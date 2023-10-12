Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fiverr Stock: A Buy And Hold For The Next 5 Years

Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • When ChatGPT rose to fame late last year, many investors feared it would bring about the end of Fiverr and its peers.
  • Fiverr is embracing AI by offering a diverse portfolio of AI products and services and using AI technology to improve efficiency. Mr. Market did not expect this change in fortunes.
  • Recent strategic decisions taken to focus on profitable growth are already yielding promising results.
  • Fiverr is attractively valued today - the cheapest it has ever been - at a time when the company is inching toward profitability.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Beat Billions get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Asian Graphic designer working in office. Artist Creative Designer Illustrator Graphic Skill Concept.

Filmstax

I have been closely following Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) for many years. I have booked some gains by trading in and out of Fiverr stock as well, but for the last few months, I have been long FVRR on the back


Unlock Alpha Returns With Our Comprehensive Investment Suite

Beat Billions offers a wide range of tools and resources to help you achieve superior investment returns. Our team of expert analysts uncovers undercovered and thinly followed stocks to supercharge your investment returns.

  • Access our model portfolios and receive actionable ideas to build a successful portfolio.
  • Join our community of like-minded investors and exchange ideas to maximize your investment potential.
  • Keep track of the real-time activities of investing gurus.

Don't miss out on our launch discount - act now to secure your subscription and start supercharging your portfolio!




    This article was written by

    Dilantha De Silva profile picture
    Dilantha De Silva
    10.87K Followers

    Dilantha De Silva is a former buy-side analyst.

    He runs the investing group Beat Billions. It provides investment research with a focus on small-cap stocks that are well positioned to deliver long-term alpha returns. With a strategy centered around earnings events such as earnings surprises and earnings revisions, it tries to identify earnings catalysts that could move stocks. The group provides access to in-depth research reports, model portfolios, real-time guru picks, and a vibrant investor community. Learn more.

    Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FVRR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

    Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

    Recommended For You

    Comments (1)

    K
    Kg222
    Today, 1:36 PM
    Investing Group
    Comments (530)
    nice article. anyone else buying? seems cheap. good biz.
    Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
    To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
    Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
    If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.