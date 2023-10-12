Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BOND: Diversified Investment-Grade Bond ETF, Uncompelling Value Proposition

Juan de la Hoz profile picture
Juan de la Hoz
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • BOND has a growing 3.8% dividend yield, low credit risk, but moderate interest rate risk.
  • It seems like a reasonable investment for more conservative income investors and retirees, but compares unfavorably to some of its peers.
  • An overview of the fund follows.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

CNBC Presents East Tech West - Day 2

Zhong Zhi

I last covered the PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSE:BOND), an actively-managed bond ETF, in mid-2022. In that article, I argued that BOND's diversified holdings and above-average yield made the fund a buy. Returns have been quite mediocre since, with the

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas

https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2019/5/2/27546953-15567808556447084.pngAt the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.

To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!

This article was written by

Juan de la Hoz profile picture
Juan de la Hoz
8.88K Followers

Juan de la Hoz has worked as a fixed income trader, financial analyst, operations analyst, and as an economics professor. He has experience analyzing, trading, and negotiating fixed-income securities, including bonds, money markets, and interbank trade financing, across markets and currencies. He focuses on dividend, bond, and income funds, with a strong focus on ETFs.

Juan is a contributor to the investing group CEF/ETF Income Laboratory holdings are also monthly-payers, for faster compounding and steady income streams. Other features include 24/7 chat, and trade alerts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

r
rflowers
Today, 9:18 AM
Premium
Comments (4)
The yield is growing because interest rates had been rising which leads to price depreciation of previous issued bonds and higher yields for newer bonds. Fixed income has the name “fixed” because a loan is a contractual obligation that doesn’t change. The only way to expect a good total return {the coupon + price change due to falling interest rates} is to expect falling inflation which governs to a large degree both policy and market interest rates. With CPI probably very sticky at this point, meaning the easy disinflation is in the rear view mirror, it is doubtful that there is much more price gain to be made sincerates are going to hover around current levels for a long time, aka they won’t go much lower until a recession occurs. It is likely the Fed has to remain restrictive to avoid a 70s style inflation from reoccurring, not exactly a great environment for bonds. This is why the the last 3 years have been the worst of all time for bonds. it might not be that bad again but it isn’t likely to be good either. Thus the 3.82% current yield is not adequate for most investors unless there is going to be a nasty hard landing for the economy. Bonds after being in a 40 year bull market may now be in a multi year bear market.
c
cjk4-63
Today, 8:44 AM
Comments (896)
No
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.