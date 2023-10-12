Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Altria Q3 Preview: Expect Pricing To Save The Day, Again

Oct. 12, 2023
Summary

  • Altria Group is expected to report Q3 earnings with an estimated EPS growth of 1.56% YoY and revenue growth of 0.55%.
  • The company has consistently beaten EPS estimates, but has missed revenue estimates in the past 6 quarters.
  • Altria's low valuation and high yield make it an attractive investment option, with potential for a stock price increase after the Q3 report.

Philip Morris Changes Name To Altria

Mario Tama

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is expected to report its Q3 earnings premarket on Thursday, October 26th 2023. Analysts expect the company to make $1.30/share on the back of $5.44 billion in revenue. Should Altria meet these numbers, it'd represent an EPS growth of

Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO, PM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

S
StevieCool
Today, 5:59 AM
Nice article bro. Big Mo is just pure Gold, if you have bought your stocks between 35 and 42 USD. Never pay more. So you will have a lot of fun with your Mo stocks!
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
Today, 6:01 AM
@StevieCool i've bought it at various price points. Sometimes $30s, sometimes even $50s. Just depended on what I had to invest and market conditions.
S
StevieCool
Today, 6:07 AM
@Tradevestor wow. 50 USD is a high price. How many do you own? I have 756 stocks :-)
