Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) is a fixed income exchange traded fund. The vehicle comes from the asset manager behemoth Invesco, and has recently changed its name and mandate:

Effective after the close of markets on Aug. 25, 2023, the Fund's name, underlying index, index provider, investment objective, investment strategy and management fee will change. The Fund's name and ticker will change from Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF to the Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The Fund's Index Provider will change from Deutsche Bank AG London to ICE Data Indices, LLC and it's Underlying Index will change from the DB Global Short Maturity High Yield Bond Index to the ICE USD Global High Yield Excluding US Issuers Constrained Index; and as a result, the Fund's objective and strategy will change to seek to track the investment results of the new Underlying index by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the new Underlying Index. See the prospectus for more information.

The ETF is now set to track the ICE USD Global High Yield Excluding US Issuers Constrained Index, and represents a take on non-US HY credits. The fund currently has Brazil, Canada and the UK as its main jurisdictional exposures.

The fund has a very granular build, with over 500 names in the collateral pool, and with most issuers representing less than 1% of the fund's assets. Although the vehicle has a large 'Not Rated' bucket, its main sleeve is represented by 'BB' names which make up 42% of the collateral pool. The index the fund now follows is Usd based, thus the collateral pool will always be made up of dollar bonds. This is a favorable set-up since it eliminates any forex risk and any potential hedging basis. Furthermore Usd bonds for EM issuers have larger liquidity pools versus local currency debentures.

As we analyze in the 'Holdings' section below, the fund holdings are extremely robust from a fundamental perspective, leaving credit spread risk as the main outstanding one. This name now closely resembles the VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM), a well-known ETF in the space. The top holdings in the two funds are now very similar, and we expect their performance going forward to have a high correlation.

PGHY is a robust, granular fund from a premier asset manager, and the main risk it currently runs is credit spread. We like the name here as a hold for its 9% dividend yield, and we would look to add on any drawdowns above -5%.

Analytics

AUM: $0.14 billion.

Sharpe Ratio: -0.14 (3Y).

Std. Deviation: 3.38 (3Y).

Yield: 9%. (30-day SEC yield)

Premium/Discount to NAV: 0%.

Z-Stat: n/a.

Leverage Ratio: 0%

Expense Ratio: 0.35%

Composition: HY EM Credits (Hard Currency)

Risk Factors

The main risk factor for this fund at the moment is represented by credit spreads. The collateral pool is subject to both rates and credit spread moves, but given the violent rise in rates this year, credit spreads have become the primary concern.

Credit spreads have tightened significantly this year on the back of benign risk markets:

EM Spreads (The Fed)

We can see the ICE BofA Emerging Markets Corporate Plus Index OAS at a 2.74% level currently. During the October 2022 crash, the spread went up as high as 4%. That represents a level higher by over 120 bps from the current one. If all else stays the same, do expect a -7% drawdown for this fund if spreads are to re-visit those levels.

We fully expect another risk-off event in the next six months, event which will put upwards pressure on spreads and on EM bond prices. As we fully discuss in the 'Holdings' section below, we find the collateral to be very robust from a default perspective -i.e. we do not expect defaults to be a concern here.

Holdings

Currently, the highest exposure comes from Brazil based names:

Country Allocation (Fund Website)

The vast majority of the credits present in the collateral pool are from EM jurisdictions. From a ratings standpoint the fund is overweight 'BB' names:

Ratings (Fund Website)

Although the ETF has a large 'Not Rated' bucket, that does not translate into poor risk ratings. As a reminder, rating agencies get paid for the work they perform to come up with a rating, and if an issuer does not want to constantly pay that fee, they generally do not get rated. Public ratings ensure liquidity and ability to place bonds, but not always required from all the rating agencies. Let us have a closer look:

Collateral (Fund Website)

The above table shows the largest fund exposures. Currently, the largest holding is the Industrial & Commercial Bank of China ('ICBC'), which accounts for 1.5% of the fund. This name is not rated by S&P and thus has 'NR' as its first rating, but does pay to get a Moody's rating of Ba1. Ba1 is the equivalent of BB+ for S&P, thus the best below investment grade rating out there.

There is also a discrepancy among rating agencies, with Fitch for example having ICBC rated single-A:

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited's (ICBC) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'A'. The Long-Term IDR is driven by our assessment of the very high likelihood of government support, indicated by its GSR of 'a', which is one notch below China's sovereign rating (A+/Stable). The state's 73% stake in ICBC, the bank's long history of receiving support and its systemic importance drive our assessment. ICBC was designated a domestic systemically important bank (D-SIB) in October 2021 by the Chinese authorities and sits in Bucket 4. ICBC has a strong domestic market position with loan and deposit market shares of around 10% and 11%, respectively, at end-2022.

This is the perfect example of an entity which although not rated by S&P, does have quasi-sovereign like features via the large Chinese government stake in the bank and the systemically important designation.

The second largest exposure in the collateral pool represents a similar story. Although Bank of Communications Co Ltd is not rated by either S&P or Moody's, the entity is one of the oldest banks in China and was designated a domestic systemically important bank in October 2021. The Chinese state also has a large holding in this entity via its Ministry of Finance.

The collateral is very robust from a default rating perspective here. Outside the above mentioned systemically important Chinese banks, we also have listed companies in the portfolio. Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) is also present in the top-10 holdings. The name is listed on the NY Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization of over $10 billion. Currently Seeking Alpha analysts have a "Buy" rating associated with the name:

Ratings Summary (Seeking Alpha)

If the bonds were to default, we would need to see the equity completely wiped out first.

Conclusion

PGHY is a fixed income exchange traded fund. The vehicle invests in dollar denominated EM bonds, and has recently changed its benchmark to the ICE USD Global High Yield Excluding US Issuers Constrained Index. The vehicle also changed its name in August 2023 when the index was switched.

The current fund composition is very reminiscent of the HYEM ETF, with both names aiming to capture EM dollar bond returns. We like the PGHY collateral, which is granular and robust from a fundamental perspective. As an example, the top names in the fund are two systemically important Chinese banks that have large ownership percentages by the Chinese government. While these bonds can see their prices move down on credit spread widening, we are hard-pressed to ever see them default.

PGHY's main risk factor is now represented by credit spreads. We expect another market risk-off even in the next six months which will result in a fund drawdown of -7% if EM spreads are to re-visit their October 2022 highs. We like PGHY as a Hold here for the 9% dividend yield, and would look to add on any drawdown above -5%.