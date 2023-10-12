Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buy Stocks For An End Of Year Rally (Technical Analysis)

Oct. 12, 2023 3:23 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SPX)
Grindstone Intelligence profile picture
Grindstone Intelligence
1 Follower

Summary

  • US equity markets sold off in August and September, consistent with normal seasonality.
  • Key levels to watch are 4310 and 4150, with a sustained break below the spring highs indicating a prolonged downtrend.
  • Weakness is seen in breadth and new lows, particularly in micro-cap stocks.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Grindstone Intelligence as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Digitally Generated Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Based Computer Software and Coding Display

cemagraphics

This article was written by

Grindstone Intelligence profile picture
Grindstone Intelligence
1 Follower
Grindstone Intelligence publishes technical analysis and macroeconomic insights for financial advisors, fund managers, professional traders, and individual investors, with the goal of helping them manage risk and stay on the right side of major market trends. We take a top-down approach to financial markets, focusing first on the macroeconomic environment and the big picture technical trends to determine which asset classes are best positioned to perform in the current environment. From there, we dive deeper into the outlook for equities, with a focus on relative strength and sector rotation. We believe that by concentrating our research efforts on the best sectors, we're increasing our odds of finding the best stocks. Our ideas and opinions come from a careful weighing of the evidence. We don't rely on a magical formula or algorithm, nor do we believe that the same approach will work in all environments. We have a deep understanding and a healthy respect for financial market history - not just in the United States, but around the globe and over many centuries. While we hope the investment returns of the next 40 years are similar to those of the last 40, we aren't so naive as to believe such an outcome is guaranteed. That's why our research centers on identifying and managing risk through a rigorous, price-driven approach. We welcome dialogue with our readers, especially that which challenges our views. We're all on this learning journey together.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.