What The Fed Is Poised To Do After September 2023 CPI Report
Summary
- Consumer Price Index, or CPI, rose by 0.4% month-over-month, slower than the previous month's increase of 0.6%.
- Motor vehicle insurance increased by 18.9% over the last year, having a negative impact on consumers.
- Despite WTI crude rising last month, energy prices rose by 1.5% in the month, while the energy index decreased by 0.5% over the last 12 months.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics posted the Consumer Price Index for all urban consumers that barely changed by much. CPI-U rose by 0.4% month-over-month. This is slower than the 0.6% increase in August. In the last 12 months, the all items index increased by 3.7%, identical to last month’s report.
Markets trimmed pre-market gains after this seemingly “nothing burger” report. Readers looking for price increase stocks will find the data on inflation over the past 12 months. The shelter index increased by 7.2% and accounted for 70% of the total increase in all items less food and energy. Additionally, motor vehicle insurance increased by 18.9%.
Motor Vehicle Insurance Increased
The 18.9% increase in motor vehicle insurance over the last year deserves special attention. Insurance providers needed to adjust their rates to account for prior CPI increases earlier this year. Increased technology adds to the complexity of automobiles. When owners of those vehicles are involved in an accident, insurers need to pay for the increase in the cost of parts and labor. Insurance holders must pay a higher premium for the overall increase in automotive theft. This year, auto theft is up by 34% from last year.
Advance Auto Parts (AAP), which Kenvue (KVUE) replaced on the S&P 500 (SPY), is down by 66% YTD. AAP stock has a “strong sell” rating on Seeking Alpha’s Quant score.
The firm cannot blame the weak demand for automotive parts for its weak performance. Magna International (MGA) has better growth and profitability scores. Income investors who hold Schwab’s dividend fund Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ (SCHD) should be aware that it holds AAP stock, albeit at a 0.102% allocation.
Since consumers must have insurance, readers may expect Allstate (ALL) and The Travelers Companies (TRV) to rebound from their stock slump that began earlier this year.
Valuations will need to fall to better levels before considering either stock.
Energy Prices Increased
WTI crude prices (CL1:COM) rose from around $80/bbl to peak at over $88 by Oct. 2, 2023. However, the energy index rose by 1.5% over the month. For the last 12 months, the energy index decreased by 0.5%. Still, the price volatility in Exxon Mobil (XOM) reminds us of the minimal correlation to energy inflation. Exxon is buying Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) for $59.5B in stock. Investors may look for energy firms that are in a downtrend despite the rise in prices. Devon Energy (DVN) trades below $50 a share. The stock has a strong profitability score, like Marathon Oil (MRO). However, EQT Corporation (EQT) is up around 40% YTD and scores well on value and growth, too.
Food Price Increase Unchanged
In September, food prices increased by 0.2% in the month and by 3.7% in the last year. Prices for food away from home rose by 0.4% in Sept. It increased by 6.0% over the last 12 months. The report noted that food price increases ranged from 0.2% for meat, poultry, fish, and eggs. The vague item, other food at home, rose to 4.2%.
Investors do not have a meaningful trade from food away from home prices rising. Instacart (CART) already completed a successful initial public offering. Shares traded as high as $42.95 before settling recently at below $25. Uber (UBER) had a bearish “double top” chart pattern at around $49. The stock closed on Oct. 11 at $46.64.
Natural Gas Prices Plunged
In the last 12 months, the natural gas index fell by 19.9%. Shares of Enbridge (ENB) are the worst performer in this category. In contrast, Cheniere Energy (LNG) is up by 6.71% in the last month and ONEOK (OKE) is up by 4.54%.
Used Vehicle Prices Declined
While new vehicle prices rose by 2.5% Y/Y, used car and truck prices fell by 8%. Carvana (CVNA) traders would not notice the negative impact of the supply glut in used vehicle prices. Shares are up by an astounding 698.95% YTD. But CVNA stock indicated a bearish double top formation at $55.
Ahead of a steep decline in demand, Carmax (KMX) accumulated used vehicles it could not sell. KMX stock is still up by 13.5% YTD but down by over 15% in the last month.
General Motors (GM), Stellantis (STLA), and Ford (F) should benefit from the UAW strike. This will slow or stop the output of new vehicles. It will help sustain new vehicle pricing at current levels.
Investors with a long-term time horizon should continue to avoid all three firms, especially GM and Ford. They face higher costs for parts. Once it settles with the union, it must pay sharply higher wages. Both firms are losing billions in the crowded electric vehicle ambitions. Competition from Rivian (RIVN) in the Truck EV market will pressure them. In addition, Tesla (TSLA) is cutting prices again in the U.S., which will hurt the operating margins of all EV players. Tesla also has a Cybertruck that may appeal to its customer base and to EV enthusiasts.
Your Takeaway
The CPI report has subdued data that is in line with market expectations. It will not change the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy of another 25 bps rate hike in 2023.
As always, watch treasury yields. More treasuries are crossing 5.00%. H4L or "Higher For Longer" interest rates will push yields at 5.5% for the foreseeable future. This will increase the attractiveness of such debt instruments compared to holding stocks.
This article was written by
Chris Lau is an individual investor and economist with 30 years of experience covering life science, technology, and dividend-growth income stocks. He has degrees in Microbiology and Economics.Chris runs the investing group DIY Value Investing where he shares his top stock picks of undervalued stocks with catalysts for upside, dividend-income recommendations with quant and payment calendar tracking, high upside plays, and research requests to help you become a better do-it-yourself investor. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (3)