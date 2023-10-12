Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

What The Fed Is Poised To Do After September 2023 CPI Report

Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Consumer Price Index, or CPI, rose by 0.4% month-over-month, slower than the previous month's increase of 0.6%.
  • Motor vehicle insurance increased by 18.9% over the last year, having a negative impact on consumers.
  • Despite WTI crude rising last month, energy prices rose by 1.5% in the month, while the energy index decreased by 0.5% over the last 12 months.

stock market trends for 2023, Businessman calculating financial data for long term investments. Analytical businessman planning business growth 2023 with future economic growth arrow graphic. strategy

Shutthiphong Chandaeng

The Bureau of Labor Statistics posted the Consumer Price Index for all urban consumers that barely changed by much. CPI-U rose by 0.4% month-over-month. This is slower than the 0.6% increase in August. In the last 12 months, the all items index increased

Newly launched product! Do-it-yourself Value Investing Basics is a scaled down version of the service. Sign up for DIY investing today. 

This article was written by

Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
32.16K Followers

Chris Lau is an individual investor and economist with 30 years of experience covering life science, technology, and dividend-growth income stocks. He has degrees in Microbiology and Economics.

Chris runs the investing group DIY Value Investing where he shares his top stock picks of undervalued stocks with catalysts for upside, dividend-income recommendations with quant and payment calendar tracking, high upside plays, and research requests to help you become a better do-it-yourself investor. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

R
Robert Rio
Today, 11:03 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.41K)
I would actually be happy with just one more rate hike.
D
DadRuss72
Today, 10:45 AM
Comments (1.13K)
Good stuff. All of this brought to you by a government that spends 40% more than it takes in. And has for 30+ years.
E
Epicontact2
Today, 10:37 AM
Premium
Comments (1.39K)
Chris's Fed commentary is always worth waiting for. Thanks
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.