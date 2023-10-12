Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Endeavour Silver: A Softer Q3 But Finally Some Peso Relief

Oct. 12, 2023 5:27 AM ETEndeavour Silver Corp. (EDR:CA), EXK
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.69K Followers

Summary

  • Endeavour Silver's Q3 production declined by 21% for silver and 1% for gold compared to the previous year.
  • And while the company got some relief from a stronger USD/MXN recently, the offset has been a sharp decline in precious metals' prices.
  • In this update, we'll dig into the disappointing Q3 report and whether EXK is finally entering a buy zone after what's been a waterfall ~40% decline since July.

Mining work

DarioGaona

Just over six months ago, I wrote on Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK), noting that while it was one of the few names to beat its FY2022 guidance and Terronera being green-lighted was a positive catalyst, there was limited upside

This article was written by

Comments

