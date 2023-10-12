McEwen Mining: It Is All About The Los Azules Project
- McEwen Mining released its second quarter 2023 results on August 10, reporting a loss of $21.63 million and revenues of $34.40 million.
- On October 10, 2023, the company secured a $10.0 million investment from Nuton LLC, decreasing ownership of McEwen Mining to 47.7%.
- The Los Azules copper project in Argentina is progressing, with McEwen Mining investing $130 million since 2021 in exploration and securing partnerships with Rio Tinto and Stellantis.
- I recommend buying MUX between $6.65 and $6.40 with possible lower support at $6.00.
Introduction
The Toronto-based McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) released its second quarter 2023 results on May 8, 2023.
Also, on October 11, 2023, McEwen Mining Inc. announced a binding agreement for an additional $10.0 million investment by Nuton LLC, a Rio Tinto Venture and existing McEwen Copper shareholder.
After closing, Nuton will own 14.5% of McEwen Copper on a fully diluted basis, and McEwen Mining will own 47.7%.
Note: This article updates my July 24, 2023 article. I have followed MUX on Seeking Alpha since July 2021.
1 - 2Q23 Results Snapshot
McEwen Mining operates three gold and silver-producing mines and one development Project in Mexico.
Also, the company owns a subsidiary called McEwen Copper (47.7%) after the closing of Nuton LLC. Recent transaction indicated above.
McEwen Mining posted a second-quarter loss of $21.63 million or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $12.45 million or $0.26 per share in 1Q22.
Revenues were $34.40 million, up from $30.65 million in 2Q22 and unchanged sequentially. Finally, the 2Q23 generic free cash flow from operations was a negative $29.16 million, compared to a negative $40.92 million in 2Q22.
MUX produced 35,625 GEOs in 2Q23, including production from the San José mine.
As many of you are aware, our gold and silver assets had a weak start for the year. While activities at McEwan Copper's Los Azules project we're running at a rapid pace. I'm pleased to say that our mines delivered better results in Q2 than Q1 and the outlook for the second half of the year is significantly better.
2 - Investment Thesis
McEwen Mining had a terrible year in 2022 that culminated in July 2022 with a painful reverse split 1:10 to avoid delisting and a record-low stock price in October 2022. MUX recovered exceptionally well from this dire situation and is now up 109% on a one-year basis.
3 - The Los Azules Project in Argentina is Advancing
One important topic regarding MUX is its main copper project, the Los Azules in Argentina. A critical catalyst for the company is its copper subsidiary, McEwen Copper. The project is amongst the world's largest copper deposits.
The company has invested $130 million in exploration since 2021 and secured two key strategy partners/sponsors, Rio Tinto and Stellantis.
Note: McEwen Mining released the PEA for Los Azules in June 2023.
MUX now owns a 47.7% interest in McEwen Copper Inc., which holds a 100% interest in the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina, and the early-stage Elder Creek exploration project in Nevada, USA.
It is a critical project for MUX shareholders, offering significant growth potential. It is an excellent copper project with an initial CapEx between $2.153 billion and $2,462 billion.
Thus, trading short-term MUX LIFO (about 75%) and keeping only a medium core position long-term is recommended.
4 - Stock Performance
MUX is up a whopping 73% after a recovery from its lows in October 2022. MUX has significantly outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX).
MUX - Financial Snapshot History Ending 2Q23: The Raw Numbers
Note: Numbers are indicated in US$.
|MUX
|2Q22
|3Q22
|4Q22
|1Q23
|2Q23
|Total Revenues $ million
|30.65
|25.99
|28.24
|34.75
|34.40
|Quarterly Earnings in $ million
|-12.45
|-10.53
|-37.36
|-43.08
|-21.63
|EBITDA $ million
|-6.88
|-4.58
|-24.88
|-32.11
|-33.58
|EPS (diluted) $ Per Share
|-0.26
|-0.21
|-0.80
|-0.91
|-0.46
|Operating Cash Flow $ million
|-28.74
|-6.20
|-8.06
|-28.61
|-25.15
|CapEx in $
|4.21
|8.89
|7.05
|4.95
|4.01
|Free Cash Flow
|-32.94
|-15.09
|-15.10
|-33.56
|-29.16
|Total Cash in $ million
|46.42
|56.31
|40.92
|192.21
|114.01
|Total LT Debt in $ million
|63.69
|63.83
|63.98
|64.12
|40.00
|Shares Outstanding (diluted)
|47.43
|50.78
|45.05
|47.43
|47.43
|Gold and Silver Production
|2Q22
|3Q22
|4Q22
|1Q23
|2Q23
|Quarterly Gold Equivalent Oz GEOs
|36,100
|35,653
|37,279
|30,397
|35,625
|Quarterly Au Production Oz
|27,600
|26,200
|28,970
|25,900
|28,700
|Quarterly Silver Production Oz
|704.600
|853.000
|702,000
|381,200
|571,210
Source: Company 10-Q filing.
McEwen Mining - Gold Production and Balance Sheet Details
1 - Revenues and Trends. Revenues were $34.40 million in 2Q23
2 - Free cash flow was negative $29.16 million in 2Q23
Trailing 12-month free cash flow TTM was negative $84.93 million, and the free cash flow for the second quarter was negative $29.16 million.
3 - Debt situation and the Los Azules copper project
4.1 - Production in GEOs
4.2 - Gold Production details per mine:
Gold production was 28,700 Au ounces in 2Q23.
5 - 2023 Guidance
For 2023, MUX expects a 2023 production of 150K-170K GEOs.
Technical Analysis (Short Term) and Commentary
MUX forms an ascending channel pattern, with resistance at $7.60 and support at $6.55. The RSI is now 60 and elevated, reinforcing that MUX is about to reach a resistance of $7.60.
Ascending channel patterns or rising channels are short-term bullish in that a stock moves higher within an ascending channel, but these patterns often form within longer-term downtrends as continuation patterns. The ascending channel pattern is often followed by lower prices, but only after a downside penetration of the lower trend line.
I suggest selling LIFO about 75% of your position between $7.42 and $7.80 with higher resistance at $8.30 and accumulating on any weakness between $6.65 and $6.40 with possible lower support at $6.00.
The strategy buy-sell-rinse-repeat is the best path for this stock, only keeping a small/medium long-term position you have de-risked with your short-term gains.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
