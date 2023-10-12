Sundry Photography

Investors in leading solar technology company Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have been battered since ENPH topped out in December 2022. The sellers then went on a rampaging run that saw ENPH falling nearly 68% through its October 2023 lows, re-testing the $110 critical support zone.

That zone has held ENPH's long-term uptrend since May 2021. As such, I'm heartened to observe constructive buying sentiments in October, suggesting dip buyers have returned. However, it's still too early to ascertain whether ENPH buyers could muster a sustained reversal following its steep pullback. Notwithstanding that caution, I believe there are reasons to be optimistic.

ENPH Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

As seen above, ENPH is no longer overvalued relative to its sector peers. Seeking Alpha Quant assigned ENPH a "C-" valuation grade, suggesting it can be considered within the fair value zone. Furthermore, given its best-in-class "A" growth and profitability grade, the company deserves to be priced at a premium.

However, the growth normalization over the past year, resulting in its worst battering in recent times, is justified. Its weak guidance from its July 2023 earnings call contributed to its "D" earnings revisions grade, as it underperformed analysts' estimates.

With ENPH still up by nearly 97% on a 5Y total return CAGR basis, I believe it's clear that buyers have not abandoned ship. Late buyers who chased its late 2022 highs are the ones that have been hurt, but not early dip buyers who bought well before its surge from its 2017 lows.

Therefore, it's opportune to assess whether the current levels are reasonable for investors to consider returning, or should they wait for more clarity from management? Accordingly, Enphase is scheduled to report its third-quarter or FQ3 earnings release on October 26. I believe buyers have already priced in a relatively tepid Q3 release, given the continued decline through ENPH's October 2023 lows.

Furthermore, analysts' estimates indicate Enphase could report negative revenue growth over the next three quarters, likely reflecting the inventory destocking challenges in its downstream customers. Hobbled by the high cost of capital with the Fed's unprecedented rate hikes, the market conditions could remain hostile for Enphase. However, with analysts having turned more cautious, I believe it sets the bar lower for management to cross, providing higher potential upside opportunities if the company reports a less-feared release.

I believe there are reasons to be optimistic. Enphase remains a high-growth stock, as I highlighted earlier. It's operating within a secular growth market with growth potential outside of the US. In addition, it's no longer a one-trick pony selling just microinverters, but a suite of integrated solar solutions. As such, it should strengthen its competitive advantages.

While the rivalry with Tesla (TSLA) in solar technology needs to be observed carefully, the scale of Enphase's high potential growth drivers should help mitigate some of the competitive headwinds. Coupled with its rock-solid profitability grade, it should support the company's innovation efforts to stay in the front seat of the leading pack, fending off challenges from Tesla and other rivals.

Moreover, ENPH isn't your 50x P/E stock any longer. It last traded at a forward adjusted P/E of 25.8x or a free cash flow yield of 4.3%. Given its high-growth profile, I believe it's reasonable for buyers to return to defend it from sliding further from the current levels. The question is whether the price action indicates such robust defense.

ENPH price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

I gleaned that ENPH buyers have returned this month since they tried to defend against a further slide in May 2023 but failed.

Moreover, it is consistent with ENPH's bottom since May 2021, with firm buying support expected to defend ENPH's long-term uptrend bias at the $110 zone. However, I must caution that losing the $110 support level decisively is a red flag and could lead to much further downside volatility if buyers fail to hold it robustly. Investors may want to consider appropriate risk management strategies to deal with that possibility.

Otherwise, if ENPH holds the level through the rest of October, it seems likely that the worst is likely over, as ENPH is no longer overvalued.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

