Robert Way

Searching for a solid company that pays dividends is the cornerstone of current market reality. Increasing inflation and interest together with macroeconomic and political instability make investors switch to a "risk-off" strategy and move to "quality" shares. Such a company may be a Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in your portfolio. Being a beneficiary of post-pandemic demand and recent positive earnings together with 21 consecutive years of increasing dividend payouts and the recent repurchase program caught my eye and made me dive deeper into their valuation. Through peer analysis, the latest quarter results, and past performance I will show why I gave it a "Hold" rating and provide my price target.

Company Overview

Nike Inc. is one of the world's well-known companies that designs and distributes athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for various sports and fitness activities. Nike sells its products directly and indirectly. So it has its own stores and digital platform as well as independent distributors. Besides its brand goods, Nike designs products specifically for Jordan Brand and Converse. A variety of products and brands together with interactive services enhance the consumer experience and accelerate growth opportunities. The company has a "Hold" Quant rating with SA and Wall St. Analysts suggesting a "Buy". NKE provided a 13.17% Total Return to its shareholders in the last 12 months.

Peer analysis

NKE Sector Median ADDYY PMMAF UA LULU Average P/E (FWD) 25.99 14.56 25.42 21.82 12.59 30.16 22.50 EV/Sales 2.84 1.11 1.49 1.09 0.62 4.85 2.01 PEG (FWD) 1.94 1.38 0.87 1.13 1.33 1.86 1.30 P/S (FWD) 2.9 0.82 1.23 0.9 0.5 4.85 1.87 P/B (FWD) 11 2.22 6 3.31 1.37 11.36 5.51 Dividend Yield 1.40% 2.62% 0.45% 1.52% - - 0.99% 1-Year Total Return 13.17% 1.23% 49.99% 25.85% 0.64% 27.69% 26.04% Click to enlarge

Sector median numbers suggest that Nike is significantly overvalued. It is true even if we calculate an average for the closest competitors, even though these numbers are closer to Nike's multiples. Average numbers suggest a price of around $85 with the current level of performance. But NKE has also the highest PEG ratio, which means higher growth expectations and may justify high multiples. To confirm the current valuation, I will continue with an alternative technique. Overall NKE's share performance was in line with Dow Jones Footwear Index and slightly lower than the S&P Index Total Return.

Latest Quarterly Results

• First quarter revenues were $12.9 billion, up 2 percent compared to prior year on a reported and currency-neutral basis • NIKE Direct revenues were $5.4 billion, up 6 percent compared to prior year on a reported and currency-neutral basis with growth across all geographies • NIKE Brand Digital sales increased 2 percent on a reported and currency-neutral basis • Wholesale revenues were $7.0 billion, flat compared to prior year on a reported basis and up 1 percent on a currency-neutral basis • Gross margin decreased 10 basis points to 44.2 percent • Diluted earnings per share was $0.94 for the first quarter, up 1 percent

Year 1Q 2023 1Q 2022 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Operating revenue 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Cost of sales 56% 56% 56% 54% 55% 57% 55% Gross margin 44% 44% 44% 46% 45% 43% 45% Demand creation expense 8% 7% 8% 8% 7% 10% 10% Operating overhead expense 24% 23% 24% 23% 22% 25% 23% Selling and administrative expenses 32% 31% 32% 32% 29% 35% 32% Click to enlarge

Despite the revenue increase, the company faced a 1% in selling and administrative expenses compared to last year's first quarter, but it was in line with last year's results. Gross margin stayed flat, but operating income was affected by a slight increase in costs. The company expects a further increase in expenses, outpacing revenue growth, but at the same time, gross margin should expand 140-160 basis points.

