Karooooo Ltd. (KARO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 12, 2023 12:02 PM ETKarooooo Ltd. (KARO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.72K Followers

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript October 12, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carmen Calisto - Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer

Goy Hoeshin - Chief Financial Officer

Zak Calisto - Chief Executive Officer

Carmen Calisto

Hello, and welcome to Karooooo's Fiscal Financial Year 2024 Q2 Earnings Call. On behalf of Karooooo, we'd like to thank you for joining us today. I'm Carmen, the Group's Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer; and together with Hoeshin, our Group Chief Financial Officer, we will be taking you through our strong business updates and financials.

All investors are advised to read through the disclaimer. We will be reviewing all three of Karooooo's business units in today's webinar, namely Cartrack, Carzuka, and Karooooo Logistics. Karooooo continues to believe in our mission to be the leading operations cloud and we see how we are helping to set the path for tomorrow for operational businesses with our platform.

Industry-leading customers consult with us on how to improve their operations and tackle their day-to-day challenges. And our ability to think beyond connected vehicles and equipment has been pivotal in delivering a cloud that connects an entire operation in one place to achieve real business impact.

Despite the varying macroeconomic environments we encountered, digitalization, ESG and compliance continue to be strong drivers for demand of our platform. Our platform offers the flexibility customers need to digitalize their operation at their own pace, and in a way that makes sense for them. Whether it is digital forms that facilitate workers and drivers to complete their workflows effectively via mobile app, coaching solutions that generate success and provide accountability, risk management tools that enable quick resolutions and full audit trails, automated carbon emission reporting and progress tracking or detailed productivity reporting for optimized operations, our platform fits into an operation for success.

