Crescent Energy: Let's Make A Deal

Oct. 12, 2023 1:03 PM ETCrescent Energy Company (CRGY)KKR
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Crescent Energy Company, a combination of KKR and John Goff, aims to capitalize on the seller's market in the oil and gas industry. Rarely can the public invest alongside such professionals.
  • The Eagle Ford, with its low well breakeven points, premium pricing, and lack of takeaway issues for oil production, often outperforms the Permian basin.
  • Bargain prices for Eagle Ford acreage lower the location cost of wells and prevent overpayments that may only be revealed during a downturn.
  • Growth will likely continue to be from acquisitions.  The Eagle Ford acreage now adds the prospect of organic growth as well.
  • A return of capital priority will be low.
Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) is the very public combination of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) and John Goff. These are two very well-known entities that have very attractive records separately. They have combined forces to go

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
19.92K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRGY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

