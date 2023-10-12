Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Plug Power: Substantial Funding Is The Catalyst For A Turning Point

Oct. 12, 2023 8:04 AM ETPlug Power Inc. (PLUG)TSLA6 Comments
Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Plug Power is expected to be a key winner in the green hydrogen economy.
  • Concerns surrounding the company include the current macroeconomic environment and the need for financing.
  • The Biden administration is expected to announce the winners of the $7 billion in federal grants to build out regional hydrogen hubs, and Plug Power is a top contender.
  • Plug Power is investing in its own green hydrogen plants to improve margins and expects to achieve positive gross margins in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Risk reward looks highly attractive from here if Plug Power is able to execute on margins and profitability.
Engineer with tablet computer on a background of Hydrogen factory

Scharfsinn86

I'll be sharing my current thoughts on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), since there have been multiple questions from members recently about the company.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLUG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

o
outlier1007
Today, 9:18 AM
Premium
Comments (142)
An excellent article from a believer in Plug Power's mission and future. While the commission of the GA plant has been delayed, as you point out in your article, when it does come online soon it will represent a plant being built and operational in about one third to one half the time of that by competitors. Very impressive when looking at the completion date of Plug's plant versus competitors typical timing and not just ...."oh the plant is delayed again", "management doesn't know what they are doing" ...... The knowledge learned at this jobsite will be used on future builds.

Tomorrow will be a very important day for Plug and the start of the significant hydrogen build out. Here's DOE Clean Hydrogen Strategy & Roadmap www.hydrogen.energy.gov/...

Thanks again for an excellent article, keep them coming.
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Today, 8:23 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (44.59K)
"In 2022, Plug Power spent $464 million in capital expenditures, and as of 2Q23, it has $2.1 billion in cash and investments on its balance sheet, down from $2.1 billion in 1Q23."

Something is apparently very wrong here.

1) Cash and investments on the balance sheet were $2.54 billion at the end of Q1, not $2.1 billion

2) The author is omitting the fact that approximately $1 billion in cash is restricted thus reducing liquidity at the end of Q2 to just $1.1 billion.

3) At the H1 cash burn rate, the company will run out of funds early in Q1/2024 so they should better hurry up to secure some major financing.
Ptcamd77 profile picture
Ptcamd77
Today, 8:57 AM
Premium
Comments (1.12K)
@Henrik Alex would you agree good time to buy again
g
greg2222
Today, 8:21 AM
Investing Group
Comments (649)
Years and years of using other people money to stay in the game....they are masters.
u
utche96
Today, 9:37 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (271)
@greg2222 I simply cannot imagine investing in a company that has squandered this amount of cash, has never produced a profit, and continues to dilute its shareholders by issuing more shares. This isnt a start-up.
Jack.Bolander profile picture
Jack.Bolander
Today, 8:14 AM
Comments (3.41K)
PLUG has a long history of missing targets, missing goals and moving goal posts.
After yesterday's weak Symposium, I expect more misses than hits.
