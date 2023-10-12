Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nike Vs. Lululemon: One With A Moat, One With Growth

Oct. 12, 2023 12:31 PM ETLululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU), NKECROX
Amit Peretz profile picture
Amit Peretz
130 Followers

Summary

  • Nike is a global giant in the sports industry with a diverse product range and strong brand recognition.
  • Lululemon, on the other hand, has carved a niche for itself in yoga and athleisure wear.
  • Lululemon is undervalued compared to its historical multiples, while Nike is slightly undervalued, making both companies attractive buys.
  • Choosing between them will depend on factors like valuation and the sustainability of their competitive advantages.

Yoga outdoor class in New York

LeoPatrizi/E+ via Getty Images

My Thesis

The two companies I will analyze today are both high-quality, growing companies. Both sell high-quality products in the sports products category. While Nike (NYSE:NKE) sells a wide range of products, Lululemon (

This article was written by

Amit Peretz profile picture
Amit Peretz
130 Followers
I am a private investor with a focus on the highest-quality global companies known for sustained growth and remarkable returns on capital. My investment approach can be characterized as a fusion of Peter Lynch's and Terry Smith's strategies. I seek out the utmost quality in established companies, while also maintaining an interest in smaller firms with substantial growth prospects. I have embarked on this writing endeavor to share the knowledge I've acquired and to engage in a mutual learning experience through interactions with fellow commenters. I maintain a curated list of diverse high-quality companies that I plan to feature in my content, and I assure you that the insights and information I intend to provide will be both informative and enjoyable.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. It should not be considered as financial, investment, or trading advice. The stock market is subject to various risks, and investing in stocks involves the potential loss of capital. Always conduct thorough research and consider your individual financial situation and risk tolerance before making any investment decisions. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Any investment decisions should be made based on your own judgment or in consultation with a qualified financial advisor. The author of this article and the platform where it is published are not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.