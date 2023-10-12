5 Most Overvalued Mega-Caps According To Quant: Buy, Sell, Hold?

Rasi Bhadramani

I ran a stock screen this morning to see which names in the mega-capitalization area of Wall Street are the most overvalued, according to Seeking Alpha's quant computer ranking tool (available to premium subscribers).

My only criterion was an "F" Valuation Factor Grade, sorted by market cap size. 3 of the Top 5 are highlighted as most overvalued today, I have written bearish Sell articles in the agreement of late (with a 12-month price outlook). This group includes Amazon (AMZN), NVIDIA (NVDA), and Tesla (TSLA).

The other 2 are also hard to gulp as bullish suggestions. Maybe in a world without inflation and recession, share pricing may be able to remain high. But in a recession scenario, which is becoming quite likely into 2024 (on the monster rise in long-term borrowing rates since July), the best long-term multi-year forecast ratings I can put on Eli Lilly (LLY) and Visa (V) are a Hold/Neutral forecast for current owners. I honestly would wait for lower quotes if I want to purchase either name.

Below are the sort results. In terms of SA analysts understanding the real-world risks in each, none of the 5 are recommended as Buy ideas by the majority of writers.

Seeking Alpha Table, Most Overvalued U.S. Mega-Caps with Quant Factor Grade of "F" - October 11th, 2023

What all 5 stocks have in common are: (1) extraordinarily rich price to forward projected earnings ratios, (2) EV to EBITDA multiples off the charts, and (3) excessive price to net accounting book value. If you desire a high level of earnings and assets backing your investment capital, this is definitely a group to AVOID.

The first data point to contemplate is the basic P/E ratio projected for 2024-25. Whether it's strong expected growth rates or confidence in the quality of income generation, P/Es of 21x to 55x are quite stretched vs. an S&P 500 index equivalent average well under 20x, with many individual blue-chip alternatives under 15x projected income streams in 12-18 months. (Visa numbers are for the fiscal year ending September 2025, effectively two years ahead.)

YCharts - 5 Overvalued Mega-Caps, Price to Forward 1-Year Estimated Earnings, 12 Months of Change

Second, when we include debt and cash holdings, enterprise valuations are even more extended. I prefer to buy companies (and write about them) when EV to core cash EBITDA generation is under 10x. Many of the turnaround picks I own and have mentioned are well under a ratio of 5x. So, these overvalued leaders in their respective industries are quite expensive at ratios of 21x to 87x trailing EBITDA. If operating issues appear or a recession moves sales/income into reverse, a normalized valuation of less than 14x EBITDA for the S&P 500 is a distance away. What I am saying is enormous price downside of -35% to -75% exists for each in a slowing economy scenario.

YCharts - 5 Overvalued Mega-Caps, EV to Trailing EBITDA, 12 Months of Change

The third variable to ponder is price to book value. In previous bear markets during serious recessions (think 2008-09), you can find blue chips trading closer to book value, with more than a few priced UNDER accounting book value. Buying mega-caps with valuations on book value of 8x to 50x may work out just fine during bull markets and decent economic growth periods, with low inflation and interest rates. But, when cycle declines appear, theoretical price drawdowns of -50% to -90% cannot be ruled out as peak investor confidence rolls over into fear and pessimism.

YCharts - 5 Overvalued Mega-Caps, Price to Book Value, 12 Months of Change

Why should investors care about valuations? If we do experience a recession soon, investors will want to avoid richly-priced and overvalued companies due to a material selloff. Historically, big gainers and those flying the highest get hit with the largest percentage price declines when liquidity issues and bear markets appear. This description fits our select group of 5 mega-caps as well as any other.

Amazon

I wrote my latest bearish Amazon article in September here warning about the new risk of U.S. government intervention in operations. And, a few weeks later the FTC alongside a number of states sued the company for anti-competitive behaviors in its online retail unit. Like many Big Tech names, rising interest rates make its valuation look absurd, based on low earnings and free cash flow returns. Plus, Amazon has typically underperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin during recessions. On top of these ownership issues, sales growth, and projections have reached the lowest point ever for the company, barely keeping pace with inflation changes in the general economy. Why not buy a company with a smarter valuation on top of better growth prospects?

