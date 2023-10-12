Daniel Heighton/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

If you're looking to invest in Edison International (NYSE:EIX), the situation presents a bit of a mixed bag that warrants a nuanced approach. In the short term, holding onto the stock seems sensible. The company's net income has shown strong growth, and it has managed to cut operational costs. The dividend yield is at 4.77%, offering current investors a decent return on their investment. Additionally, the company has been able to reduce its short-term debt, signaling some financial strength.

However, when looking at the medium to long term, it's advisable to be cautiously optimistic. Several warning signs are popping up: there's an increase in the current portion of long-term debt and interest expenses, which could signal financial difficulties in the future. The company also shows a decline in cash and cash equivalents, and its capital expenditures remain high. Negative free cash flows are another red flag; they could hinder the company's ability to generate sufficient cash for its stakeholders. Lastly, the company has seen a significant increase in regulatory assets. While this could be beneficial in the short term, regulatory changes are unpredictable and shouldn't be considered a reliable, long-term value driver.

In summary, if you're already invested in Edison International, it might be wise to hold your position but be vigilant in monitoring future financial reports. If you're contemplating an investment, be cautious until you see more consistently positive financial indicators.

Overview

In the second quarter of 2023, Edison International, which is the parent company of SCE, an electric utility, and Edison Energy, an energy advisory firm, saw an increase in earnings of $113 million compared to the same period in 2022. The uptick was largely attributed to SCE, which alone contributed an additional $118 million in earnings. The company's weighted-average rate base, an important measure for utilities, is expected to swell to $60.9 billion by 2028. However, its interest expenses have increased by $93 million, mainly due to more borrowing and rising interest rates. SCE has recently filed its 2025 General Rate Case application with the California Public Utilities Commission, targeting a revenue requirement increase of $1.9 billion or 23%.

From an investment standpoint, these rising earnings suggest a favorable long-term outlook for Edison International. SCE has also laid out an ambitious capital program totaling up to $43.5 billion for the years 2023-2028, which, if approved, could substantially boost their rate base and make it an even more valuable asset. However, it's essential to note the ongoing lawsuits from Orange County concerning wildfires, as losing these cases could require substantial payouts, negatively affecting the company's profitability.

The company does face certain risk factors. There are legal risks tied to the lawsuits that could potentially tarnish earnings and reputation. Moreover, the ambitious capital program and GRC application hinge on regulatory approval, which is never guaranteed. Additionally, while the core business is performing well, losses in non-core areas could be problematic and warrant attention.

Financially, Edison International appears to be in good shape, marked by growing revenue and earnings. The planned capital expenditure signals aggressive growth plans but also indicates an acceptance of greater financial risks. SCE's management effectiveness is apparent in its ability to increase earnings by $341 million over six months. The company is also investing in technological innovation, specifically in enterprise resource planning software and an advanced metering infrastructure program. The management has generally done well, reflected in the steady core earnings and well-planned future activities. However, they should pay closer attention to non-core losses to ensure overall financial health.

When compared to industry trends, Edison International's focus on renewable and clean energy positions it favorably. Furthermore, market trends indicate the industry needs to add more than 40 gigawatts of new resources by 2032, providing a growth opportunity for SCE.

To sum it up, Edison International shows promise, primarily due to SCE's strong performance and ambitious future plans. Nevertheless, potential investors should be cautious of legal risks and the need for regulatory approvals. The company is financially robust but could benefit from addressing its non-core losses.

Revenue Analysis

Author analysis

In Q2 2023, the company's operating revenue slightly declined to $3,964 million from $4,008 million in the same quarter last year, marking a decrease of about $44 million or 1.1%. Despite this drop in revenue, the net income saw a robust increase, jumping 40% from $292 million in Q2 2022 to $409 million in Q2 2023. This positive growth in net income could suggest an optimistic one-year forecast; however, there are other factors to consider.

The total operating revenue for the first six months of 2023 was $7,930 million, a small decrease from $7,976 million in 2022. On the expenditure side, costs for purchased power and fuel were down to $1,147 million in Q2 2023 from $1,304 million in Q2 2022. However, this cost did rise slightly for the first half of the year, registering $2,465 million in 2023 compared to $2,341 million in 2022. The company also managed to reduce its operation and maintenance expenses to $1,241 million in Q2 2023 from $1,361 million in Q2 2022, and to $2,325 million for the first half of 2023 from $2,848 million for the same period last year.

Interestingly, the company had no wildfire-related claims in Q2 2023, compared to $2 million in Q2 2022, and only $96 million in the first half of 2023 compared to a substantial $427 million in the same period last year. Wildfire insurance fund expenses remained stable at $53 million for Q2 and $105 million for the first half of the year in both 2023 and 2022. Depreciation and amortization costs have slightly increased, reaching $650 million in Q2 2023 from $601 million in Q2 2022, and $1,306 million in the first half of 2023 from $1,184 million in 2022.

