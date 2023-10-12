Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Kimbell Royalty Partners: Closes LongPoint Acquisition And Issues $325 Million In Preferred Units

Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Kimbell recently closed its acquisition of mineral and royalty interests from LongPoint Minerals II.
  • It ended up issuing $325 million in Series A Preferred Units to help pay for the acquisition.
  • These preferred units may eventually convert into 21.6 million common units.
  • Kimbell had the option to issue up to $400 million in preferred units, which would have increased the potential dilution by 5 million units.
  • Kimbell is now projected to generate $2.58 per unit in distributable cash flow at current 2024 strip.
Gas Pipeline In Front Of The Oil Pump

imaginima

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) recently closed on its acquisition of mineral and royalty interests from LongPoint Minerals II. Kimbell chose to issue $325 million in Series A Preferred Units, which is $75 million less than it could have issued.

This article was written by

Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
10.73K Followers
Aaron Chow, aka Elephant Analytics has 15+ years of analytical experience and is a top rated analyst on TipRanks. Aaron previously co-founded a mobile gaming company (Absolute Games) that was acquired by PENN Entertainment. He used his analytical and modeling skills to design the in-game economic models for two mobile apps with over 30 million in combined installs. He is the author of the investing group Distressed Value Investing, which focuses on both value opportunities and distressed plays, with a significant focus on the energy sector. Learn more>>

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

JHHAlpha profile picture
JHHAlpha
Today, 9:21 AM
Investing Group
Comments (4.13K)
@Elephant Analytics Thanks for a sound analysis and thoughtful conclusion. Because of political Green suppression of fossil fuel E&P, constrained new supply is likely to increase future pricing to the benefit of KRP; if so, then $19.25 is a very conservative estimate of KRP's value. I also expect the current war in the ME to spread to Iran, with USA sanctions being restored, further reducing oil supply.
