mayskyphoto

Introduction

Earnings season is upon us. Soon it will Canadian Pacific's turn (NYSE:CP). Investors have different reactions when earnings approach. Some position themselves for short-term price movements. Some prefer to hold off from making any changes to their portfolio before the new reports are released.

In this article, I will explain why I am upgrading Canadian Pacific to a (cautious) buy before earnings. I have personally been following the stock for quite some time and the recent pullback makes me see the company enter into buy territory.

Summary of Previous Coverage

It all started when I dug deep to understand what made Buffett purchase BNSF, a capital intensive business whose characteristics seemed unfitting with many of Buffett's usual investment criteria. I found out Warren Buffett himself said this investment was a turnaround in his investment philosophy. IN the article "Learning From Buffett About Investing In Railroads: The BNSF Caste Study", I went over his thought. In short, capital intensive businesses can be good picks when they have high earning power (how well their pre-tax earnings cover interest expense), when their efficiency is constantly improving and when capital is deployed at a decent rate of return (capex, in particular, must be used to enhance and upgrade a company's property and assets). Shareholder returns are welcome, but they must only come from real excess cash.

Using these criteria, I assessed the publicly traded Class 1 railroads to see which one seemed best. At the end of this work, I ended up buying Canadian National (CNI). Regarding Canadian Pacific, according to the so-called Buffett metrics, the picture was somewhat mixed. Its history speaks for itself. Yet, the Kansas City Southern acquisition, though truly promising, was also posing some issues. The first one was that its balance sheet had understandably become overleveraged. The second was, as a consequence, was a poor return on invested capital. Thirdly, based on future cash flow estimates, it was hard at the moment understand how soon the merger would have led to a big jump in free cash flow generation. In fact, it is clear that the merger of these two railroads can lead to significant synergies. At the same time, it is no easy task to build a seamless connection between two different networks and all the operations run and connected to them.

Some investors were willing to jump aboard, but I prefer to be a bit more conservative, waiting to see how the newly-formed company began to operate.

Q3 Earnings Preview

With railroads, we are have an advantage when we need to forecast the upcoming results. In fact, railroads have to report weekly key metrics to the Association of American Railroads (AAR). As a result, we already know the preliminary data for Q3.

In short, revenue ton miles are expected to decline by 3.2%, led by a 27.7% decline in potash and a 10.5% decline in intermodal. Carloads will probably show a -4.9% variance YoY. Again, potash and intermodal are the worst performers. Actually, every single segment is down carload-wise, except for grain, which shows a +6.2% variance.

CP

This was largely expected. Traffic is slowing down, apart from grain thanks to strong harvest.

Even from a revenue ton miles perspective, things are slowing down, with most commodities down YoY except grain and coal.

Author, with data from CP

So, having this picture clear, we can calculate a rough estimate of Canadian Pacific's probable revenues during the quarter. I did this by multiplying the number of reported carloads per commodity by the average revenue per carload reported by CP for the first half of the year.

Author

Since this is the first Q3 since the merger was completed, YoY comparisons in terms of revenues are less meaningful that traffic metrics. In any case, the decline in traffic will be partly offset by price hikes. Nonetheless, fuel surcharges will be probably lower, having an overall negative impact on revenues.

What matters most for us is to understand what happens moving down from the top-line.

Canadian Pacific has seen its operating ratio skyrocket as a result of the merger, which was 70.5% in Q2. When adjusted for the acquisition, it was lower, but still at 64.6%.

Considering the ratio has remained flat, we will have an operating income of $CAD 2.2 billion. Canadian Pacific's net income margin is usually above 40%, which means we could expect the company to reach $CAD 1.36 billion in net income.

Since Canadian Pacific has rightly paused its buybacks in order to focus on debt reduction, we can divide the expected net income by the 930 million shares outstanding. EPS should thus be $CAD 1.46 which would be equal to $1,07. Consensus estimates are quite below mine because many are expecting a deterioration of the company's operating ratio, leading to an overall decrease of net income margin as well. As a matter of fact, the current consensus sees Canadian Pacific have its quarterly EPS at $CAD 0,93. This means net income is expected to be around $CAD 865 million, which is equal to a net income margin of 25%. Frankly, I believe it is a bit too low. Averaging my forecast with the current consensus, we could expect quarterly EPS of $CAD 1.19/1.20, more or less $0.88.

