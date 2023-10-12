Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

United Parcel Service: Cost Headwinds In H2'23 - But Buy This Dip

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.29K Followers

Summary

  • UPS' prospects may lift from H2'23 onwards, with the labor negotiations already concluded and the management working hard to win back customers.
  • However, the management has guided an underwhelming H2'23 performance, with the "US average daily volume to be down by a mid-single-digit percentage YoY" and higher than expected union wages.
  • While UPS may offer an excellent 5Y dividend growth CAGR of +12.38%, compared to the sector median of +6.87%, investors may also want to reign in their expectations going forward.
  • With crude oil likely to remain elevated, we may see the delivery company's fuel expenses similarly rise, triggering further headwinds to its near-term profitability.
  • As a result of these headwinds, UPS investors must also size their income portfolios accordingly, especially since the potential downside may negate its tempting dividends.

Gasoline fuel nozzle and cash money. Gas price, tax, ethanol and fossil fuel concept

JJ Gouin

We previously covered United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in September 2022, discussing its highly profitable margins during the peak of global supply chain issues, naturally triggering the stock's outperformance compared to the wider market then.

In this

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.29K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

T
TedBaer
Today, 4:48 PM
Premium
Comments (55)
I am not quite ready to jump in on UPS. There will be time in early '24 to board this train.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.