Coloplast Offers A Fortress Business But At A Fort Knox Price

Summary

  • Coloplast's shares have lagged behind other medical device companies on worries over margin pressure and aggressive moves to accelerate long-term growth.
  • The company is expected to report organic revenue growth of around 8% for FQ4'23, but concerns remain about margin expectations as the company sees persistent cost inflation.
  • Coloplast's recent acquisitions, Atos Medical and Kerecis, may boost growth but come with noticeable margin dilution in the near term and relatively low likely ROICs at Year 5 post-deal.
  • Coloplast is a great business, but it's priced more than appropriately for its quality.

woman in a field of pink flowers with an ostomy bag in spring. colon cancer day with copy space in the sky

Sheila Alonso/iStock via Getty Images

Businesses with strong recurrent revenue, high barriers to entry, and high margins deserve, and usually get, robust multiples in the market and still typically perform well over time. There's an implied bargain with these names, though - performance needs to be maintained at

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.18K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Hakan92
Today, 6:17 AM
92% of the Kerecis acquisition will be financed by dilution by the end of this year. By 1Q2024 I'm expecting the drop in EPS to drive a panic sale, giving us the entry we desire.
