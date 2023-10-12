privetik

Powell Industries Surges Past Expectations

Surging over 160% YTD and +262% since its November 15th, 2022, selection into the Alpha Picks portfolio, Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) is a top industrial and electrical component and equipment company. Over the last year, industrials (XLI) are up 20.50% behind the top-performing technology sector (XLK), up 42.62%, followed by communications (XLC), up 40%. What began 75 years ago as a small metal-working company in Houston, Texas, POWL is now a global supplier of complex integrated systems and prides itself on understanding its customers' needs.

Powell Industries, Inc.

Market Capitalization: $1.02B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 10/11/23): 2 out of 657

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 10/11/23): 2 out of 71

It's electric! Powell Industries, for a fifth consecutive quarter, beat earnings. Using innovative technologies. POWL manufactures custom-engineered equipment focused on electrical infrastructure. Offering centralized engineering and project management, cost-efficient solutions, and benefitting from record demand in the liquid natural gas (LNG) arena, POWL crushed third-quarter earnings.

POWL Growth Grades (SA Premium)

With an EPS of $1.52 beating by $0.86 and revenue of $192.37M beating by $21.66M, up ~42% year-over-year, POWL's oil and gas revenue increased 25% from the same period in 2022. Strength in new orders exceeded $500M for the second consecutive quarter, aiding the gross margins of +22%, an increase of 810 basis points compared to Q3 2022. With a backlog of more than $1.3B, up 31% from the previous quarter, and a book-to-bill ratio for Q3 of 2.6 times, continues to help this small-cap company compete for business against the big dogs like Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and Eaton (ETN).

"We are in a very strong position and expect that our focused efforts on our strategic initiatives and the health of our end markets will support the positive momentum into fiscal 2024. Operationally, our teams across each of our facilities continues to perform well, driving our production volumes up over the last several quarters, said Brett Cope, Powell Industries President & CEO.

POWL's solid financials include an excellent capital structure with no long-term debt, and the company remains encouraged about delivering results, including margin initiatives, executing on a growing backlog to drive significant value for Powell stakeholders. Given its strong factor grades highlighted below, POWL's Growth and Revisions grades indicate that Powell Industries has excellent potential and is fundamentally sound compared to the sector.

POWL Stock Factor Grades

POWL Stock Factor Grades (SA Premium)

POWL is a profitable company with a B+ grade and a whopping 15.46 Cash Per Share (TTM) compared to the sector median of 2.08. With strong financials, bullish momentum, and growth prospects, POWL's past ability to navigate supply chain disruptions and changing landscapes amid geopolitical constraints showcases a company with investment potential. Despite trading at its 52-week high, Powell comes at a discount to the sector. POWL's stock price is up more than 324% over the last year. Quant-rated a strong buy with a C- valuation grade and an A+ trailing PEG ratio of 0.08x compared to the sector median of 0.71x, POWL comes at an 88% discount. In addition to its uptrend, as evidenced by an A+ momentum grade growth in the energy, oil and gas markets offers healthy tailwinds for continued growth into 2024 and supports this quant strong buy-rated stock.

Potential Risks

Before its recent years of success, Powell suffered from declining revenues for nearly a decade. Through strong leadership and execution of business strategies, it made a turnaround to improve productivity and eliminate inefficiencies. However, Industrials tend to be cyclical and prone to more volatility during periods of economic uncertainty. Supply chain disruptions and inflation can impact material costs. Backlogs may also pose concerns. During economic slowdowns, large orders could extend into fiscal 2024 and 2025, a consideration of whether the company can execute on committed lead times.

Concluding Summary

POWL has successfully capitalized on opportunities to grow as a global industrial. Despite geopolitical and supply chain constraints, fear of recession, and the cyclical nature of its revenue streams, POWL has continued to expand on opportunities to improve its balance sheet. Through tech innovation and becoming more operationally efficient, Powell Industries creates a competitive advantage for its products by delivering superior parts and equipment.

Powell has showcased consecutive earnings beats despite global economic uncertainty and strong customer orders to garner analysts' upward revisions. With expanding margins and sales to pave the way for this top stock, consider POWL, a small-cap stock with a legacy and competitiveness to contend with the bigger companies. Alternatively, if you're not a fan of industrials, we have dozens of top-rated stocks, or you can check the quality of your favorite stocks to see how they rate against others in their sector and whether they are quant-rated strong buy or strong sell. Happy Investing.