourth month.

Emerging Markets

tum3123

Global economic growth near-stalled for a second straight month in September amid a sustained contraction of developed market activity and an easing in the rate of emerging market expansion, according to the latest PMI indications.

Slower expansions of

This article was written by

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Comments

