I'll be sharing my current thoughts on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), since there have been multiple questions from members recently about the company.

After sharing my thoughts, perhaps some of you might be interested in buying Plug Power for your own portfolios, but always remember risk management and position sizing is highly important for "early stage" companies like Plug Power.

In a nutshell, I think that when the green hydrogen economy takes off, Plug Power will be a key winner and beneficiary of this ramp up.

I think that while not technically an apple to apple comparison, Plug Power is where Tesla (TSLA) was before 2019 when electric vehicle adoption was still in the early days and Tesla needed to invest for the future of its business.

Similarly, Plug Power is investing in many aspects of its business and when the green hydrogen economy ramps up, I think we will see Plug Power reap the benefits of this.

What is happening to Plug Power?

Plug Power is at its year-to-date lows today, after a strong rally earlier in the year. So what are the concerns surrounding the company?

I will be addressing each of the concerns in the next few sections.

Macroeconomic environment

The first more macro backdrop related reason for the weakness for Plug Power is the current macroeconomic environment.

The company is in a capital intensive business, and at a time where rates are high, and the Fed is committing to bringing inflation down, the higher for longer rhetoric is one that is not helping the fundamental case for Plug Power.

Firstly, higher for longer means that Plug Power's debt financing costs will likely be higher, and that cost of debt will ultimately have an effect on the bottom-line.

Secondly, for customers, with a higher for longer environment, this results in somewhat of a slower adoption of green hydrogen because of the uncertain macroeconomic backdrop and the higher interest rates. As a result, the priority today may be to reduce costs and improve profitability rather than to progress towards cleaner forms of energy.

Last but not least, while Plug Power is moving towards improvements in margins, the company is still unprofitable given the multiple aspects of its business that requires investments and ramp ups. As a result, because its profitability is in the horizon, it also means that its cash flows are further out and in a higher for longer environment, these cash flows are penalized to a larger expect in the discounted cash flow models that derive the intrinsic value for Plug Power.

For the first point, I think that Plug Power is actually doing well in securing the necessary financing to grow and sustain the company, which I will elaborate in greater detail in the next section. At the end of the day, the management is trying to minimize the weighted average cost of capital and looking at multiple sources of funding and financing.

For the second point, I think this weakness is driven by the macro backdrop but the fundamental, bottom-up tailwinds from the green energy transition and the strong growth in the green hydrogen economy expected in the near to medium-term remains there.

For the third point, higher for longer is a function of the Fed's policy and that is what is being priced into the stock today. But if you think about it, if there are signs of cutting rates, Plug Power would be a key beneficiary and in my opinion, sentiment will change drastically if that is the case.

Financing

Plug Power is in a capital intensive business and it is investing in its own green hydrogen plants today so that it can generate significant margin improvements in the future (More on that later.)

However, this also means that the company is ramping up capital expenditures needed to construct and ramp these green hydrogen plants.

In 2022, Plug Power spent $464 million in capital expenditures, and as of 2Q23, it has $2.1 billion in cash and investments on its balance sheet, down from $2.1 billion in 1Q23.

In 2023 and 2024, Plug Power is expected to spend about $858 million and $915 million in capital expenditures respectively.

As a result, it is clear that while the company needs to secure the necessary financing to meet its near-term cash needs.

Firstly, Plug Power is currently in the second and likely final round of due diligence that will enable it to tap into a Department of Energy loan of about $1 billion.

The company expects that the DOE loan could potentially be closed by the end of 4Q23, adding another $1 billion in near-term liquidity for the company.

Secondly, there are partners that are interested in buying minority interest in its projects, which Plug Power expects can raise another $500 million through the sale of these minority interest.

Thirdly, as Plug Power builds and ramps up its green hydrogen plants, the company expects that more project based financing will become available.

Lastly, the company is looking at corporate debt as another form of financing for its near-term liquidity needs.

To emphasize, equity financing is not being considered.

At the end of the day, the market's concern is near-term liquidity.

To me, I think that the management will be able to get the necessary funding given the additional $1 billion to $1.5 billion from the DOE loan and sale of minority interests, which will tide the company through the next two years at least, while the company ramps up its business and focuses on improving the cash flows and margins of its business.

In fact, just this week, according to Reuters, the Biden administration is said to be announcing the winners of the $7 billion in federal grants to build out regional hydrogen hubs.

Plug Power is expected to be one of the beneficiaries of this, as highlighted earlier, and this should bring additional funding for the company's near-term needs.

There is no doubt that the investments made today is essential for Plug Power to be a green hydrogen leader of tomorrow, but the company needs to ensure that it has an efficient capital structure and able to secure the necessary funding it needs to continue to sustain and grow the business for the long-term in an environment of high interest rates.

Margin improvements

On top of the need for financing to fund its growth, Plug Power needs to be able to demonstrate its ability to grow and expand its margins.

