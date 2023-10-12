metamorworks

I've been a proponent of stay-at-home stock pickers focusing on small caps for a while, but there has been a lot of talk around the opportunities in small caps this year, based on valuation relative to larger caps. An example is what long time small cap fund manager Chuck Royce had to say on the topic:

"Both in terms of P/E and EV/EBIT (enterprise value over earnings before interest and taxes), many small caps look undervalued. They look even cheaper compared to large caps. Based on EV/EBIT, small caps remained close to 20-year lows relative to large caps at the end of September."

So this brings us to the company at hand, and it's not because there happens to be good value in small caps, but because the company is a good growth story in any environment.

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) is a consulting firm that specializes in digital transformation. They became public in 1999, below we see the share performance since then:

As you can see, the stock merely matched the market for many years, and only recently has it entered a new phase of performance. Starting near the peak of the tech bubble did play a huge role in that. So on the other end of the spectrum is their period of greatest returns:

Below we see how their revenue breaks down

They have achieved good growth through COVID-19 and show resistance to recessions so far.

Year 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Revenue 498 566 612 761 905 Operating Profit 40 57 68 110 148 Net Income 25 37 30 52 104 Click to enlarge

Next is their return metrics versus peers:

Company Revenue 10-Year CAGR Median 10-Year ROE Median 10-Year ROIC EPS 10-Year CAGR FCF/Share 10-Year CAGR PRFT 10.7% 8% 6.6% 8.8% 9.6% (ACN) 7.7% 38% 35.9% 8.1% 11.8% (CTSH) 10.2% 18.8% 16.4% 9.9% 8.4% (EPAM) 27.2% 17.4% 16.5% 19.7% 21.9% (GLOB) 30% 15.5% 14.9% 23.8% 56.7% (CAPMF) 5.6% 12.5% 8.6% 12.7% 12.9% Click to enlarge

They very recently appointed a new CEO from within, who has been with PRFT since 2008. Currently, there is 2.4% insider ownership, not very high for a company this size, but that doesn't make the company uninvestable for me.

Digital transformation as an industry is projected to grow at 24% CAGR until 2030. PRFT will certainly take part in this, but the growth of the past doesn't automatically guarantee that they are destined to be the next ACN, the giant of the industry.

Capital Allocation

PRFT is still a growth company, just a bit more mature than 20 years ago. They've never paid a dividend or meaningfully reduced share count. Acquisitions are a major part of their strategy, as we can see below how capital was allocated in USD millions:

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 EBIT 34 41 37 32 34 40 57 68 110 148 FCF 39 27 40 57 51 64 69 111 76 109 Acquisitions 38 46 38 7 38 27 11 92 109 72 Debt Repayment 165 230 264 232 252 216 208 443 69 SBC 11 13 13 14 14 16 17 19 22 24 Click to enlarge

I do expect to see fewer acquisitions made with the use of debt due to higher rates now, which will probably mean less acquisitions overall.

Q2 Earnings

The company missed earnings in Q2, but I don't think this is the start of a new trend. With the general view being that a deep recession has probably been avoided, this is bullish for their short term earnings. Should we enter a serious recession, I don't expect them to lose money, but revenue growth will definitely slow. More on this in the risk section below.

Risk

One of the things I like the most about PRFT is their rising ROIC, but this brings along a risk of mean reversion, moving those returns in the opposite direction. Being a services business, they are inherently capital-light, and this bodes well for returns on capital. I don't see much general strategic risk, the bigger risk is in growth slowing and capital returns declining.

They have $60 million in cash versus $396 million in long term debt. Long term debt has been increasing over time, and while I'm not overly concerned right now, it wouldn't take much for it to get out of hand. The worst case scenario would be an acquisition that's less accretive than expected, purchased at too high of a price, and with debt used to fund it.

Valuation

Share prices reached an all-time high of $153.28 back in November 2021, and have declined almost 60% since then. First, we'll look at the historical multiples:

Company EV/Sales EV/EBITDA EV/FCF P/B Div Yield PRFT 2.7 13.8 17.2 4.5 n/a ACN 2.9 16.9 20.7 7.4 1.4% CTSH 1.7 9.5 15.2 2.7 1.7% EPAM 2.6 16.6 22.2 4.4 n/a GLOB 4.3 38.1 48.5 5 n/a CAPMF 1.4 9.2 13.4 2.9 1.9% Click to enlarge

There isn't any discount in terms of the multiple, and historically we still aren't at a very low level, it's merely a cooling off from being in bubble territory in 2021. Next is the DCF model:

My earnings estimates are bullish but still conservative. I like the prospects for returns on capital to stay at this level for the next few years and maybe increase, but I just can't get there on the price today. I will give this stock a "hold" rating, but it is definitely worth seeing if the company can improve qualitatively while it grows.

Conclusion

PRFT has been a great small-cap growth story, and it produced incredible returns only if bought and sold at the right times. The growth is safe, but this has never been a stock you can tag along to at any price. Valuation will always matter with this stock, sheer EPS growth won't be enough to generate any alpha, you must pay the right price and now isn't the time.