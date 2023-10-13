Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
1 Dividend Legend Potentially Set To Soar And 2 To Ignore

Oct. 13, 2023
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Consumer staples stocks, including legendary dividend stocks like Hormel Foods Corporation and Kellanova (formerly Kellogg), have crashed between 20% to 30%.
  • The media has attributed the decline in consumer staples to factors such as weight loss drugs on food sales and soaring interest rates, but these explanations are wrong.
  • Food companies were in an epic bubble in recent years, and now that bubble has popped.
  • One company, despite selling unhealthy products, is growing like a weed, reporting 14% pricing power and 11% international growth. Its growth rates are 3X that of Hormel and running circles around its peers.
  • The future of healthy food is likely to be dominated by today's food giants. The individual winners and losers are less certain, but that's why I'm here to keep our pulse on the best available data to help you avoid the losers and buy the winners of future food.
Flying dollars on white

herkisi

It's been an amazing few weeks, with the S&P 500 (SP500) falling into an 8% pullback and the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) about the same. And for many legendary dividend stocks, the pain has been a lot worse.

Consumer staples

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
107.99K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Building a Future profile picture
Building a Future
Today, 7:56 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5)
This is a real eye opener for the world, we all know we need to eat healthier. But the big food companies have been slow to lead the pack, nobody wanted to stick their neck out first. I have owned HSY for about 6 months now and obviously am in wait it out mode. However I do think your opinion is spot on and I will continue to own HSY and most likely be adding some to it. Thanks for your keen insight.