I have probably mentioned this many times in my earlier Plug Power articles, but the ability to produce their own supply of hydrogen is expected to drive huge margin improvements and enable Plug Power to capture the full chain margin in the business.

This is positive for the long-term prospects of the business given that the hydrogen market is concentrated and Plug Power would be able to earn a larger pie of the profits if it makes its own hydrogen compared to just making fuel cells.

This is the main reason why I think that Plug Power's vertical integration strategy is the winning strategy in the industry as it builds an end to end green hydrogen system, ranging from production, storage, delivery and energy generation.

Green hydrogen plants

With its internally produced green hydrogen, Plug Power expects that they will be able to produce green hydrogen at 66% lower cost, or at one third the cost of what they are currently paying to buy green hydrogen from competitors.

By sourcing all hydrogen internally from its plant network, Plug Power expects to achieve $100 million in gross margin improvement annually.

As can be seen below, Georgia is the first 15 TPD green hydrogen plant, but there are three others, Louisiana, New York and Texas coming online in 2024.

The Georgia plant was delayed for about 4 months, but the key thing is that it was built in just 12 months, while competitors typically take between 36 months to 48 months to build a plant of this size.

More importantly, the delays were a result of Plug Power prudently making certain optimizations in order to avoid issues later on during the production ramp.

As a result, Plug Power will be able to use the insights gained about designing and constructing the Georgia plant to optimize the design and lower the capital expenditures for the other plants that are under construction.

With the ramp of production from the Georgia plant, it is expected to improve Plug Power's fuel margin meaningfully from 2Q23 to 4Q23, cutting fuel margin loss by as much as half.

US green hydrogen network (Plug Power)

As a result, I expect Louisiana, New York and Texas to be constructed at a faster and more efficient pace.

In addition, once the Texas plant is up and running in the second half of 2024, even the fuel delivered business is expected to turn positive gross margin.

The goal here is to become one of the largest green hydrogen producers in North America, producing 200 tons per day of liquid hydrogen by the second half of 2024 and ramping green hydrogen production to 500 tons per day by 2025, operating about 12 to 13 green hydrogen production plants.

Gross margin drivers

The expectation I have is that Plug Power should pivot to positive gross margins in the fourth quarter of 2023, and to be honest, this will be a big deal for the company if it materializes.

In the second half of 2023, due to its continued cost down initiatives and ramp up of higher electrolyzer volumes, gross margins are expected to ramp up, with negative low teens gross margins expected in the third quarter and positive gross margins in the fourth quarter.

Electrolyzer margins are in the low-20s range today and expected to eventually reach at least 30% margins.

Fuel margins are expected to turn positive once the green hydrogen plants are ramp up operationally.

Management is fully aware that investors are disappointed with the progress on gross margins in 1H23.

They are working to show modest improvement in 3Q23 and a real step change towards positive gross margins in 4Q23.

Hydrogen production tax credit

The final guidance for the hydrogen production tax credit will come late September or early October. If "Additionality" is not included as a result of a favorable ruling, Plug Power's Energy business will get a boost as Energy customers want better clarity before they put in the orders.

Management remains optimistic that "Additionality" will not be included initially and guidance of Temporal Matching and regionality would also be supportive of new green hydrogen production development.

Valuation

Based on Bloomberg estimates, Plug Power is trading at 2x 2024 EV/Sales while growing at a 3-year revenue CAGR of 43%.

The inflection in EBITDA is the crucial thing here because Plug Power goes from 726x 2024 EV/EBITDA to just 10x 2025 EV/EBITDA, highlighting the huge inflection in margins and EBITDA in the next two years.

Plug Power valuation (Bloomberg)

This does suggest that the risk reward here is highly attractive if Plug Power is able to execute on margins and profitability from here, which is the key to this investment thesis in my view.

Conclusion

As a result of a few industrial gas players controlling price and distribution of hydrogen, the US hydrogen market has been very concentrated in the hands of a few. This has been a disadvantage to Plug Power in the past.

However, Plug Power is changing this and with the construction of green hydrogen plants, is now able to internally produce hydrogen at significantly lower costs and have more control over its destiny.

As a result, I think that the internal green hydrogen production starting from Georgia is an inflection point for Plug Power's margins and with the continued buildout of green hydrogen plants in the US, I expect to see significant margin improvement in 2024.

At the end of the day, Plug Power's success is dependent on their near-term execution, where it needs to show the market its ability to secure financing and its ability to improve margins.

Looking into the valuation of Plug Power, the risk reward skew is looking very positive here despite the near-term challenges.

With the high interest rates dampening sentiment on companies like Plug Power, it has not been easy to hold on to the position, but I will emphasize that the position sizing will remain small to manage risks for the overall portfolio, while having sufficient exposure in the future leader of the green hydrogen economy.