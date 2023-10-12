Mario Tama

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is expected to report its Q3 earnings premarket on Thursday, October 26th 2023. Analysts expect the company to make $1.30/share on the back of $5.44 billion in revenue. Should Altria meet these numbers, it'd represent an EPS growth of 1.56% YoY and revenue growth of 0.55%. Ouch! That's an uncomfortable start to the article as an Altria long. But let's see if things get better once we get into the details below.

Altria Earnings Snippet (Seekingalpha.com)

My most recent coverage on Altria was after the company's 54th consecutive annual dividend increase. Since then, the stock (including dividends) has returned -0.39% while the market has returned -0.71%. With that backdrop out of the way, let us preview Altria's Q3 earnings report by breaking this into 5 sections:

Expectations going into earnings

Altria's recent earnings history

Things to watch in Q3 report

Stock valuation as we head into the report

Technical indicators for the stock

Estimates Holding Steady

Over the last 3 months, 8/12 EPS revisions have been to the downside while 5/7 revenue revisions have been to the upside. That's a curveball because Altria's revenue has been under more pressure as we will see in the section below. Despite the many EPS revisions to the upside, FQ3 2023's EPS estimate, on average, has been between $1.30 and $1.32 since the beginning of the year.

Altria Earnings Revisions Count (Seekingalpha.com) Altria FQ3 EPS Estimate (Seekingalpha.com)

Beat or Miss? I Say EPS Beat and Revenue Inline

Altria has beaten EPS estimates 9 times in the last 12 quarters, while revenue was higher than estimates just 4 times in the same span. Worryingly, revenue has missed the mark in the last 6 consecutive quarters, but that is to be expected at this point given the decline in cigarette volume.

However, two things are to be noted:

The range in both EPS and revenue is extremely tight. Not a single quarter in the last 12 produced an EPS or revenue surprise by >5% on either upside or downside. This brings just one word to mind: predictability. The company has gotten its operations down to a science and analysts know it.

Altria's operating discipline has been saving the company the blushes for a while now as evidenced by the fact that EPS has come in above estimates at much higher frequency.

I expect more of the same in Q3 with EPS beating by a slight margin and revenue being inline.

Altria EPS Surprise (Seekingalpha.com) Altria Revenue Surprise (Seekingalpha.com)

Key Things to Monitor

Q3 marks the first full-quarter since Altria completed its acquisition of NJOY Holdings, Inc. The company had planned to execute its commercial plan for NJOY in Q3 and Q4. While it maybe a little early to expect material improvements in numbers because of NJOY, it will be interesting to hear the company's tone about this latest acquisition after a few costly failures on vaping products in the past.

The phrase "Lower shipment volume" appeared 9 times in the company's Q2 report and I expect Q3 to be more of the same. At this juncture, it'd be a shocker to see volume increase at any point in the future. Even Oral Tobacco Products, which reported higher YoY revenue in Q2, had lower shipment volume YoY.

But to cheer up Altria investors a little, the phrase "higher pricing" appeared 9 times in the same report linked above. Altria at this point is all about pricing power and operational efficiencies. The company is taking advantage of its brand and pricing power in a slow and methodical manner. In July 2023, Altria announced its third price increase of the year and this should help Q3 numbers.

Altria carried $24 billion in long-term debt at the end of June 2023 quarter. Although this amount has ebbed and flowed over the last 12 quarters, it is down 14% since December 2020. With the company expected to have received the remainder of its payment from Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) in Q3, it will be interesting to see if part, if not all, of the proceeds were used to reduce debt further.

Altria Group's 2028 enterprise goals are publicly available on its website. At the crux of it, Altria would strive to maintain its leadership in the tobacco space while delivering mid-single digit adjusted EPS growth on compounded basis. Given that the company reported an EPS of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, a 5% growth would mean $1.34 in the upcoming report. I doubt the company beats by 4 cents this early in the game, given that these goals were introduced just a few months ago.

Valuation

As we head into Q3 report, the case for Altria stock remains its low valuation and high yield. The thesis is unlikely to change but make get stronger should the stock sell-off after the report.

Altria's lowest PE in the last 5 years was reached in December 2018, at 8.47 and the stock is trading at a forward multiple of 8.52 at the time of this writing. If recent history is anything to go by, it is hard to see too much downside from here.

Another historical factor in favor of the stock right now is its mind-boggling yield, at 9.30%. Only once in the last 10 years was the yield higher than this and no points for guessing it was during the COVID crash. As I wrote in another article of mine recently, back then in March/April 2020, global stock market was priced for doomsday and I don't believe Altria is staring at doomsday despite well-known volume decline and macro challenges like inflation and high interest rates.

Should Altria meet its new, mid-single digit EPS growth in Q3, FY 2023's forward EPS will jump to $5.03. It is not out of realm to imagine Altria stock trading at a multiple of 10 once interest rate worries subside and that would mean a stock price of $50.03, on top of the 9% yield. Not a bad deal I'd say.

Altria Historical Yield (Macrotrends.net)

Technical Indicators

Altria stock is heading into Q3 earnings with slightly weak technical indicators and that should not be surprising given the pressure income stocks have been under recently with rising interest rates. Despite that, the 200-Day moving average is only about 6% higher from the current price and as seen in the table below, the averages are in a tight range.

A Relative Strength Index [RSI] of 43 suggests the stock is in holding pattern with downward tilt but a jolt of confidence from Q3 report along with improving market conditions could help the stock break its downward spiral.

Altria Moving Avgs (barchart.com) MO RSI (Stockrsi.com)

Conclusions

I don't expect Altria's Q3 to spring much of a surprise in either direction. However, there are some progressing stories to be monitored including the NJOY execution and the march towards 2028 goals. With some institutional weight being thrown behind income oriented stocks heading into Q4, perhaps the Q3 report could act as a catalyst for Altria stock to get out of its doomsday valuation. I remain long and retain my "Buy" rating on the stock on the back of the recently increased dividend and the company's continuing pricing power.