Speaking of value drivers, the net income attributable to Edison International common shareholders increased from $325 million in the first half of 2022 to $664 million in the same period in 2023. This rise could be viewed as a positive sign of the company's financial health. In terms of liquidity and solvency, the operating income has also shown a significant increase, moving from $504 million in Q2 2022 to $724 million in Q2 2023. This suggests that the company is well-positioned to meet its long-term obligations.

When considering income attributable to common shareholders, the company went from $241 million in Q2 2022 to $354 million in Q2 2023, and from $325 million to $664 million for the first half of the year. However, interest expenses rose to $392 million in Q2 2023 from $271 million in Q2 2022, which could be a red flag suggesting increased borrowing or higher interest rates. This increased interest expenses may alter the company's risk profile, potentially impacting its long-term solvency.

On the upside, the company's basic earnings per share improved from $0.63 to $0.92 for Q2 and from $0.85 to $1.73 for the first half of the year, which could attract investors.

Overall, the company appears to be financially healthy with impressive growth in net income and operating income. However there are some concerns, including slightly declining revenue and rising interest expenses. If the company continues to manage its operational costs well and finds ways to boost revenue, it should remain in a strong position over the next five years. However, it's crucial to keep an eye on the quality of these earnings to ensure their sustainability.

Balance Sheet Analysis

The financial health of the company presents a mixed bag of promising signals and potential red flags. On the asset front, there is a concerning drop in cash and cash equivalents, falling dramatically from $914 million in December 2022 to just $195 million by June 2023. This sharp decrease could perhaps indicate that the company has made heavy investments recently. In contrast, the accounts receivables are quite stable, ticking up from $1,695 million to $1,717 million, which could suggest that the company is managing its collections effectively. Furthermore, accrued unbilled revenue has seen a rise from $641 million to $756 million, indicating either increased sales or perhaps a backlog in customer payments. One of the more striking numbers is in regulatory assets, which have jumped from $2,497 million to $3,656 million. If this surge is driven by regulatory advantages, it could be a less sustainable value driver for the company. Overall, the total current assets have seen a modest increase from $7,070 million to $7,416 million, suggesting an adequate capacity to meet short-term obligations. The long-term assets have also increased, albeit not dramatically, indicating a balanced growth strategy.

Turning our attention to liabilities, the short-term debt has reduced from $2,015 million to $1,161 million, which bodes well for short-term solvency. However, the current portion of long-term debt has risen from $2,614 million to $2,889 million, indicating that more debts are coming due soon. Accounts payable have gone down from $2,359 million to $1,790 million, which might signal efficient management of payments to suppliers. Overall, the total current liabilities have decreased from $10,347 million to $8,827 million, which is a healthy sign in the short term. But the long-term debt has increased from $27,025 million to $29,430 million, potentially signaling higher interest payments and extended financial commitments in the future.

On the equity side, common stock has seen a slight increase from $6,200 million to $6,270 million due to a combination of successful equity financing and an increase in stock prices. Retained earnings have also increased from $7,454 million to $7,553 million, implying profitability and the retention of some of those earnings for future investments or payouts.

In terms of the quality of earnings, the significant growth in regulatory assets could suggest that the company's recent profits may be boosted by favorable regulations, which may not be sustainable in the long term. Although there's been a reduction in short-term debt and accounts payable, indicating efficient operational management, the increase in the current portion of long-term debt could be a sign of impending financial stress.

In summary, Edison International appears to be in moderate financial health, demonstrated by its asset growth from $78,041 million to $79,551 million, indicating a relatively stable business. However, there are concerning signs, such as a sharp decrease in cash reserves and an increase in long-term debt, which warrant close attention for assessing the company's long-term financial sustainability.

Free Cash Flow Analysis

Author analysis

When evaluating the company's cash flows, several key areas stand out. Starting with the operating activities, the cash generated from the company's core business operations was negative in 2021. The company recorded negative cash from operations of -$736 million in 2021. However, by 2022, the cash from operations rebounded to a positive $2,623 million, which continued to increase in 2023 to $2,690 million.

On the performance front, there are a few areas of concern. One such is the Capital Expenditures. The fact that CapEx has been consistently high, shifting slightly from -$5,563 million in 2021 to -$5,781 million in 2023, reveals that the company is investing heavily. While it could signify growth, the investments are exerting pressure on the cash flow.

The company's short-term borrowings decreased from $2,821 million in 2021 to just $1,161 million by 2023. This could suggest that the company has been focused on repaying its short-term borrowings. Yet, the current portion of long-term debt has increased from $415 million in 2021 to $2,889 million by 2023.

On the value assessment front, revenue growth stands out. The company has expanded its operations and sales, evidenced by its revenue numbers swelling from $14,076 million in 2021 to $17,174 million in 2023. However, there's a yellow flag in the form of Unlevered Free Cash Flow, which, although improving, remains negative from -$2,348 million in 2021 to -$1,959 million in 2022. This metric is pivotal for valuation, so its sustained negative state is a cause for concern. A similar story unfolds with the Levered Free Cash Flow. It's still in the red in 2023, although it's better than in 2021, emphasizing the company's challenges in generating cash post-debt payments.

