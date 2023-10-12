martin-dm

Summary

This post is to provide my thoughts on the business of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). TTD operates as a technology company in the digital advertising sector. It offers a software platform that allows advertisers and agencies to manage and optimize their digital ad campaigns across various channels, including display, video, audio, and social, on a multitude of devices like computers, mobile devices, and connected TVs. By leveraging data and technology, TTD's platform enables advertisers to target specific audiences with precision, ensuring that ads reach the right people at the right time. This data-driven approach not only enhances the effectiveness of ad campaigns but also ensures efficient ad spending. As the digital advertising landscape evolves, TTD continues to innovate with initiatives to address industry challenges and better serve its clientele.

TTD, a standout in the digital advertising landscape, has garnered attention with its robust revenue growth and innovative UID2 initiative. This growth, coupled with strategic partnerships, positions TTD as a potential market leader. However, a deeper dive into its valuation metrics reveals a high valuation multiple, significantly surpassing its peers. This premium is largely anchored to TTD's expected growth rate, which, if not met, could pose risks to its stock valuation. While the company's recent financial performance and management's forward guidance paint an optimistic picture, the limited margin of safety and insignificant upside potential warrant investor caution. Furthermore, any erosion in net margins could exacerbate the risk of multiple contractions. This post seeks to provide a balanced perspective, weighing TTD's promising growth drivers against the inherent risks in its current valuation. Based on my view, I recommend a hold rating.

Investment thesis

In the second quarter, TTD reported revenue of $464 million, reflecting 23% year-over-year growth. This notable increase highlights the ever-increasing demand for TTD's services. Their growth momentum has accelerated since the previous quarter. Adjusting for the U.S. political election spending from the second quarter of 2022, the year-over-year growth for the second quarter of 2023 is approximately 24.5%. This adjustment paints a clearer picture of TTD's organic growth trajectory. On the profitability front, TTD reported an adjusted EBITDA of approximately $180 million, which represents an EBITDA margin of approximately 39%. Despite global adversities like the pandemic, inflation, and supply chain disruptions, TTD's financial resilience is evident. This robustness is a testament to their solid business model and adaptability, and this sentiment has been echoed by the management.

"And just like the last few quarters, we continue to significantly outperform the digital advertising industry. What's particularly notable about our performance is that most advertisers are still dealing with some degree of uncertainty in their business. Even though certain macro indicators are improving, there's still a sense from many advertisers that we are in an unpredictable environment. For them, it's hard to dismiss what we've been through over the last two to three years with the global pandemic, rampant inflation, supply chain crises, and banking system uncertainty, and of course, global rebalancing." 2Q23 earnings results call.

Drawing from TTD's impressive financial performance and resilience in the second quarter, it becomes evident that their ground-breaking innovations and strategic partnerships are the central pillars driving their success. Their UID2 initiative, which they strategically introduced to the broader industry, showcases TTD's visionary leadership in the digital advertising space. Companies leading in innovation typically command a competitive advantage, translating to consistent growth and profitability. TTD's shift to a data-driven advertising strategy further emphasizes its adaptability. In today's data-centric advertising landscape, TTD stands out as a platform primed for success. With the UID2 initiative gaining wider acceptance, it's poised to influence TTD's future revenue growth. The industry's growing dependence on UID2 for seamless cross-channel identity solutions places TTD in a prime position to capture increased advertiser investments, promising a better financial outlook in subsequent quarters.

On the partnership front, TTD's alliances with major retailers, like FairPrice, offer them a goldmine of shopper data. This data empowers TTD to design highly targeted advertising campaigns, potentially unlocking new revenue streams and strengthening their market position. Their demonstrated successes, exemplified by the staggering 1,200% return on ad spend in the Fruit of the Loom campaign, serve as powerful testimonials for prospective clients. Furthermore, the adoption of UID2 by media giants, including Warner Bros. and Discovery, signifies the industry's confidence in TTD's innovative capabilities. As TTD continues to forge new partnerships, particularly in retail media, I foresee these collaborations driving revenue growth in the near future. The increasing recognition of TTD's data-driven platform by retailers and brands suggests a potential uptick in ad investments, further boosting TTD's financial outlook.

Supporting my perspective on TTD's growth potential through innovation and partnerships is the management's forward guidance. For the third quarter of 2023, TTD projects a minimum revenue of $485 million, indicating a 23% year-over-year growth. Factoring in the U.S. political election spending from the third quarter of 2022, the projected growth rate for the third quarter of 2023 is around 25%. Additionally, TTD anticipates an adjusted EBITDA of approximately $185 million for the same period. This guidance reaffirms TTD's optimism about maintaining its growth and profitability trajectory in my view.

Valuation

I believe the fair value for TTD based on my DCF model is $90.48. My model assumptions, which align with both the management's perspective and market consensus, draw heavily from TTD's standout financial performance in the second quarter. This period showcased robust double-digit revenue growth that has further accelerated from the previous quarter. The financial resilience and impressive results TTD demonstrated in the second quarter underscore the pivotal role of their UID2 initiative and strategic partnerships in driving their success. These initiatives are expected to continue driving growth in the upcoming quarters. This sentiment is further echoed by the management's guidance for the third quarter, where they project double-digit year-over-year revenue growth and anticipate maintaining its margins.

Own calculation

Peers include DoubleVerify (DV) and Integral Ad Science (IAS). The median forward EV/EBITDA multiple peers are trading at is 16.61x, the median expected NTM growth rate is 27%, and the median net margin is 8%. As for TTD, its forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 43.68x, the expected NTM growth rate is 33%, and its net margin is 3.38%. I think TTD's higher multiple is attributed solely to its higher expected growth rate.

Based on TTD's current multiple, the price target is $90.48. It's crucial to note that there's a limited margin of safety for investors, with an upside potential of just 6%. Given TTD's lofty EV/EBITDA multiple relative to its peers, which is solely driven by its anticipated higher growth rate, any failure to meet these expectations could be detrimental. If TTD were to fall short of its growth projections and its net margin were to deteriorate, the company could experience multiple contractions. This scenario could subsequently lead to a decline in its share price below its current trading level, posing a risk to investors. Therefore, I recommend a hold rating despite its strong growth and outlook potential.

Risk

An upside risk to my thesis revolves around TTD's rapid adoption of UID2 and expansion of strategic partnerships. TTD's UID2 initiative is gaining significant traction in the digital advertising ecosystem, and its strategic partnerships are continually expanding. If the adoption rate of UID2 surpasses current expectations and TTD secures more high-value partnerships, especially in emerging markets or with major global brands, it could lead to higher-than-anticipated revenue growth. This scenario could result in an upward revision of future earnings estimates and provide a positive catalyst for the stock, potentially justifying a higher valuation multiple than is currently factored in.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TTD presents a complex investment narrative. On the one hand, the company's strong revenue growth and the potential of its UID2 initiative paint a positive picture of its impressive financial performance. The company's strategic partnerships further solidify its position in the digital advertising landscape. However, the valuation metrics, particularly the high EV/EBITDA multiple relative to peers, raise concerns. The anticipated higher NTM growth rate of TTD is what primarily justifies this premium. Yet, with a limited margin of safety, there's inherent risk. Should TTD not meet its growth projections or witness an erosion in net margins, it could face multiple contractions, leading to a potential downside in its stock price. While there are upside risks, such as the rapid adoption of UID2, the current valuation warrants a cautious stance. Thus, I recommend a hold rating, reflecting the balance between TTD's growth prospects and the associated risks regarding its valuation.