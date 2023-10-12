Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
S&P 500 2023 Q3 Earnings Preview: Earnings Expectation Rise Heading Into Earnings Season

Summary

  • The first half of the year has been far better than expected when comparing expectations at the start of the year which was a more doom and gloom narrative along with the possibility of an earnings recession.
  • For the first time in six quarters, earnings growth expectations have risen heading into the quarter.
  • Q3 estimates have improved ever so slightly heading into earnings season, which may set a lower bar for corporations to beat analyst expectations and surprise to the upside, as seen in Q1 and Q2.

By Tajinder Dhillon

Earnings season kicks off this week, and we preview the S&P 500 2023 Q3 earnings season in granular detail, providing both aggregate and company-level insights using data from I/B/E/S, StarMine, and Datastream, which are all found in the desktop solution

Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends.

