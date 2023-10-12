Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Autohome: A Mixed View

Oct. 12, 2023 9:28 AM ETAutohome Inc. (ATHM)
The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Autohome's top line is expected to improve thanks to favorable policies for the Chinese automotive industry and growing new energy vehicle sales in China.
  • However, I am unimpressed by ATHM's minimum dividend commitment and its expected profit margins.
  • I stick to my existing Hold rating for Autohome, as I have a mixed view of the stock.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Asia Value & Moat Stocks. Learn More »

Traffic on highway in shanghai

DKart

Elevator Pitch

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) [2518:HK] shares are assigned a Hold rating.

In my previous update for Autohome written on June 16, 2023, I deemed ATHM to be "cheap for good reasons." These negative factors highlighted in the mid-June write-up were the

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!

This article was written by

The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
11.13K Followers

The Value Pendulum is an Asian equity market specialist with over a decade of experience on both the buy and sell sides.

He is the author of the investing group Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.