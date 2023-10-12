Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why Dominion Energy Is Seriously Undervalued Right Now

Oct. 12, 2023 8:05 AM ETDominion Energy, Inc. (D)XLU8 Comments
Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Utility company Dominion Energy has reached a 10+ year low in its stock price, presenting a potential opportunity for contrarian investors.
  • Dominion has made commitments to transition towards renewable energy, selling off assets to fund renewable energy projects.
  • While the market doesn't like near-term uncertainty related to asset sales, the sell-off creates an attractive entry point with a high yield.
Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.

JuSun

Investing doesn't always have to be a popularity contest, and going against the grain, or otherwise called contrarian investing, can potentially lead to outsized returns. Such may be the case right now with utility companies, which appear to have bottomed as of late.

This article was written by

Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
16.94K Followers

I am Gen Alpha. I have more than 14 years of investment experience, and an MBA in Finance. I focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium- to long-term horizon.

I provide high-yield, dividend growth investment ideas in the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. The group helps investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. It offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of D either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

ChuckXX profile picture
ChuckXX
Today, 9:27 AM
Premium
Comments (6.33K)
I bought one of their Long Term Bonds with a coupon of 7%. Its trading around $102 right now. I feel this is the better value for income type investors. Always remember if the _____ hits the fan they will cut that 6.2% dividend on the common before they even think about touching that investment grade (BBB) bond.
MachineLearning profile picture
MachineLearning
Today, 9:09 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.47K)
Being a contrarian is my default, but I could not keep buying D and sold out about 60 days ago. I could not bring myself to keep it any longer. The capitulation was in for me. I wish those who buy this week all the best and perhaps you found the bottom pivot point.
PennyPlanSupporter profile picture
PennyPlanSupporter
Today, 9:07 AM
Investing Group
Comments (18.39K)
Bad management plus major debt and cash bleed equals a stock price slope going down from right to left on a stock chart.
m
mountie
Today, 8:47 AM
Investing Group
Comments (58)
Sold half my position when they sold assets to Buffett. Wish I had sold all!
w
wagont44
Today, 8:43 AM
Investing Group
Comments (813)
I sold my shares in D when they cut the dividend....... one of my better decisions and a rule I live by.
Too early and too risky at this point. They already cut the dividend and they have not presented a case for future successful earnings growth... at least in my book. I say wait until the wind farm is complete and operating... then take another look. Rose said it best.... " I think I can find a lot of better investments." And I agree.
d
dfw4cubs
Today, 8:31 AM
Investing Group
Comments (16)
Did you use a 2.5% discount rate to derive fair value or is that a typo? If 2.5% is what you used, I would suggest that is exceptionally low (and far below their WACC). A higher discount rate would yield a lower fair value.
d
douglas colkitt
Today, 8:27 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (56)
Your discounted cash flow valuation of $64.81 per share I believe is seriously flawed. Discounting a 6.5% dividend and 5% earnings growth at a 2.5% discount rate over the next 30 years will yield a much, much higher present value. But more importantly, how in the world do you justify using such a low discount rate, 2.5%, when risk free 30 year Treasury bonds are about twice that??? And of course any equity deserves an additional risk premium rate added to he Treasury rate. Please explain.
RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
Today, 8:24 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (28.33K)
Thank you for the article.
I wish you to be right about Dominion, but that will never make it so. I am thoroughly discouraged as it did not raise the dividend and sold off assets. Dividend looks frozen at best and may even get cut. Good Luck to us all that own it. I look to the next ER to tell me what I will do and right now I think I can find a lot of better investments. Best, Rose:))
