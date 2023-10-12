Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Oxford Lane Capital Is Not The Bargain It Appears To Be

Scott Morton profile picture
Scott Morton
180 Followers

Summary

  • Oxford Lane Capital Corp is attracting investors based on its high reported yield.
  • The investment securities underpinning OXLC's performance, collateralised loan obligations, are complex and risky.
  • Management fees are high and misaligned with shareholder interests.
  • Investors should seek greater returns for less work elsewhere.

Business object concept metaphor

TanawatPontchour

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) has gained attention from investors due to its high yield and novel underlying asset exposure. The company paid investors distributions totaling $0.90 per share in the financial year ended 31 March 2023, on a current share

This article was written by

Scott Morton profile picture
Scott Morton
180 Followers
Individual investor. Student of Finance. I like cheap stocks and keeping it simple.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

O
Opt4living
Today, 6:33 AM
Premium
Comments (3.96K)
Where are the greater returns for less work and greater income for less work?
SPY pays out puny income so your comparison is apples and oranges.
C
Centrino
Today, 6:23 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.76K)
Thanks for your article !
Are there CLOs with a safer dividend ? And if yes, which ones ?
Or they play all in the same caterory; i.e. all the CLOs should be avoided if we are long term investors looking for a safe monthly income as top priority ?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.