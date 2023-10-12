Jeremy Poland

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) appears to have focused upon the growth aspects of the recent acquisition of TransGlobe Energy ("TGA"). This likewise appears to be paying dividends in excess of what was publicly anticipated before the merger completed. The reason is that management is focusing upon the TransGlobe growth prospects in a big way until the next large offshore project completes. The combined company now has a way to grow production every year rather than every several years.

The recent coup in Gabon has not affected the company at all, according to the press release. That is probably because the company's operations are offshore, and those operations provide some badly need currency. Offshore operations are less likely to be disturbed by something like this.

Reason For The Acquisition

Vaalco Energy began as a small player in the offshore business. Even the offshore shelf is a relatively expensive prospect. Therefore, this company often showed erratic growth because large projects would take quite a bit of time to complete and then the growth came all at once from the startup.

Even wells to add production are expensive for a company of this size. Therefore, enough cash and cash flow was necessary before more drilling could occur, as this management wisely decided to keep a debt-free balance sheet.

But the acquisition of TransGlobe Energy will allow for production growth in between the major offshore projects that were not originally available to Vaalco Energy. The TransGlobe Energy wells are onshore and actually very cheap onshore wells. So, activity is easy to rachet up or down as industry conditions dictate.

Furthermore, both companies were small enough that production was "picked up" periodically rather than sold at the time of production as is typical in the United States and Canada. The combined companies have a smoother cash inflow than they did separately. Therefore, there is less need to keep as much cash on hand in between production sales.

TransGlobe Business Growth

Both the Canadian and the Egyptian businesses showed growth in the latest quarters.

Vaalco Energy Summary Of Egyptian Business (Vaalco Energy Second Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

The drilling times have clearly improved. Since the majority of these wells are vertical wells, drilling time is a larger part of the total well cost than is the case when horizontal drilling and fracking would be involved. Management has not yet released payback periods and rates of return on these wells. But an improvement shown like the one discussed above is likely to significantly elevate profitability.

The new issue is the horizontal well. Since that type of well is a brand-new idea, there is likely to be a period of time between this well and any potential horizontal wells in the future. In this area, horizontal wells were not needed for some very good production results. But an older field could change that attitude. That is what management is trying to figure out.

Like any other production area, Egypt has a lot of "tired fields and intervals." Success of horizontal drilling and "modern completion techniques" could spur a revival of production in some places that were deemed uneconomical, as was the case in the United States.

Vaalco Energy Summary Of Canadian Business (Vaalco Energy Second Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Very long-term readers may remember that this acreage was originally considered natural gas acreage (especially by the seller). Clearly enough progress was made to find a very different production mix. Many times, in the years since this acreage was acquired, readers have wondered if it was "worth the effort" because previous management largely concentrated on the Egyptian business.

It looks like not only was the acquisition worth the effort (by previous management); it also looks like the acquisition is going to turn out to be a "steal." The kind of production mix shown above is far more valuable than just natural gas. It will also likely be more profitable as well.

More importantly, Canada often has acreage nearby that can be acquired to cheaply expand operations if this initial venture proves successful. It is very likely that the current management will acquire more acreage in the future given the progress noted above.

In summary, this management has brought more energy to bear on both of these businesses than I have seen in a long time. The result is progress I had nearly given up hope in seeing. If management keeps up the current pace, both businesses will be far more successful than many of us dreamed possible.

Gabon & Equatorial Guinea

Gabon is the site of the original company production before the acquisition of TransGlobe Energy. Management had finished a campaign of drilling to expand production. The next step is to get those wells producing to the extent possible while rebuilding cash levels to "rinse and repeat."

Therefore, management is considering another drilling campaign. The new production and storage arrangement is paying dividends for the company. However, there are some offsetting events that prevent shareholders from seeing all the anticipated savings.

As a side note, it is a matter of "so far so good" with respect to the Gabon coup. What needs to be seen is the stability of the new government and the direction it takes. Management will likely be providing an update with the next report. But as a producer that provides hard currency to the government. The company is likely very much appreciated and has little to fear as a result.

Equatorial Guinea is the site of the next major project that will likely increase offshore production. The planning of this one is proceeding to the partner approval stage. Once this is underway, it will be a likely major cash drain that will affect free cash flow for some time. But then again, projected benefits appear to far exceed costs.

Vaalco has a strategy of developing discoveries that were considered uneconomical by the larger companies. This keeps competition low to allow for above average profitability while allowing the company to grow to the point where it can compete with larger companies. Focusing upon discoveries already made also decreases some of the very costly offshore risks.

This is very similar to the Egyptian strategy of producing "unloved" fields. In the same way, Vaalco avoids competition with larger industry entities to allow for above average profitability. This will sharply lower the risk of failure.

Debt And Valuation

Most of the oil and gas industry is highly undervalued. That includes this company as well. The price-earnings ratio may have finally climbed above five by the time you read this. That is an extremely low price-earnings ratio compared to industry history.

The only effect of the coup so far appears to be the effect on the stock price. That will likely fade over time as strong oil prices replace the coup news. Time will tell though.

Management has further lowered risk by keeping a debt free balance sheet and lots of cash on hand. This company operates in Africa and is one of very few companies to do so successfully. Africa has long been a cash flow wasteland for many companies that have little to nothing to show for their efforts. Therefore, the success that this company enjoys in a nightmare area for a lot of companies should point to above average management.

Summary

Management is often the most important asset not on the balance sheet. This Vaalco Energy management got a fantastic deal when it acquired TransGlobe Energy. Now that deal is turning out to be even better.

In the meantime, management is fiscally conservative enough to keep a lot of cash along with a debt-free balance sheet. When combined with the low price-earnings ratio, the risk of long-term downside stock price action is very low. On the other hand, management raised production guidance to point towards a growth future.

The TransGlobe acquisition should allow for growth each year that the market loves, along with big bulges in growth when an offshore project begins production. This company can grow a lot larger without encountering competition from large companies with the strategy management chose. It can grow relatively safely given that strategy as well. Seldom can that be said about an upstream company.