What matters more than this is the estimate of the fwd PE the stock is currently trading at.

So far, in the first half of the year, the sum of the two quarterly EPS reported is $CAD 2.28. Adding $CAD 1.19, we have our EPS for the first 9 months around $CAD 3.47. Estimates for Q4 are currently at $CAD 1.17. Considering traffic was reported as increasing in September, we might expect a stronger Q4 than previously anticipated. This is why I currently forecast Q4 EPS around $CAD 1.25. The total is $CAD 4.72 which is equal to $3.47. This is a fwd 2023 PE of 21.2, which is quite lower compared to the one we find on Seeking Alpha Valuation Metrics (fwd PE GAAP of 23.4).

Why I Bought My First Shares

Once I finished the estimates I have shown above, I realized Canadian Pacific was finally entering into the valuation range I could consider it a buy.

First of all, if we look at Canadian Pacific's new network, it unfolds through the whole continent connecting key areas of important supply chains. Here, we will consider two of these.

The first one is related to grain. Canadian Pacific has this as one of its largest (if not, in certain years, the largest) commodities in terms of volumes and revenues. It transports Canadian and U.S. grain coming from the main source areas, carrying it all the way down to distribution hubs between Houston and New Orleans, as well as the Monterey and Queretaro areas in Mexico.

Canadian Pacific 2023 Investor Presentation

The second supply chain I want to highlight is linked to metals and minerals. Once again, Canadian Pacific operates a network that is able to move steel and similar north and south, connecting important manufacturing hubs in the continent, such as the Detroit area and the Queretaro one.

Canadian Pacific 2023 Investor Presentation

The above map also proves how Canadian Pacific holds now a key spot in automotive supply chain, connecting the two main car manufacturing hubs in North America: the Detroit-Toronto-Buffalo triangle and Mexico.

Speaking of which, we can't overlook a major macrotrend that is picking up speed and is expected to continue for many years to come: Mexico is attracting billions in new investments.

Canadian Pacific 2023 Investor Presentation

The reason is clear: the U.S. are trying to decouple their reliance on China, which is becoming an unreliable partner. As we can see from the graph shown above, Mexico has recently overcome China when we consider the share of total U.S. imports.

No wonder the AAR reported Mexico is going countertrend with most commodity groups up YtD. This proves to us all how something special is going on in Mexico, more than offsetting the general economic slow-down.

Association of American Railroads (AAR)

One last driver of growth for Canadian Pacific is the shift towards sustainable methods of transportation. As we can see from the slide below, a single unit train keeps more than 300 trucks off of public roads, contributing to a reduction of 75% of GHG emissions.

Canadian Pacific 2023 Investor Presentation

Risks

There are some risks with Canadian Pacific. The ones I see are not as much linked to the overall economy as they are to organic issues. The first one is the leveraged balance sheet following the acquisition.

Canadian Pacific completed issuance of debt to fund cash consideration of the KCS transaction in November 2021. True, debt was issued to lock in attractive long-term financing rates. In fact, the company has fixed interest on 100% of term debt.

Since then, the company has continued to repay debt to target a leverage ratio of 2.5x (net debt/combined EBITDA). In 2021, the ratio was 4. A year later it was down to 3.8. At the end of Q2 2023 it was reported to be 3.6.

For sure, this ratio will be one of the first metrics I will be looking at once the report is released. A sped-up repayment process would be a very good sign, because it would suggest the company feels confident enough to pour large sums of money into this endeavor.

Valuation

Running on a spreadsheet a few estimates of the future cash flows generated by the company, I expect, starting this year, to see around $CAD 2 billion in FCF. Over the next ten years, this railroad should generate almost $CAD 32 billion of FCF. If we discount by 9% the yearly FCF for the first 5 years and then discount at a 10% rate for the next five, when we add the terminal value we have an overall DCF value of $CAD 148 billion ($109 billion)

Currently, on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the company has a market cap of $CAD 92 billion ($67.7 billion). This means the company is undervalued and it could offer a 60% upside from the current price. It is not warranted because much will depend on the company's execution. But the potential to be unleashed is there. And this is without factoring in buybacks when they will start again.

Author, with 2022 data from CP Annual Report

Given the current pullback, the stock has finally entered into the range where I also see a certain margin of safety. Therefore, I bought before earnings taking advantage of the recent weakness. In case the stock will drop further after the report it will the right opportunity for me to build a larger position.