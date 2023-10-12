Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Performance Shipping: George Economou's Hostile Takeover Offer Unlikely To Succeed - Hold

Oct. 12, 2023 8:40 AM ETPerformance Shipping Inc. (PSHG)DSX, IMPP, OP3 Comments
Summary

  • Greek shipping magnate George Economou increases his recent efforts to gain control of Performance Shipping.
  • After commencing a proxy battle last month, Mr. Economou launched a cash tender offer to acquire all of the company's outstanding common stock at a price of $3.00 per share.
  • However, the offer is highly conditional and essentially requires the company to hand over control to Mr. Economou rather than defending against the unsolicited approach.
  • With Chairwoman Aliki Paliou and her spouse, CEO Andreas Michalopoulos, controlling approximately 90% of the voting rights, I do not see a viable path forward for Mr. Economou to gain control of Performance Shipping.
  • With little prospects of George Economou succeeding in his battle for control of the company and the stock price up by almost 200% since my recommendation in late June, I am downgrading the company's shares from "Speculative Buy" to "Hold."

Note:

I have covered Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last year, small Greece-based tanker operator Performance Shipping joined peer Imperial Petroleum (IMPP,

Comments (3)

Joeri van der Sman profile picture
Joeri van der Sman
Today, 9:24 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.37K)
I wonder how much of this is related by Greek politics and them not liking eachother.
e
energyguy921
Today, 8:44 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.78K)
I think Economou is trying to manipulate the price higher so he can exit his position.
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Today, 9:34 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (44.59K)
@energyguy921

Not sure if he would be really satisfied with making some spare change - remember his investment in PSHG has been just around $1 million.
