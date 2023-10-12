Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CRF: The Time To Sell Is Now

Allen Greathouse profile picture
Allen Greathouse
1.39K Followers

Summary

  • Cornerstone Total Return Fund has delivered total returns of 24% compared to the S&P's 15% in 2023.
  • The U.S. economy showed resilience in the face of concerns over rising interest rates and inflation but shows signs of weakness ahead.
  • CRF's long-term performance has consistently lagged behind the S&P 500, with higher volatility and an alarmingly high expense ratio.

Woman With Black Hair And Eyes Peeking Behind White Mask

selimaksan/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CRF) has had a notable start to the year delivering total returns of 24% compared to the S&P 500’s 15% (SPY), as we move into Q4

This article was written by

Allen Greathouse profile picture
Allen Greathouse
1.39K Followers
MBA Grad, Financial Analyst Current portfolio strategy consists of a variety of growth stocks, and dividend growth stocks with an emphasis on high quality, and scalability. Primarily a buy and hold investor with >30 year time horizon.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.