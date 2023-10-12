Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gold Falls Victim To Market Dislocation

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.5K Followers

Summary

  • Gold succumbed to the pressures of rising yields and a strong U.S. dollar in September, but is positioned to benefit when market dislocation reverses.
  • Gold fell below $1,900 per ounce in the final week of September. Gold tested the $1,900 level at the end of June, and again in August, but found support and bounced above it.
  • After resilient performance in the first half of the year, gold finally succumbed to the pressure of rising yields and an ever-so-strong U.S. dollar in the third quarter of the year.

Gold bars and coins

brightstars

Gold succumbed to the pressures of rising yields and a strong U.S. dollar in September, but is positioned to benefit when market dislocation reverses.

Monthly gold market and economic insights from Imaru Casanova, Portfolio Manager, featuring her unique views on

This article was written by

