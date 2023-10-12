Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
12 Ideal Inflation-Busting October Dividend Dogs

Oct. 12, 2023 4:00 AM ETAB, ABR, AES, AMT, ARCC, ARE, BHP, BTI, FITB, HAS, HPQ, NAVI, NXRT, PFE, PM, TSM, VICI
Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • March-April, 2022, UBS, Kiplinger, and Barron's analysts/reporters listed five-sets of stocks sorted as: “Inflation Busters.” Those five articles revealed 48 equities, with 43 paying dividends. This 1.5-year-old-list continues to beat-back the inflation-zombie.
  • Article titles were, ’24 Pricing Power Performers’ [UBS]; ‘12 REITs with Rising Dividends’ [KIP]…; 'Best Stocks for Rising Interest-Rates’ [KIP]…; ‘5 Stocks to Stave-off Sizzling Inflation”[KIP]…; ‘6 Dividend Stocks Whip Inflation…[Barron’s].’.
  • October, 2023, those 48 top inflation busting-stocks ranged 0.04% to 12.12% in annual-yield and ranged -1.19% to 91.43% in one-year price-target-upsides per broker-analysts.
  • Top-ten Inflation-Busting Dividend stocks boasted net-gains from 31.45% to 95.87% per YCharts forward-looking data 10/9/23.
  • $5k invested in the October lowest-priced five of ten top-yield Inflation-Busters showed 6.27% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little (lower-priced) stocks led the field by over two lengths in this inflation zombie-busting October pack.
Dog and Cactus - Humor Bizarre Excitement Balloon

ThomasVogel

Foreword

This article is based on five UBS, Kiplinger, and Barron's articles, aimed at finding “Inflation Busting”, stocks since 2022. The author believes these stock suggestions are prescient into the year 2024 as banks, lenders, and crypto exchanges succumb to rising Fed interest rates. The title and

