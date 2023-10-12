Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

How Concentrated Are Equity Markets These Days?

Oct. 12, 2023 7:10 AM ETEPS
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.11K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 is up 13.07% through September 2023, while the technology-heavy NASDAQ surged 35%.
  • Excitement surrounding artificial intelligence has sent large-cap tech companies soaring despite corresponding increases in real interest rates, which normally weigh on prospects for the sector.
  • Palatable opportunities remain if investors are willing to step outside the comfort zone of traditional market cap-weighting, and the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund may be a worthwhile introduction.

Financial stock exchange market display screen board on the street, selective focus

Nikada

By Brian Manby, CFA

To the casual equity market observer, 2023 has been an excellent year. The S&P 500 is up 13.07% through September, while the technology-heavy NASDAQ surged 35%.

But therein lies the problem. Excitement surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) has

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.11K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.