Year Q1 2023 Q1 2022 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Operating assets Cash and equivalents 0% 0% 1% 1% 1% 1% 1% Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts 17% 19% 15% 17% 18% 12% 22% Inventories 31% 37% 31% 31% 28% 32% 29% Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7% 9% 7% 8% 6% 7% 10% Property, plant and equipment, net 18% 18% 19% 17% 20% 21% 25% Goodwill 1% 1% 1% 1% 1% 1% 1% Identifiable intangible assets 1% 1% 1% 1% 1% 1% 1% Deferred income taxes and other assets 14% 15% 14% 14% 12% 10% 10% Total operating assets 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Operating liabilities Accounts payable - non-interest-bearing 25% 26% 25% 27% 23% 22% 23% Accrued liabilities 47% 49% 50% 50% 50% 50% 45% Income taxes payable 3% 3% 2% 2% 3% 2% 2% Deferred income taxes and other liabilities 25% 21% 23% 21% 25% 27% 30% Total operating liabilities 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Click to enlarge

The balance sheet analysis in the table above shows that the company decreased its inventory compared to Q1 2022, but was in line with the yearly figure. The number of receivables was also lower, but close to its average levels. This all confirms the further balance sheet composition used in the valuation segment.

Year Q1 2023 Q1 2022 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Return On Common Equity (ROCE) 10% 9% 34% 48% 51% 29% 32% Return On Net Operating Assets (RNOA) 9% 11% 32% 49% 43% 25% 37% Asset Turnover (ATO) 0.82 0.92 3.28 3.36 3.55 3.60 3.56 Click to enlarge

As can be seen from the table above, despite the declared increase in per-share earnings, the return on net operating assets continues to decrease. EBIT margin, as well as net income, decreased compared to last year. Positive per-share results were reached due to the share repurchase program. Asset turnover decreases with a flat gross margin affects the return on net operating assets.

Risks and Red Flags

Global economic conditions may continue to affect the company's performance, impacting sales and future growth perspectives. Reduced demands will increase inventories, lower revenues, and gross margins.

Transactions in various currencies are exposed to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, affecting the US dollar results.

Volatility in raw material prices can negatively affect the cost of sales. Due to increasing financial difficulties, certain retailers may cease their operations directly affecting the company's sales.

Constant share repurchases and dividend payout increases may be a signal that the company is boosting its share price.

The continuing decrease in return on net operating assets may result in decreasing growth perspectives.

Valuation methodology

I used the same methodology as in my previous article. I forecasted balance sheets till 2028. The required return is WACC-calculated, which was outsourced but modified because I use the weighted average cost of debt after tax provided by the company's statements. Balance inputs depend on the company's sales figures and the latest earnings transcript.

Valuation inputs and results

2023A 2024E 2025E 2026E 2027E 2028E 2028E and after Gross margin 43.5% 45.0% 45.0% 45.0% 45.0% 45.0% 45.0% SG&A expense ratio 31.4% 33.0% 33.0% 33.0% 33.0% 33.0% 33.0% Tax rate 22.5% 22.5% 22.5% 22.5% 22.5% 22.5% 22.5% Sales growth 4.0% 6.0% 6.0% 6.0% 6.0% 4.0% Click to enlarge

First I start by simulating the income statements till the year 2028 and after. Operating expenses are expected to rise, and so is the gross margin. I assume that the sales will continue to grow 4% this year and will rise to their average growth levels afterward.

Taking into consideration that the company will continue similar performance till the end of the fiscal year, it will reach a return on operating assets of 36%.

The growth rate for residual operating income is an average for the past years. The required return is WACC- calculated and equals 8.05%.

Year 2023 2024E 2025E 2026E 2027E 2028E Return On Net Operating Assets 32% 36% 36% 36% 36% 36% Residual Operating Income (ReOI) 4818 4452 5316 5635 5973 6331 Growth in ReOI -8% 19% 6% 6% 6% Cost of operations 8.05% Total Present Value (PV) of ReOI to 2023 21821 Continuing value (CV) 162525 PV of CV 110349 Net Operating Assets as of 2023 15929 Value of operations 148099 Net Financial Obligations -1804 Value of common equity 146295 Number of shares outstanding 1552 Value per share $94.26 Click to enlarge

Valuation risk

The growth rate is an average for the past years. If the growth rate continues to rise this year, it will result in a higher price target. Due to accounting principles, some of the figures I used in my reformulation might be slightly off, but I tried to minimize their influence. The structure of the future balance sheets is based on past statements, but as it may be seen it stays more or less the same. WACC calculations are outsourced, but reasonably match my own.

Conclusion

With the current market price of around $98, it seems to me overvalued. My price target is $94.26, which confirms the concern that it is overpriced now. The company has to prove its sales and margin growth to support the overall market growth forecasts. I give Nike a "Hold" now and will continue to follow its performance.