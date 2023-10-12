mikkelwilliam

The recent bond market rout, which saw U.S. 30-year treasury yields briefly breach 5% last week, has ignited a wave of doomsday predictions across the financial media. As investors desperately searched for answers to the surge in long-term yields, some of the most prominent bears on Wall Street were having a field day with the media.

Some were so eager to outdo their peers at doomsaying that a team of analysts at Barclays wrote:

In the short term, we can think of one scenario where bonds rally materially. If risk assets fall sharply in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, DoubleLine's Jeffrey Gundlach is back to remind everyone of a recession:

The US Treasury yield curve is de-inverting very rapidly. Should put everyone on recession warning, not just recession watch. If the unemployment rate ticks up just a couple of tenths it will be recession alert. Buckle up.

While Wall Street analysts struggle to explain why long-term yields are surging, some investors are increasingly concerned that this could be a symptom of much deeper problems with the economy. Therefore it is not surprising that the bears are back in full force with predictions of the worst scenario possible. The dire sentiment is understandable. Bonds with maturities of 10 years or more have lost around 46% of their value from the peak in March 2020, according to Bloomberg. 30-year bonds have fared even worse, losing 53% of their value over the same period of time. Soaring yields are also bad news for equities: raising borrowing costs, slashing valuations due to heavier discounts on future free cash flows, and suppressing business investment and consumer spending.

TradingView.com

The heavy losses as a result of the recent bond market rout have been a harsh reality check for fixed-income investors. Wasn't fixed income supposed to be at the lower end of the risk spectrum? How is it even possible that fixed-income is experiencing drawdowns matching that of equity bear markets? And now some analysts are even warning that it could get much worse!

But they should have seen this coming.

The Higher The Price, The Higher The Risk

In the business of investing, there are essentially two critical considerations to make: what to buy, and how much to pay. The rest is easy. Of course, many will protest that investing is surely much more complicated than that. But usually, it only gets complicated when one fails to get the basics right.

In terms of what to buy, it is straightforward when it comes to U.S. Treasuries. Treasury securities are widely regarded as one of the safest investments as they are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. And because Treasuries are so safe, their yields are usually low and regularly used as a proxy for the theoretical risk-free rate of return.

However, there is no such thing as a real risk-free asset. Even if we assume that the U.S. government is not going to default on its debt in the foreseeable future (low default risk), investors will still need to contend with inflation risk and opportunity risk. High inflation could potentially result in negative real returns (inflation exceeding nominal returns on Treasuries). Or one might have been better off investing in an alternative asset that could potentially generate higher risk-adjusted returns (e.g. elite hedge funds).

The risk associated with investing in Treasuries ultimately depends on how much one is willing to pay for the security. At a price high enough, one ends up with "return-free risk" instead of "risk-free returns".

Recall that just a couple of years ago, many investors including institutional funds were scooping up investment-grade bonds that were offering yields of just slightly above 3%. There was simply no alternative. Investors either have to consider riskier assets offering higher returns, or settle for 2.5% returns on 30-year Treasuries. For institutional funds that have a strict mandate to invest in investment-grade fixed income, there was no choice but to buy these low-yielding assets and hope that inflation would not wipe out their returns. There were also those who were willing to accept low returns, in the hope that at least their investments would be safe.

From a macroeconomic perspective, however, those investments made little sense. Economists were fully aware of the fact that the extremely low-yielding environment of the last decade was merely a side effect of unprecedented quantitative easing (QE) by the Federal Reserve. And should monetary policy eventually normalise, these investors would face massive losses, at least on paper. To be clear, so long as the U.S. government does not default on its debt, holders of U.S Treasuries will eventually be paid back in full upon maturity. So unrealized losses reflecting a decline in the price of Treasuries are only temporary losses for long-term investors. Nonetheless, high inflation would have resulted in negative real returns for these investors since 2021. With the Federal Reserve unwinding its QE program, it should not be a surprise that we are now witnessing a surge in long-term yields.

But now that yields have surged, are long-term Treasuries a good investment? We are certainly beginning to see some merit in allocating towards long-term fixed income. For the first time in more than a decade, adding 10-year bonds to the typical 60/40 portfolio allocation is beginning to make strategic sense. However, we are not yet convinced that ultra-long-term bonds with maturities beyond 20 years have peaked.

The Neutral Rate Of Interest

From our perspective, what determines whether ultra-long-term treasuries are an attractive investment today partly depends on what economists refer to as the neutral rate of interest. The problem, however, is that the neutral rate of interest is not directly observable and more of a theoretical concept. It generally refers to the level of interest rate that would keep the economy near full employment while keeping inflation low and stable: the rate at which monetary policy is neither contractionary nor expansionary. This is why monetary policy decisions are often described as a balancing act.