I now want to focus on the technical trading charts for each of the 5 overvalued picks, looking specifically at Negative Volume Index (created on lower-volume days vs. the preceding trading session, then added/subtracted from the last data point), On Balance Volume (price change multiplied by volume, with a cumulative line drawn), and 14-day Ease of Movement changes.

EMV is a great indicator that usually witnesses a major dip before other momentum calculations, showing oversized price declines on lighter trading volume. This indicator can correctly scream sell when others have yet to flash anything to worry about. On the 18-month chart of daily price and volume changes below, you will notice the EMV creation a few days ago reached its weakest reading since September of 2022. You can also review how EMV in late April 2022 signaled trouble at around $145 a share, before price dropped -40% over the next eight months.

StockCharts.com - Amazon, 18 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes

NVIDIA

NVIDIA is the artificial intelligence [AI] darling of Wall Street in 2023. The stock quote has rocketed higher by +300% off its October 2022 low, on massive semiconductor chip demand for its one-of-a-kind offering to the leading money-spending computer giants rushing to develop this interactive decision-making idea for mankind.

My August article here explained peak investor euphoria and an incredible overvaluation story that should be sold, not bought. Although the price has risen +5% since writing the story (+9% since it was posted for reading), I am still very bearish on the share price direction. If the $500 price area is not the final top, I do not see much upside left, even assuming earnings/sales beats remain a reality into 2024. The stock appears to be discounting exceptional growth for several years already, meaning any bump in the road will cause a monster selloff. I have a target price of $300 by the end of the year. It's entirely possible a recession could push price all the way back to $200 over the next 12 months, good for a loss of better than -50% from current quotes. NVIDIA is another cyclical pick that has a horrible performance track record during recessions in chip demand.

You can review the wicked drops in the 14-day EMV calculation below during both August and September. I count this as a clear warning of trouble. It may be buying interest from hedge funds, banks, and actively managed mutual funds has already dried up. I would think this group of owners is now fully exposed to NVIDIA shares, reviewing asset allocation surveys and individual reporting to the SEC. For sure, the hot money retail crowd could not be any more bullish.

StockCharts.com - NVIDIA, 18 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes

Tesla

I have correctly warned since 2021 Tesla's massive overvaluation would not mix well with spiking competition for electric vehicle [EV] production and sales around the corner. My July story here again outlined the share valuation problem at a price of $290 this summer. You have to be careful what price and valuation you pay, even for a top-notch growth business disrupting the world.

I would say, that Tesla's chart readout including the three momentum indicators pictured is not overly bearish. If I had to pick a single pick of the 5 in this story to own, looking purely at the technicals (lacking a sell signal from the EMV indicator), Tesla would be the standout selection.

However, competition is coming fast and furious now. In terms of a best-case economic scenario with no recession next year, I believe the upside is limited to $300 a share. Given even a minor downshift in auto demand globally, Tesla is likely riding back to $200 a share. And, assuming a deep or prolonged recession is around the corner, Tesla's price could decline all the way back to $150.

StockCharts.com - Tesla, 18 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes

Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly has risen dramatically in 2023 on the hopes and dreams of new treatments under development, mainly from a successful research injection drug for weight loss called Tirzepatide to compete with Ozempic and Wegovy from Danish Novo Nordisk (NVO), but with even better results. My question is - has the double in Lilly's stock quote over the last 18 months fully discounted this treatment's FDA approval?

The September-October selloff in Lilly doesn't look that meaningful, until you review the 14-day EMV swing lower. The early October EMV reading was the weakest EVER for Lilly shares, largely a function of its record pricing of late. Expecting/forecasting some type of hiccup for shares seems reasonable, even if just a correction back to its 200-day moving average around $425 or the August price gap area around $470.

