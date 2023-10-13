Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Perception Is Not The Reality: 2 REITs I'm Buying All The Way Down

Oct. 13, 2023 8:00 AM ETAgree Realty Corporation (ADC), OARCC, AZO, BX, CSWC, DVA, FMS, KMX, KO, LOW, PEP, PLNT, VICI, VNQ, WMT, WPC6 Comments
The Dividend Collectuh
The Dividend Collectuh
1.56K Followers

Summary

  • Investors are pulling out of the stock market and into lower-yielding investments like T-bills, causing stock prices to drop.
  • REITs, such as Agree Realty and Realty Income, have seen their prices decline, presenting an opportunity for investors.
  • Agree Realty has a strong balance sheet and no exposure to office properties, while Realty Income has acquired a stake in the Bellagio and has potential for growth in the gaming industry.
  • The perception that REITs are bad investments is not the reality and are now offering investors the potential for massive upside.

Investors are trading stocks. In the electronic market through computer.

iantfoto

Introduction

I'm sure many investors probably have felt like the guy in the picture above the last couple of months. I consider myself a pretty experienced investor now and one thing the market has taught me is patience. But I'll admit

Not a certified financial advisor. Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service. I enjoy dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADC, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

j
jjdylag
Today, 8:23 AM
Investing Group
Comments (503)
Just added ADC last month
gnewmie23 profile picture
gnewmie23
Today, 8:15 AM
Investing Group
Comments (623)
I’m buying ADC,O and VICI collecting the nice divy’s and being patient.
BullsDividends profile picture
BullsDividends
Today, 8:23 AM
Investing Group
Comments (558)
@gnewmie23 been doing exactly the same thing. Patience will pay, in the meantime collect some juicy dividends. Long $VICI & $O
Joey Agree profile picture
Joey Agree
Today, 8:12 AM
Premium
Comments (217)
Appreciate the thoughtful article. Certainly difficult macro-economic times, but patience will get rewarded. In the meantime, clipping a 5.5% (that was increased yesterday) dividend is a pretty good option considering it is so well-covered at 74% of AFFO with debt maturities and a portfolio that is as high-quality as ours. Feel free to tag me with any ?'s. Have a great weekend.
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 8:02 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.12K)
Thanks everyone for stopping by. If you enjoyed the article please like and subscribe for more content. Also let me know in the comments which REIT you’re buying during this downturn in the sector.
Stock Hunter ADK profile picture
Stock Hunter ADK
Today, 8:20 AM
Premium
Comments (369)
@The Dividend Collectuh Own STWD @18.75, watching!
