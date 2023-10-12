Enphase: Top Solar Energy Leader On The Verge Of A Huge Bottom
Summary
- Enphase Energy stock has experienced a significant decline since December 2022, stunning late buyers. However, there's a glimmer of optimism for holders.
- The company is no longer overvalued compared to its sector peers and has best-in-class growth and profitability grades.
- Analysts' estimates suggest negative revenue growth for Enphase in the next three quarters, suggesting much pessimism is likely reflected.
- I also assessed robust buying sentiments in October, as buyers have continued to defend a critical support level.
- I argue why ENPH holders looking for an opportunity to buy a significant pullback should consider capitalizing on the current levels.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investors in leading solar technology company Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have been battered since ENPH topped out in December 2022. The sellers then went on a rampaging run that saw ENPH falling nearly 68% through its October 2023 lows, re-testing the $110 critical support zone.
That zone has held ENPH's long-term uptrend since May 2021. As such, I'm heartened to observe constructive buying sentiments in October, suggesting dip buyers have returned. However, it's still too early to ascertain whether ENPH buyers could muster a sustained reversal following its steep pullback. Notwithstanding that caution, I believe there are reasons to be optimistic.
As seen above, ENPH is no longer overvalued relative to its sector peers. Seeking Alpha Quant assigned ENPH a "C-" valuation grade, suggesting it can be considered within the fair value zone. Furthermore, given its best-in-class "A" growth and profitability grade, the company deserves to be priced at a premium.
However, the growth normalization over the past year, resulting in its worst battering in recent times, is justified. Its weak guidance from its July 2023 earnings call contributed to its "D" earnings revisions grade, as it underperformed analysts' estimates.
With ENPH still up by nearly 97% on a 5Y total return CAGR basis, I believe it's clear that buyers have not abandoned ship. Late buyers who chased its late 2022 highs are the ones that have been hurt, but not early dip buyers who bought well before its surge from its 2017 lows.
Therefore, it's opportune to assess whether the current levels are reasonable for investors to consider returning, or should they wait for more clarity from management? Accordingly, Enphase is scheduled to report its third-quarter or FQ3 earnings release on October 26. I believe buyers have already priced in a relatively tepid Q3 release, given the continued decline through ENPH's October 2023 lows.
Furthermore, analysts' estimates indicate Enphase could report negative revenue growth over the next three quarters, likely reflecting the inventory destocking challenges in its downstream customers. Hobbled by the high cost of capital with the Fed's unprecedented rate hikes, the market conditions could remain hostile for Enphase. However, with analysts having turned more cautious, I believe it sets the bar lower for management to cross, providing higher potential upside opportunities if the company reports a less-feared release.
I believe there are reasons to be optimistic. Enphase remains a high-growth stock, as I highlighted earlier. It's operating within a secular growth market with growth potential outside of the US. In addition, it's no longer a one-trick pony selling just microinverters, but a suite of integrated solar solutions. As such, it should strengthen its competitive advantages.
While the rivalry with Tesla (TSLA) in solar technology needs to be observed carefully, the scale of Enphase's high potential growth drivers should help mitigate some of the competitive headwinds. Coupled with its rock-solid profitability grade, it should support the company's innovation efforts to stay in the front seat of the leading pack, fending off challenges from Tesla and other rivals.
Moreover, ENPH isn't your 50x P/E stock any longer. It last traded at a forward adjusted P/E of 25.8x or a free cash flow yield of 4.3%. Given its high-growth profile, I believe it's reasonable for buyers to return to defend it from sliding further from the current levels. The question is whether the price action indicates such robust defense.
I gleaned that ENPH buyers have returned this month since they tried to defend against a further slide in May 2023 but failed.
Moreover, it is consistent with ENPH's bottom since May 2021, with firm buying support expected to defend ENPH's long-term uptrend bias at the $110 zone. However, I must caution that losing the $110 support level decisively is a red flag and could lead to much further downside volatility if buyers fail to hold it robustly. Investors may want to consider appropriate risk management strategies to deal with that possibility.
Otherwise, if ENPH holds the level through the rest of October, it seems likely that the worst is likely over, as ENPH is no longer overvalued.
Rating: Maintain Buy.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
We Want To Hear From You
Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!
A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service
- We believe price action is a leading indicator.
- We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
- We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
- We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
- We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
- Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
- Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying growth companies, market trends and growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals.He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for aggressive investors seeking to capitalize on high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.
Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its "Top Analysts to Follow" for Technology, Software, and the Internet.
JR Research was featured among Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022 for the highest number of Editors' Picks and second-highest number of page views by readers.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENPH, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)