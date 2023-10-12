SrdjanPav/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In continuing with our coverage for Embotelladora Andina (NYSE:AKO.B), we had rated the stock as Hold, despite a healthy dividend yield (TTM) of ~6.5% at the time of the publication, due to significant downside risks as a result of weakening consumer sentiment and commodity pressures. The company reported mixed set of earnings with recovery in Argentina stumbling and decelerating growth in Brazil with modest pricing benefits. We believe the persistent commodity pressures due to rise in sugar prices along with weakening consumer environment in Argentina due to continued surge in inflation will weigh on the stock despite a healthy dividend yield. We reiterate Neutral and keenly track the consumption recovery in Argentina and growth in Brazil.

Mixed Q2 Earnings

Andina posted mixed Q2 results with revenues growing 3.8% YoY largely in line with consensus results. The growth was driven by 1.8% growth in volumes along with modest benefit of pricing actions. Volume growth remained strong particularly in Brazil and Paraguay which grew by 6% and 11% YoY while Chilean volumes remained flat and volumes in Argentina declined 5%. Brazil volumes decelerated sequentially from 10% to 6% with sales growth of 25% in cc terms decelerating to 10% as a result of decrease in volumes and moderating pricing actions. Argentina volumes remained volatile wherein Q1 volumes grew 3% YoY which we viewed as a step towards consumption recovery but declining Q2 volumes highlights that there is still limited visibility on recovery and remains fragile. In addition, the 8-day strike at the company's Cordoba plant also weighed in on the volumes with an estimated impact of ~1 mn cases. Cost of sales grew 3.7% in line with revenue growth as favorable benefits from a decline of PET prices were largely offset by higher labor costs and concentrate costs.

SG&A dollars grew 2.1% YoY as a result of higher distribution costs across regions and increase in marketing expenses within Chile and Paraguay partially offset by freight tailwinds and lower marketing expenses in Argentina. Adj. EBITDA margin grew 37 bps YoY driven by stable gross margins and SG&A leverage. However, EBITDA margins continue to remain near three-year lows as a result of higher input cost inflation eroding profitability. Net income declined 52% YoY primarily due to reversal in provisions in Brazil along with higher taxes.

Data by YCharts

Balance sheet position remains strong with the company ending with total cash balance of $350 mn ($311 mn in cash and $38 mn in investments) with a Net Debt/ EBITDA of just 1.5x.

Looking Ahead

Inflation in Argentina continues to skyrocket with the latest reading for August crossing the 120% mark. This is likely to put a dent on the consumer confidence and recovery which has seen some bottoming in the early part of the year. AKO generates about 25% revenues from Argentina and we expect volumes to decline mid single digits for H2 until the inflationary pressures subside. This is likely to be offset by low single-digit to mid single-digit volume growth expected in Brazil translating to high single-digit sales growth.

Tradingeconomics, Indec

Since bottoming in July, sugar prices have continued to trend higher and continues to be near all-time high levels since a decade. Sugar prices continued to surge as Alvean, the world's largest sugar trader, stated its anticipation of a 5.4 MMT deficit for 2023/24 as a result of adverse weather impact in India and an increasing probability for the Indian government to ban sugar exports. Management maintained that for 65% of its commodity costs for sugar are hedged and were expecting continued uptrend in sugar prices.

Investing.com

We believe the gross margins could likely be squeezed, although modestly, as a result of a jump in sugar prices partially offset by a decline in PET prices. In addition, SG&A deleverage as a result of sticky fixed costs and higher marketing expenses is likely to lead to a decline in operating margins.

Valuation

Post the decline in its market value by a fifth, AKO trades at 10x P/E, at a discount to its long term average and its peer set as a result of elevated commodity costs and challenging consumer environment. The company has a healthy dividend yield (with forward dividend yield of 6.7%), however, the dividends could likely be reduced as a result of declining profitability (TTM dividends already reduced from $2 per share to $1.3 currently. The sharp anomaly in its dividend yield is primarily as a result of fluctuating stock price recently. We believe there are potential downside risks to the dividends as a result of profitability pressures but expect the company to achieve a dividend yield at around mid single digits.

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha's Dividend scorecard ascribes a 'D-' rating demonstrating the uncertainty of the ability of the company to maintain its dividend levels.

Risks to Rating

Risks to rating include

1) change in consumer environment which can significantly impact consumer confidence and discretionary spends

2) any adverse impact of Fx as a result of its exposure in emerging economies

3) Political instability within its key markets can adversely impact its business operations

4) High inflationary impact as observed in Argentina and other markets can lead to a decline in consumption spends

5) Upside risks include any increase in shareholder activity such as dividends and repurchases can boost the stock

Conclusion

AKO had a stellar run through August with its share prices soaring over 50% for the year, however, with recovery stumbling in Argentina and normalizing growth in Brazil (sales and volume growth decelerating sequentially), the ticker receded. We believe the current valuation provides a balanced risk reward with downside pressure as a result of elevated commodity costs and reiterate our hold rating.