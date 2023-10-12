Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund: You Can Now Get A 15.6% Yield On This Closed-End Fund

Oct. 12, 2023 12:11 PM ETPIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)4 Comments
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
9.37K Followers

Summary

  • PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is still valuable for passive income investors despite losing value in 2023.
  • The fund focuses on interest rate-sensitive fixed income instruments, which have long-term potential for price and value gains.
  • The recent decrease in the fund's net asset value premium is likely due to inflation, but the long-term inflation trend supports an investment in PDI.

Multiply sources of revenue. Multiple streams of income

Olivier Le Moal

Despite losing value in 2023, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) has a role to play in the investment portfolios of passive income investors, in my view.

The PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is focused on interest rate-sensitive

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
9.37K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

S
SAUser5
Today, 12:37 PM
Comments (9)
"while locking in a 15.6% distribution yield"

You didn't lock in a 15.6% distro yield because PIMCO can cut the distro at any time. If you looked at their recent performance they are not even close to covering the monthly distribution meaning a cut is likely in the near term.

It is odd that this article didn't even mention the coverage ratio issue which is a major red flag
T
TNap
Today, 12:36 PM
Comments (26)
Please be careful with PDI right now. It's struggling with it's coverage ratio this fiscal year. I have a position and am holding for now but I don't think I can recommend anyone start a new position.

Current holders that don't want to exit (like me) might consider accumulating slowly which increases your monthly income (assuming a distribution cut isn't in the cards and it can't be ruled out) while helping to cost average down if you are already in the red.

I think there's going to be some PDO level pain with this one before it gets better. I'd love to be wrong about this, but that's what I see at the moment.
nbr3bagshotrow profile picture
nbr3bagshotrow
Today, 12:30 PM
Premium
Comments (197)
Hopefully no distribution cut, which has been mentioned by other SA writers.
WSLegend profile picture
WSLegend
Today, 12:23 PM
Premium
Comments (3.02K)
I would not buy until I am fairly sure that rates have stopped rising! Then setup in!
Maybe soon, but not yet!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.