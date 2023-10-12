Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AeroVironment: Business Should Continue To Benefit From Ongoing Conflict Around The Globe

Oct. 12, 2023 11:10 AM ETAeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
515 Followers

Summary

  • AVAV a buy due to strong demand for its products driven by the global increase in defense budgets resulting from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
  • AVAV operates in the unmanned systems industry and has demonstrated impressive performance, with significant growth and improved EBITDA margins.
  • The war in Ukraine has not only benefited AVAV in the short term but has also expanded its international customer base, leading to significant international revenue growth.

Detail shot with american flag on soldier uniform, giving the honor salute during military ceremony

roibu

Overview

My recommendation for AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a buy rating, as I expect AVAV to continue experiencing strong demand for its product due to the growing defense budget globally stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war. The fear of war among

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
515 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.