In terms of earnings quality, the company's Net Working Capital has seen considerable growth over the years, indicating a stronger position in short-term assets relative to its short-term liabilities. Additionally, the company's EBIT has been improving, signaling operational efficiency, though there was a decline in 2023. Another metric, NOPAT, grew from $1,851 million in 2021 to $2,120 million in 2022, only to experience a decline to $2,088 million in 2023. Drawing from the trends, I project the NOPAT to decline to $2,050 million in 2024.

The company's management efficiency is evident in the NOPAT/Revenue ratio, which has slightly diminished from 13.1% in 2021 to 12.8% in 2023. This might suggest that management's efficiency is deteriorating.

In conclusion, the company has displayed a strong rebound in its operational cash flows. Still, the persistence of negative free cash flows and the increasing burden of the current portion of long-term debt raise concerns. On the brighter side, the growth in both NWC and operational profits (NOPAT) highlights improved financial health. However, rising short-term debt commitments combined with continuously negative free cash flows serve as potential red flags. Overall, while there's optimism rooted in consistent revenue growth and NOPAT, the negative free cash flows highlight concerns about the company's capacity to generate ample cash for its stakeholders. Given the combination of promising and concerning metrics, I recommend a "hold" investment position.

Cash Conversion Cycle

Author analysis

The Days Inventory Outstanding, which measures the time it takes to sell inventory, increased from 20.90 days during the fiscal year to 23.38 days in the latest period. This increase indicates that the company is selling its inventory more slowly, a result that generally isn't favorable for cash flow. Next, the Days Sales Outstanding, representing the average time it takes to collect cash after a sale, has also increased from 47.99 days to 54.37 days. This increase suggests that the company is collecting payments at a slower pace, which could be a red flag.

On the flip side, the Days Payables Outstanding (DPO) - the average time the company takes to pay its suppliers - decreased from 101.96 days to 95.35 days. While a longer DPO usually allows the company more time to use its cash, the decrease suggests quicker payments to suppliers, which could potentially tighten cash flows.

A negative cash conversion cycle (CCC), like the -33.07 days in the fiscal year and the -17.60 days in the latest figures, is generally a good sign as it means the company gets its cash faster than it spends. However, the less negative CCC in the latest figures (-17.60 days compared to -33.07 days) implies that the company's cash management might be becoming less efficient. Overall, these numbers show the company is taking longer to sell inventory and collect payments but is paying suppliers faster, all contributing to a less efficient cash management system.

Shareholder Yield

Author analysis

The Dividend Yield is 4.77%, derived from the Common Dividends Paid of $1,186.0 million and a Market Cap of $24,886.9 million. While dividends are a way to give back to shareholders, the Buyback Yield is slightly negative at -0.08% due to Net Stock Buybacks of -$20.0 million, showing the company isn't buying back any shares. This results in a Net Payout Yield of 4.69%. The Debt Paydown Yield is high at -14.69%, calculated from a significant Change in Total Debt of -$3,657.0 million.

The overall Shareholder Yield stands at -10.01%, signaling that despite dividends, the company is aggressively reducing its debt. This debt-reduction focus could be viewed as both an opportunity and a red flag, as it might hint at potential financial risks or a strategic move to improve solvency.

Regarding forecasts, the substantial Debt Paydown Yield suggests that debt reduction will likely remain a priority. On the value side, the 4.77% Dividend Yield could be a sustained driver of value, but the key metric to watch is the Debt Paydown Yield, given the company's clear focus on reducing debt.

In terms of external risks, the company's aggressive stance on debt could indicate it is hedging against potential financial risks, especially if economic conditions like higher interest rates continue to increase. Finally, I suggest a' hold' investment recommendation based on the negative Shareholder Yield of -10.01%.

So, to sum up, the company has a strong focus on debt reduction, a decent dividend payout, but no stock buybacks. Its aggressive debt repayment might make it less risky, but the negative Shareholder Yield suggests that it's not necessarily returning value to shareholders in the most balanced way.

Investment Recommendation

As an investor looking to invest in Edison International, my recommendation at this time is to 'Hold' based on the following analysis. In Q2 of 2023, Edison International's operating revenue dipped by 1.1%, yet the net income soared by 40%. This juxtaposition makes the company's financial health somewhat ambiguous. On one hand, the balance sheet shows some troubling signs-cash reserves have significantly dwindled and long-term debt has escalated. On the other hand, the company has turned around its negative operating cash flow from 2021, demonstrating improved liquidity. Capital expenditures remain high, which signals prudent investments for future growth.

Moreover, while Edison International has shown strong growth in net income, it has also exhibited increased interest expenses and long-term debt. These factors add a layer of risk to the investment. From a management perspective, while cost control seems effective, there's an opportunity to drive up revenue.

Given the impressive net income growth offset by certain financial red flags, this investment appears more appropriate for a long-term strategy. To summarize, while Edison International shows promise, it also comes with some financial vulnerabilities that can't be overlooked. Thus, adopting a 'Hold' stance appears to be the most balanced investment decision at the moment.