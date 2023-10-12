sturti

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

HSII has an impressive growth trajectory ahead in our view. The company is a market leader in the Executive Search segment, with a strong brand, leading relationships, and talented staff. This will continue to be the core part of the business, with Management showing an impressive attitude to continual innovation, which involves an AI platform.

Beyond this, the company is expanding aggressively into new segments, including Leadership Consulting and On-Demand Talent. We see these services as highly complementary, covering the downside risk of the ES business, while enhancing its growth and cross-selling opportunities.

The near term will be painful for HSII, particularly if economic conditions worsen. This said, at a 3x NTM EBITDA multiple and a NTM FCF yield of 17%, we consider the stock cheap today.

Company description

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) is a leading global executive search and consulting firm, providing premier leadership solutions for clients worldwide. With a presence in major business centers, the company specializes in executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services, assisting organizations in identifying, attracting, and retaining top talent.

Share price

Data by YCharts

HSII's share price performance has been disappointing relative to the market, returning only ~35% compared to the wider market at >150%. This is a reflection of positive financial development without accretive returns, alongside a reasonable valuation.

Financial analysis

Heidrick and Struggles International Financials (Capital IQ)

Presented above are HSII's financial results.

Revenue & Commercial Factors

HSII's revenue has grown at a CAGR of +8% during the last decade, with broadly consistent year-on-year gains in the lead-up to the pandemic. In conjunction with this, EBITDA has grown by +13%, with margin improvement in the latter part of the period.

Business Model

Key financials (HSII)

HSII is primarily an executive search business, with ~76% of its revenue from this segment. HSII has specialized teams of highly trained consultants with deep industry knowledge, positioning itself as a premium, professional business within this space.

HSII seeks to collaborate with its clients to better understand their business operations (strategy, culture, etc.) and exact needs (profile, experience, approach, etc.). By fostering long-term partnerships with clients through collaborative discussions, HSII does a good job of establishing trust (as does successful placements).

We believe HSII has done a fantastic job of creating the perception that it has the ability to identify specific skills and leadership qualities required (underpinned by actual capabilities) and also the network available to find an available candidate.

As the following illustrates, no single industry comprises >30% of revenue, allowing the business to maximize its growth potential and also generate diversification benefits. This also reflects the breadth of its capabilities and the relationships its consultants have.

Revenue profile (HSII)

The company currently has 423 consultants, with an impressive 9% year-on-year headcount increase. This is despite the wider fall in activity (-13% confirmations), suggesting HSII is not slowing its efforts to gain market share and develop relationships. We are highly supportive of this approach as it allows consultants to ramp up, even if it means a near-term squeeze on margins. Over the last decade, the revenue generated per employee has increased at a CAGR of 4%, while EBITDA per employee has increased by 8%.

Executive Search (HSII)

Operating globally, HSII has a vast network and can source talent internationally. This is critically important when working with international companies, as well as in the executive grades given the smaller talent pool. The key risk in this industry is the low barriers to entry. We consider this strength, alongside its brand and team of employees to be important factors that differentiate the business.

In addition to this core business, HSII has been seeking to expand its consulting and on-demand talent services. These segments utilize the company's brand to allow for greater scope for growth and diversification. Services include (but are not limited to):

Leadership Assessment - HSII offers leadership assessment services, evaluating executives' skills, competencies, and potential. This process helps organizations identify high-potential individuals within their ranks and opportunities to maximize performance.

Succession Planning - HSII helps ensure a smooth transition of leadership, which shareholders/BODs will see as critical for sustained growth and stability.

Organizational Culture Analysis - HSII conducts in-depth analyses of organizational culture. Understanding a company's culture is crucial for hiring executives who align with its values, ensuring a harmonious fit between leaders and the organization.

Diversity and Inclusion - HSII advises clients on diversity and inclusion strategies. Diverse leadership teams are sold as having the potential to enhance innovation and problem-solving, and satisfy societal pressures, while also being "the right thing to do". This makes this service increasingly vital for businesses striving for growth and adaptability in today's market.

On-demand Talent - Through the development of relationships as a priority, HSII has understood the value that can be offered through the provision of On-Demand services. This is an incredibly important value proposition and helps expand the brand.

E I G H T F O L D . A I - This would not be a company in 2023 without AI integration. In this case, the agreement with Eightfold was signed in Sep21, with positive development since. Eightfold AI, is a leader in creating AI-driven talent development platforms. The objective is to provide a "new digital leadership platform that is intended to offer organizations a new way to understand, assess and make decisions about leadership talent, ensuring they have the right leaders in place today and are able to identify and develop the leaders they need for tomorrow".

We are highly supportive of the company's growth strategy. It is seeking to utilize its primary expertise and assets to expand its earning-generation potential. Importantly, this involves incrementally innovating its existing business model, ensuring the risks from market disruption are minimal (such as the AI talent acquisition & recruiting platform | eightfold.ai partnership responding to the risks associated with technological development).

Management has utilized M&A to successfully deliver this expansion strategy. There are two key recent acquisitions to highlight:

Atreus - This is a leading On-Demand Talent business in Europe. The company appears to be a fantastic fit for HSII, as it has a strong focus on C-suite employees, a similar culture, and scalability. With its existing platform, the combined business has significant scope for cross-selling and synergies.

businessfourzero - This is a leadership advisory specialist. Again, the company appears to be a strong fit, owing to its broader and more developed suite of services, alongside a strong client base that has diversification between Corporates and PEs. Similarly to Atreus, the near-term benefits will be cross-selling opportunities and synergies, while the wider goal is to support the development and growth of HSII, globally, as a combined business with shared expertise.

