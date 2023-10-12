Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enphase: Top Solar Energy Leader On The Verge Of A Huge Bottom

Oct. 12, 2023 9:00 AM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)1 Comment
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Enphase Energy stock has experienced a significant decline since December 2022, stunning late buyers. However, there's a glimmer of optimism for holders.
  • The company is no longer overvalued compared to its sector peers and has best-in-class growth and profitability grades.
  • Analysts' estimates suggest negative revenue growth for Enphase in the next three quarters, suggesting much pessimism is likely reflected.
  • I also assessed robust buying sentiments in October, as buyers have continued to defend a critical support level.
  • I argue why ENPH holders looking for an opportunity to buy a significant pullback should consider capitalizing on the current levels.
Enphase headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Investors in leading solar technology company Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have been battered since ENPH topped out in December 2022. The sellers then went on a rampaging run that saw ENPH falling nearly 68% through its October 2023 lows, re-testing

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENPH, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:20 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.61K)
Spot on. I have been selling puts on ENPH at increasingly lower strike prices as the stock has pulled back far more than I expected. The premiums on the puts were so rich that I have somehow managed to stay above water despite the decline in the underlying stock, in part because I keep increasing the size of my bets as the price has declined. On Monday of this week--that's three days ago for you MBAs out there--I sold a gaggle of January $160 puts when the underlying stock was trading at $118 to take advantage of the luscious premium as well as to capitalize on my bet that ENPH will rise to at least $160 in the next few months. I received $44.70 per contract from the sale of the ENPH January $160 puts, which would represent an annualized return of 103% (not a typo) if ENPH were to rise to a price of $160 or more. I already have a substantial unrealized gain on this trade as the price of the puts has declined from $44 to $35 in the past few days.
