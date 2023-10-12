photobyphm

Introduction

As a deep-value-oriented investor, much of my work is to look at investments to avoid rather than make. Most stocks that are cheap are cheap for a reason and if investors buy them simply due to a low P/E ratio then they've likely bought into a value trap.

The American telecommunications industry as a whole is a value trap in my opinion. In a previous article, I made many months back I discussed this issue in regard to AT&T (T), calling it a "capital squanderer" as retained earnings made a negative return over the course of many decades. In this article, I'm going to go over its competitor Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ). Verizon faces many of the same issues as AT&T (I'd argue some are even more severe with Verizon) and there are also many new trends I've noticed over the last few months with regard to the kinds of shareholders that own Verizon and how the stock price is correlating more with bonds than with any idiosyncratic movements.

What Really Makes The Stock Price Move

I'd like to first discuss what really makes the stock price of Verizon move. Many analysts on Seeking Alpha writing on Verizon are focused on bottom-up fundamentals, which in and of itself isn't an issue, but I believe they are missing the forest for the trees since macro and positioning are what's really moving the stock, not individual company fundamentals.

When looking at "investor positioning" on a stock I generally want to understand the motivation behind why investors are buying a stock. From reading many different articles on this stock along with the comments I've noticed that there are really only two major motivations for buying Verizon's stock:

1. The forward dividend yield is close to 9%, and the dividend has been growing every year for two decades, so many buy just for income, such as retirees or investors who use DRIP strategies, without any care for the stock price itself.

2. Many deep-value investors are buying since the P/E ratio has contracted down to 6.6x looking for an oversold rally in the stock to a higher earnings multiple.

When looking at the key motivations for buying the stock, it's quite clear that interest rates have been the primary mover of the stock. Just to show how close the positive correlation with bonds is, below is a total return chart of TLT and VZ:

Seeking Alpha

Over the last three years, both TLT and Verizon have gone down in a similar manner.

The main reason for this is that interest rates and the dividends that Verizon pays are directly competing against each other.

For example, three years back the dividend yield on Verizon was around 4%. At the time interest rates were zero, so income investors who relied on a consistent income stream (like retirees and DRIPs) bought Verizon. Now that the risk-free rate of return is 5.5%, it makes no sense to take the risk on a 4% yield, so the stock price has to drop to a higher dividend yield to make it attractive to income investors.

To further add to this, the stock price has done abysmal over the last three decades:

Seeking Alpha

In the above chart, I've included both the total return (41.89%) and price return (-42.28%).

Because of the negative price return, investors really don't expect much growth out of the company due to its terrible multi-decade record.

For this reason, most investors end up acquiring Verizon with the only expectation being that they will receive the dividend with no appreciation in stock price. Of course, another asset where you receive a constant stream of income but no upside (if holding to maturity) is bonds. This is why the correlation between bonds and Verizon has been very clear over the last three years: both have little expected upside in the long run but both assets provide a consistent income stream.

This is why I believe that from a price action perspective, Verizon has turned into a sort of bond proxy both due to the consistent income and the types of investors that buy the stock. This is why at the beginning of this write-up I said that bottom-up fundamentals, which is what most analysts are looking at, isn't really what's driving the stock since it's really just a carry trade for most investors.

Pain Trade

After looking at positioning and the motivation around it, I like to look for the "pain trade", which is essentially what would have to happen for those who own the stock to have to sell with the most pain and whether that is probable.

It should of course be no surprise that interest rates going up is the biggest risk. This is on two fronts. The first is that the earnings yield of Verizon will become less attractive if rates go higher and the other is that Verizon will have to refinance debt at a higher cost of capital. To add to this credit spreads are still historically tight for an interest rate environment like this, so even a credit spread widening would cause Verizon's cost of capital to go up.

To get an understanding of how higher rates impact equity returns we can run the cost of debt capital and equity returns through a manipulated version of the DuPont Formula. The DuPont Formula is used to get from ROA to ROE; it can be expanded & contracted, and even manipulated to fit certain inputs.

My variation of the DuPont Formula:

ROA = [(Liabilities*Cost of Debt Capital) + (Equity*ROE)]/Total Assets

There are also other better-known variations:

ROE = ROA + (ROA - Cost of Debt) * (Total Liabilities / Total Equity)

Below is the ROA of Verizon:

Seeking Alpha

The current ROA is 5.54% and over the last three decades it hasn't ever been above 14%.

We could run different debt costs of capital through to find what our equity return would be.

Total Assets: $379,955mm

Total Liabilities: $283,435mm

Total Equity: $96,502mm

If you don't want to go through the full DuPont Formula, the easy thing to do is to find the ROA as a dollar amount and then subtract the cost of debt capital as a dollar amount, which is what I'll do here.

To see what equity returns would be like in a low-interest-rate environment we could plug in a cost of debt capital of 2.5%, which is what most investment-grade corporates were paying in 2021 and prior.

Here's my math for what equity returns would look like with a 2.5% cost of capital where ROE represents the expected return for equity investors:

ROA as a dollar amount: $21,049,507,000

Cost of debt capital(Total Liabilities*2.5%) = $7,086,325,000

$21,049,507,000 - $7,086,325,000 = $13,963,182,000

ROE = $13,963,182,000

Converting to percentage: ≈ 14.47%

In a low-interest rate environment like we had from 2008-2021, roughly a 14.4%-14.5% equity return is expected, which means that Verizon would be undervalued in that scenario.

Now let's plug in a cost of debt capital of 7%, which is more in line with where rates are today.

ROA as a dollar amount: $21,049,507,000

Cost of debt capital= $19,841,710,000

ROE = $1,207,797,000

ROE ≈ 1.25%

As can be seen in the current interest rate environment the dividend would most definitely have to be cut if all debt were to be refinanced. We can take a look at Verizon's debt schedule to see when the debt would need to be refinanced.

Verizon's Debt Schedule

Verizon's debt schedule is incredibly wide, with bonds that are due as early as 2024 and those that go out all the way to 2061. We can't of course go over each bond since there are hundreds, but for those who are curious about the debt schedule of Verizon, I've linked an Excel document directly from the company which has every bond.

While I have many issues with Verizon's management, this is one area where they made a really smart decision, in that they locked in very low rates going out many decades. The biggest bond they have outstanding is due on March 15, 2032, with a coupon rate of 2.335% and a principal of $4,664 billion.

Dividend

If earnings continue where they are I do believe the dividend is sustainable for a few years, but I wouldn't expect many hikes in the dividend and I don't see any catalyst for stock price appreciation. After a few years though the dividend will likely have to be cut due to old bonds getting refinanced into a higher interest rate.

The main reason I believe the dividend is sustainable is because Verizon has locked in a low cost of capital going far out on their debt schedule, so higher rates don't immediately impact them.

What Breaks The Correlation

For the foreseeable future, I continue to see Verizon trading as if it's a bond proxy.

What will be interesting to see is what breaks the correlation to rates. It could either be a bullish catalyst such as a better earnings forecast due to the recent CapEx in fiber optics and 5G or a bearish catalyst such as an earnings recession; I just don't see any catalyst on the horizon right now.

Hold Rating

I'm putting a hold rating on Verizon since I don't see any "edge" in trading it. In that, it's very correlated to the long bond so there isn't any edge from bottom-up fundamentals and all bearish aspects of the company (such as the sub-par management, lead cables issues, low returns from CapEx etc.) have already been priced in as the stock price is down 48% from its high.