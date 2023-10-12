roibu

Overview

My recommendation for AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a buy rating, as I expect AVAV to continue experiencing strong demand for its product due to the growing defense budget globally stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war. The fear of war among country leaders has driven them to increase the defense budget to ensure they have sufficient equipment during times of need. The positive trend should continue to drive strong growth in the near term, justifying the premium that AVAV is trading relative to peers.

Business

AVAV operates in the unmanned systems industry, providing a range of products such as unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), loitering munitions, and unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs). Collectively, these offerings comprise an integrated fleet of autonomous robots that can function in marine, aerial, and terrestrial environments, all under a unified command structure. Notably, AVAV stands as the sole company exclusively dedicated to Department of Defense [DoD] robotics, offering investors access to the expanding markets of autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence, alongside the growing sectors of munitions and persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance [ISR]. As of FY23, approximately half of AVAV's sales are derived from the United States, with the other half originating from global markets.

Recent results & updates

Author's valuation model Author's valuation model

AVAV has demonstrated strong performance over the past few years, characterized by low to high-teen growth and an improving EBITDA margin since FY18. Notably, growth showed a very strong acceleration to more than 20% in FY23 as the demand for AVAV surged after the Russia-Ukraine war and other secular trends. The strong revenue performance also demonstrated the AVAV business model’s operating leverage, driving the EBITDA margin to new heights (23%) in FY23.

Author's valuation model

The 1Q24 results underscored a sustained high level of demand, marking AVAV's best first quarter in its history, surpassing previous records by a significant margin. Additionally, the company boasts a robust backlog, offering clear visibility into its performance for FY24. I believe that the Russia-Ukraine conflict has had a profound impact on AVAV's growth trajectory. Historically, AVAV's systems have seen extensive use in counterinsurgency operations, with thousands deployed during the War on Terror. The Ukraine conflict has, regrettably, presented an opportunity for AVAV to demonstrate the effectiveness and efficiency of its systems, resulting in a notable surge in international demand. This trend is expected to gain even more momentum according to management. I believe the fundamental demand for AVAV's products has undergone a significant shift. Given the heightened risk of conflict following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, I anticipate that countries with regional conflict potential and limited defense budgets will continue to increase their stock of AVAV's products in the future.

I believe the greatest possibility lies in loitering munitions (24% of revenue). Briefly, loitering munition is an aerial weapon that waits for a target at a certain location (i.e. loitering around) and only attacks the target when spotted. For those unaware, the Russia and Ukraine war has likely altered the way countries approach war moving forward. Accordingly, the US has provided support to Ukraine. The demand from Ukraine has been a major factor in the product's demand, both domestically and in terms of restocking the United States' supply (a double whammy as the US will need to stock up much more if Ukraine ramps up their advance efforts). The number of orders also continues to rise, with the latest sign of interest coming from Lithuania, which would make it the country's second international customer of the Switchblade 600 after the United States. So far, five different allied nations have placed orders with AVAV, and the company has received clearance to sell Switchblades in almost 50 different countries—an increase from last year's total of 20.

The war in Ukraine has not only benefited AVAV in the near term but also over the long term. The war put almost every country on earth in defensive mode, which means increasing defense budgets globally as every country’s leader is afraid that they are not able to defend themselves. This means a broadening network of international customers for AVAV, which is evident in the recent financials, where international revenue saw significant growth (1Q24 saw ~60% growth).

I expect AVAV to continue staying relevant in the coming decades, as the risk of war breaking out seems to be getting higher by the day. This is also why I am encouraged that AVAV has been proactive in improving its product offerings. As of 1Q24, AVAV had total cash of $106 million and debt of $129 million, giving it a net debt position of $23 million. This is a huge improvement from FY22, where the business had $115 million in net debt (~2x EBITDA). As the business continues to grow, I expect it to move towards a net cash position, giving it more balance sheet flexibility to draw down debt, if needed, to fund future M&As.

Valuation and risk

Author's valuation model

According to my model, AVAV is valued at $128 in FY24, representing an 18% increase. This target price is based on my growth forecast of 22% in FY24 and FY25, using management FY24 revenue growth of 22% as a benchmark. I expect growth to remain elevated at these levels, relative to the past, as the growth paradigm has changed dramatically since the war. Similarly, I used management FY24 adj. EBITDA guidance of $122 million as a benchmark for FY25. I believe margin should continue the trend of expanding as operating leverage kicks in from the 20+% growth over the next 2 years.

AVAV is now trading at 22x forward EBITDA, which I believe will stay at a premium relative to peers as the business continues to ride on the ongoing secular uptrend, driven by the fear of war among country leaders. This translates to a higher growth profile relative to other peers in the defense industry, in which AVA is expected to grow by >20% vs. peers at high single digits. Notably, AVAV is on track to continue expanding margins, which means EBITDA is going to grow even faster.

Bloomberg

Unfortunately, the risk of AVAV is a fortunate thing for the world. One day, when we have world peace and country leaders agree to never go into war and reduce their defense budget, the demand for AVAV products will shatter. But, at the rate at which the world is developing, I think this is unlikely in the near term.

Summary

I recommend a buy rating for AVAV based on the expectation of sustained robust demand for its products, primarily driven by the global increase in defense budgets resulting from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The heightened war concerns have spurred countries to allocate more resources to bolster their defense capabilities. This positive trend is anticipated to fuel strong growth in the near term, justifying AVAV's premium valuation compared to its peers.

AVAV, operating in the unmanned systems sector, has shown impressive performance, with significant growth and improved EBITDA margins. The recent 1Q24 results highlighted a record-breaking performance, underlining the impact of the Ukraine conflict in driving international demand. Loitering munitions, in particular, have seen substantial orders from various nations, further bolstering AVAV's prospects.

The war in Ukraine has not only benefited AVAV in the short term but has also reshaped its long-term outlook. The global shift towards defense preparedness is expanding AVAV's international customer base, evident in the impressive international revenue growth.

All in all, with the heightened risk of conflict, AVAV is poised to remain relevant in the coming years.