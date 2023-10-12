Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust: Bitcoin At A 16% Discount

Oct. 12, 2023 6:22 AM ETGrayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (GBTC)
Bram de Haas
Summary

  • Grayscale Investments wins court ruling against SEC, clearing the way for approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs within a year.
  • The ruling could lead to a flurry of ETF approvals and potentially a de-approval of futures ETFs.
  • GBTC currently trades at a 16% discount, but the discount is expected to narrow to around 5-10% as the conversion to an ETF becomes more certain.
Grayscale Investments won a court ruling (see here) saying the SEC must vacate its rejection of Grayscale's attempt to convert Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) into an ETF or exchange-traded fund. I've been anticipating this would

Bram de Haas
17.98K Followers

Bram de Haas brings 15 years of investing experience to the table and has over 5 years of experience managing a Euro hedge fund. He is also a former professional poker player and utilizes his bundle of risk management skills to uncover lucrative investments based on special situations.

He is the leader of the investing group Special Situation Report where he offers his community several features, including: a portfolio of actionable special situations, weekly updates on current ideas, ideas across sectors for diversification, select foreign investment ideas in addition to the majority of US market ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GBTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