StockCharts.com - Eli Lilly, 18 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes

Visa

Visa, one of the world's largest credit card transaction and payment processors, has been underperforming the S&P 500 for total returns for years, especially since the pandemic started in early 2020. The primary issue causing the lag in investor returns has been its overvaluation situation. Effectively, the valuation has slowly been coming back to a normalized level, with perhaps another year or two left to fully correct its excessive setup.

YCharts - Visa vs. S&P 500 ETF, Total Returns, Since January 2020

The 14-day EMV last week reached its lowest point since September 2022. I think a weaker retail sales environment will bring slower, and possibly negative growth for credit card transactions. So, shareholders may not like Christmas 2023 and the 2024 operating results going forward.

If you forced me to buy one of the five, it would be Visa. Visa is a more defensive pick historically, has one of the easier to digest valuation setups, and its technical chart pattern overall appears to be the most constructive. However, I would wait for some sort of general market selloff before purchasing a stake. From a valuation standpoint, with cash savings rates around 5%, I would wait for a trailing P/E closer to 20x, which would put share pricing in the $170 to $190 range (nearer 2022 lows).

StockCharts.com - Visa, 18 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes

Final Thoughts

If you believe a recession and bear market can be sidestepped in 2024, these 5 overvalued selections may be able to eke out minor gains for investors. I do not, however, see potential advances beyond +10% or +20% as likely, regardless of how strong the economic backdrop becomes. Each is trading at valuations already "discounting" good times next year for business operations.

Their valuation setups are so wildly extreme, that future investor returns are tilted toward the downside. It's like a racing car out of gas reaching for the top of a hill. Speed is slowing down to the upside, and soon will accelerate to the downside once the road grade reverses direction and gravity takes over.

Another big negative for all 5 is the dividend yield story. 3 of the 5 pay no cash dividend or only a negligible amount, while the other 2 are providing less than 0.8% annually. The popular SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is sitting at a relatively insignificant 1.5% yield position itself, meaning each of these companies (and the U.S. equity market overall) are complete failures at producing yields anywhere near risk-free savings rates better than 5% today (think bank CDs, U.S. Treasuries).

YCharts - 5 Overvalued Mega-Caps vs. S&P 500 ETF, Trailing Dividend Yields, 12 Months

These 5 overvalued selections are the type I try to avoid, even during bull markets. Personally, I am willing to miss out on the market's biggest gainers, in favor of more reasonable and predictable results. Bottom fishing involves a trading scheme of buying unloved stocks with solid underlying value propositions. GARP investing (growth-at-a-reasonable-price) may best describe how successful long-term investors like Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch view the equity investing world. Again, GARP methods usually involve buying average to below average valuations just before a span of robust company growth becomes reality.

I would rather own 5 companies with steady return potential of +15% to +20% annualized over 2-3 years, as opposed to chasing overvalued winners, where the chances of hitting a home run do not balance well against striking out. Reduced volatility and fewer big loss events adhere to Buffett's rule #1 for investors - don't lose money. Compounding is a difficult math game when you have oversized losses time and again.

Instead of owning the 5 overvalued mega-caps mentioned, I much prefer owning T-Bills and bank certificates of deposit paying 5%+ over the next 12 months (with the nearly 100% guaranteed return of your upfront capital). I can always reenter these names on lower pricing, or just focus on better deals available in the marketplace today for my money. If patience is a virtue, chasing overvalued growth winners right before a recession hits is the opposite.

For clarity, based on a 6-month outlook, I am firmly in the Sell camp for all 5 overvalued picks, Amazon, NVIDIA, Tesla, Eli Lilly, and Visa. A likely recession and bear market on Wall Street should send each lower in price over coming months.

For a 12-month outlook, I feel the more defensive picks of drug maker Eli Lilly and credit card transaction leader Visa have the smartest odds of underlying valuations catching up to stock pricing. I rate both Hold/Neutral selections if held beyond a year. Basically, I see them as market performers vs. the S&P 500, give or take 10% for a total return.

I believe Amazon, NVIDIA, and Tesla will find it difficult to rise in price from current overvaluations for a number of years. So, my long-term ratings on all three remain in the Sell zone.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.