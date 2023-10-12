Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Perficient: Durable Growth Story, Overvalued

Oct. 12, 2023 7:20 AM ETPerficient, Inc. (PRFT)
Evin Rohrbaugh profile picture
Evin Rohrbaugh
872 Followers

Summary

  • Small caps are getting more attention now that they appear to be undervalued versus larger caps.
  • Perficient, Inc. is a consulting firm specializing in digital transformation and has shown good growth and resistance to recessions.
  • They are still in growth mode, and returns on capital are at impressive levels.
  • The company's valuation is not currently at a very low level, and the stock is not recommended for purchase at the current price.

Digital transformation concept. High speed. Agile development.

metamorworks

I've been a proponent of stay-at-home stock pickers focusing on small caps for a while, but there has been a lot of talk around the opportunities in small caps this year, based on valuation relative to larger caps. An example is what

This article was written by

Evin Rohrbaugh profile picture
Evin Rohrbaugh
872 Followers
I am an independent analyst and investor interested in investing at the intersection of value and growth. My method is a highly qualitative focus on mostly small caps, looking for both long term compounders as well as some special situations. On Twitter @GrowthyValue

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.