While Management executes this strategic shift, the core Executive Search business should grow well following economic recovery in 2024. The industry is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% into 2030, slightly below HSII's current growth rate. Considering HSII has gained market share and also has conducted M&A, we see scope for a slight acceleration in its EA segment because of this.

Margins

Margin (Capital IQ)

HSII's margins have been broadly flat during the historical period, which is a reflection of the inherent nature of the industry. As a labor-intensive service, the company must ensure compensation tracks growth and fee increases, otherwise, HSII faces losing its key assets through churn.

Despite this, HSII has achieved a noticeable margin improvement following FY18. This is a reflection of operational management and the development of its brand, alongside business model innovation, with a services mix change toward Consulting and On-Demand.

Quarterly results

HSII's recent performance has materially slowed relative to its 3Y results, with top-line revenue growth of (3.3)%, (17.4)%, (15.7)%, and (9.2)% in the last four quarters. In conjunction with this, margins have also declined, although have shown resilience at the ~9.5% EBITDA level.

The decline in revenue growth is a reflection of the current macroeconomic environment. With elevated inflation and interest rates, consumers are experiencing an attack on living costs, contributing to reduced spending. This is the intended effect, with a compounding impact on businesses on the supply side with pressures on costs. For this reason, we are a seeing softening of recruitment and more selective hires. In addition to this, US and UK unemployment have increased above their 1Y level, potentially implying a greater proportion of redundancies.

Data by YCharts

Looking ahead, we expect conditions to remain difficult. Central Banks are committed to controlling inflation, which likely means a few more quarters of rates at the current level, before they can begin declining. We believe it is likely that HSII's performance will continue to worsen because of this.

Key takeaways from its most recent quarter are:

The company experienced growth in Executive Search QoQ, driven by the Americas and Europe, while being offset by a decline in the APAC market. Growth in the Western market is a positive development and could suggest the bottom has been reached.

All business lines demonstrated organic sequential growth (with M&A inorganically impacting two). Management believes a return to a more normalized level of performance is imminent.

Integrations of both its recent acquisitions are progressing well.

Management remains focused on diversification, with continued investment in its digital capabilities and technologies throughout the company to enhance its services and also achieve operational improvements.

Balance sheet & cash flows

HSII's balance sheet is incredibly clean. HSII does not materially utilize debt to run the business, with strong FCF conversion and minimal capex requirements. This said, the business has seen volatility in its FCF margin, with working capital management contributing to spikes and lulls. Nevertheless, FCF has broadly been strong and the nature of its services means a catch-up will always follow once roles are filled.

We suspect distributions can continue to increase at the current rate, with reasonable scope for an acceleration, particularly following the recent acquisition. Following integration, we would like to see the optionality of buybacks.

Industry analysis

Human Resource and Employment Services Stocks (Seeking Alpha)

Presented above is a comparison of HSII's growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha (28 companies).

HSII performs moderately relative to its peers. The company has achieved superior revenue growth across both a 3Y and 5Y period, driven by a combination of acquisitions and organic development. In conjunction with this, profitability growth has also been superior, illustrating the strength of the organic improvement post-pandemic.

HSII weakness is in its margins, which remain below its peer group average despite the recent improvements. This is a reflection of its inherent specialization, which is more volume-based and less focused on unit economics.

Valuation

Valuation (Capital IQ)

HSII is currently trading at 3.5x LTM EBITDA and 3x NTM EBITDA. This is a discount to its historical average.

A discount to its historical average is reconcilable from a conservative perspective, owing to the company's reduced scope for growth given its greater scale. This said, with its expansion into Consulting, we are less convinced this is true. Compounding this is HSII's substantial discount to its historical average, which appears to be extreme investor views on its near-term performance.

Further, HSII is trading at a substantial discount to its peers, with a >300% discount on an LTM EBITDA basis and >100% on a NTM P/E basis. Given the comparable financial performance, this again appears extreme in our view. This is especially the case given the wider peer group will also suffer in varying degrees by the current macroeconomic environment (13 of the 28 companies are forecast to have FWD revenue growth of <5%).

Finally confirming the value proposition here is HSII's valuation evolution over time. As the following illustrates, NTM EBITDA has broadly traded flat between 2012 and 2021 (~5x) before collapsing to the current level. This implies an extreme market reaction with scope for a mean reversion.

Valuation Evolution (Capital IQ)

Key risks with our thesis

The risks to our current thesis are:

Economic downturn reducing demand - The recovery and return to growth are predicated on economic improvement, which we expect to occur in mid-to-late 2024. Any worsening or delay to this could cause stagnation.

Failure to adapt to technological advancements - Technology is materially impacting the recruitment industry, contributing to democratization through reduced entry costs. This is both an opportunity and a key threat to HSII.

Final thoughts

We are highly bullish about the long-term trajectory of HSII. The fundamental business today appears extremely strong, with MSD growth reasonably expected as the go-forward rate over an extended period. HSII is a leading brand, it has deep expertise and relationships and has a talented workforce. Despite the low barriers to entry, we believe these factors will protect the company.

Beyond this, the innovation to its business model, which will inevitably develop further in the coming years, will create the potential for an accelerated trajectory beyond this core Executive Search segment. The downside of ES is the cyclicality and minimal scope for outperformance. Consulting provides the optionality to cover this. On-Demand, we believe, will be the supplementary service that acts as a marketing exercise to attract new clients and to improve favorability among existing clients.

The near-term appears painful and likely will be. The reason we rate this stock a strong buy regardless is that we are not in the business of timing "the bottom". If HSII achieves small growth in Q3, we see good scope for the stock popping, at which point the opportunity is diminished. Today, investors can buy this stock at NTM (i.e. pricing in the decline) FCY yield of 17%, which is good enough for us even if it is revised down.