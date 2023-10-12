Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ZoomInfo Growth Stalls But Value Emerging

Oct. 12, 2023 6:37 AM ETZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)
Faizan Muhammad
Summary

  • ZoomInfo Technologies operates a go-to-market intelligence platform, but its revenue growth has been hampered by the tough macro environment.
  • The company provides accurate B2B data and intelligence, with a long-term opportunity for growth, given its low market penetration.
  • While the long-term prospects look bright, investors should wait for a more attractive entry point before investing.

Man in a business meeting using an interactive screen while giving a presentation

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) operates a leading go-to-market intelligence platform, providing sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals with highly accurate B2B data and insights to drive business growth. While the business fundamentals are strong, the current environment has hampered revenue growth, resulting in a plummeting stock

Investment horizon: 3-5 years minimum