According to a recent article published by The Brookings Institution, the FOMC's median projection of the real long-run fed funds rate, which is essentially an estimate of the long-run real neutral rate of interest, currently stood at around 0.5%. This translates into a nominal neutral rate of interest of just 2.5% (adding the Fed's 2% inflation target).

Brookings

Does the FOMC's projection make sense? In our opinion, the answer is no. We are struggling to understand why the neutral rate of interest would drop from 4% in 2013 to just 2.5% without some form of dramatic and structural shift in long-term macroeconomic fundamentals. Instead, we argue that the Fed's QE program was originally implemented with the aim of reducing long-term interest. And quite evidently, QE has indeed achieved the effect of driving down long-term yields. Now that the Fed has begun to unwind its QE program and that the U.S. government is running larger fiscal deficits, these factors would certainly justify a higher natural rate of interest of around 3.5% to 4.0%.

Although it is not possible to directly observe the neutral rate of interest, we can use historical yields as a guide to estimate where the neutral rate of interest was before the Fed implemented quantitative easing.

As the chart below shows, in the years just before the Fed first implemented QE in late 2008, 30-year Treasury yields were relatively stable at around 4.5% to 5.0%. This would be consistent with a neutral interest rate of around 3.5% to 4.0% at the time. Assuming that the U.S. economy has not structurally changed in a dramatic way since QE, we should expect long-term yields to return to the region of 4.5% to 5.0%.

Coincidentally, the recent surge in long-term yields has done exactly that, bringing 30-year yields back to 4.7% at the time of writing, reflecting expectations that the Fed will fully unwind its QE program.

TradingView.com, Stratos Capital Partners

If we believe that the FOMC's projection of the long-run nominal neutral rate of interest of 2.5% is accurate, then there is reason to believe that current 30-year yields are either reflecting permanently higher inflation or concerns over the U.S. government's ability to fulfil its long-term debt obligations.

Firstly, inflation has been on a steady downtrend since October 2022 and approaching the Fed's 2% target. Thus, it is quite evident that inflation is no longer the main concern here. Secondly, given how strong the U.S. dollar has been versus other major currencies, we really do not see any evidence that would suggest that a U.S. government default is on the cards. Even if we concede that U.S. fiscal deficits have grown substantially over the past two decades, there is no evidence to suggest that government spending is trapped in a cycle of persistently larger fiscal deficits. In fact, as the accompanying chart shows, U.S. fiscal deficits as a percentage of GDP were much larger in the 1940s (Second World War).

FRED

If we are right that inflation risk and default risk do not adequately explain the recent surge in long-term yields, then the Fed must be wrong on its projections of the neutral rate of interest. This would in turn suggest that current 30-year yields are merely reflecting market expectations for the neutral rate of interest to return to a more normal range of between 3.5% to 4.0%.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF

Back in August, we published an article challenging the popular idea then that interest rate normalization accompanied by a Fed pivot will drive down ultra-long-term yields. We also argued that we see no reason for investors to take a bullish position on the PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ZROZ):

Barring a deep recession, we see the scenario for a gradual normalization of monetary policy and the unwinding of the Fed's quantitative easing program to drive long-term yields closer to 5.5% over time.

30-year Treasury yields have since risen from 4.26% to briefly breach 5.0% last week, before easing back to 4.70% over the past few trading sessions.

Although ultra-long-term yields have risen meaningfully since, we still think that ZROZ is at best, fairly priced. Should the U.S government lose its last AAA rating due to the political chaos that is almost certain to resurface in the next round of spending bill bargaining with a deadline on November 17, it is certainly possible for ultra-long-term yields to test the 5.5% level or even the 6.0% level.

Why Commit To A 30-Year Bond, When There Are Better Options Medium Term?

Because there is no reason to consider any investment in insolation, investors will typically compare alternative opportunities. For 30-year Treasuries, there are certainly better alternatives if one does not need to absolutely commit to a fixed yield for 30 years.

As the accompanying chart shows, U.S. 20-year Treasuries are currently offering a higher yield of 4.9% versus 4.7% for 30-year Treasuries. Meanwhile, U.S. 10-year treasuries are offering a yield of 4.6%.

TradingView.com

Effectively, investors can achieve almost the same or higher level of returns without the need to take on ultra-long-term risk. The only downside to that is reinvestment risk, which means that an investor may not be able to roll maturing shorter-dated bonds at the same yield in future.

Unless one absolutely needs to lock in ultra-long-term yields as in the case of pension funds, endowment funds, or retirement funds, there is really no good reason to add ultra-long-term bonds or ZROZ to one's portfolio even at fair value. There is little harm in waiting, especially with 10-year yields at 4.6%.