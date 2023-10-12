Wall Street Breakfast: Strike Heats Up

Strike heats up

The United Auto Workers announced that 8.7K members at Ford Motor's (F) Kentucky Truck Plant have joined the picket lines as talks failed to progress. The plant, which builds the Ford F-Series Super Duty, Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator, is Ford's (F) largest in terms of employment and revenue. Ford called the UAW's decision "grossly irresponsible, but unsurprising." The automaker reiterated that its offer makes a meaningful positive difference in the quality of life for its 57K UAW-represented workers.



Bigger picture: The strike has sparked widespread layoffs. General Motors (GM), Ford, and Stellantis (STLA) laid off 4.8K workers at factories not included in the strike, blaming a chain reaction in the manufacturing and supplier network. While analysts have called the layoffs a simple reality due to the impact of lost production, the UAW contended that the job cuts were aimed at pressuring UAW members to accept less favorable contract terms.



When the UAW strike began, Deutsche Bank estimated that a full strike would hit the Detroit Three's earnings by about $400M-$500M each per week of lost production. Investing Group Leader David Alton Clark believes a deal in the UAW's favor would drain Ford's coffers. "I see Ford's dividend being cut and the stock price plummeting 36% to $8 before too long," he warned. Singular Research said GM and Ford will likely see a 1% contraction in profit margins, assuming a 30% increase in labor costs over four years.



Strike watch: In Canada, GM and Canadian auto workers struck a tentative labor deal shortly after a strike was initiated at three of the automaker's facilities. The news came days after Canadian trade union Unifor reached a labor contract with Ford. Meanwhile, over in Hollywood, negotiations between studios and actors broke down after the two sides failed to agree on SAG-AFTRA's latest proposal. Note that Las Vegas workers are also picketing MGM Resorts (MGM) and Caesars Entertainment (CZR) casinos as they contemplate a possible strike. (40 comments)

Back taxes

Microsoft (MSFT) dipped 0.4% afterhours on Wednesday after the tech giant disclosed a notice from the Internal Revenue Service, which said it owed $28.9B in back taxes plus interest and fines for the tax years 2004 to 2013. The issue pertains to the practice of transfer pricing, generally used by companies to reduce their tax burden by shifting profits to tax havens. "We disagree with the proposed adjustments and will vigorously contest the NOPAs through the IRS’s administrative appeals office and, if necessary, judicial proceedings," said Microsoft. The company does not expect a final resolution in the next 12 months. (121 comments)



Bank support

China's sovereign wealth fund Central Huijin Investment marginally raised its stake in the country's four biggest banks for the first time since 2015, including Bank of China (OTCPK:BACHF). The move kindled hopes that Chinese authorities will step in to prop up the stock market amid an exodus of global funds. Note that Beijing is weighing fresh economic stimulus, and may raise its 2023 budget deficit by issuing additional sovereign debt. "Huijin's modest yet symbolic investments are very likely aimed at supporting share prices," said Redmond Wong, market strategist, Saxo Capital Markets. Huijin's stake raise lifted Chinese banking stocks, while the CSI 300 Index (SHSZ300) rose 0.9%. (2 comments)



Weak debut

Birkenstock (BIRK) opened trading on Wednesday at $41 per share after pricing its highly-anticipated IPO at $46 apiece, which valued the company at $8.6B. The iconic shoemaker's stock stumbled throughout the session, finally ending 12.6% lower at $40.20 a share. Based on Birkenstock's (BIRK) SEC filings, the stock began trading with a higher price-to-earnings multiple than sector peers such as Skechers (SKX), Crocs (CROX), and Steve Madden (SHOO). Wider concerns regarding Birkenstock's financials remain, given the premium valuation it'd sought in the IPO. SA analyst Douglas McKenny called it a "dangerous" stock to buy on account of its weak profitability. (9 comments)