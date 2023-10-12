Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Capital Southwest: This 10.6% Yielding BDC Is Now Overvalued (Downgrade)

Oct. 12, 2023 3:03 AM ETCapital Southwest (CSWC)ARCC, HTGC, OCSL, TPVG
On the Pulse
Summary

  • Capital Southwest has good dividend coverage and recently raised its dividend.
  • Despite payments of supplemental dividends and regular dividend growth, the risk/reward ratio is no longer attractive.
  • CSWC trades at a premium valuation, and passive income investors can buy better-priced BDCs with comparable yields and higher margins of safety.

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) is a well-managed business development company that has a history of raising its dividend payout and paying supplemental dividends in order to distribute excess portfolio income.

The BDC has a first-lien-centered investment portfolio, and Capital

This article was written by

On the Pulse
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSWC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

