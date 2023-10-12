Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

September CPI: Disinflation Is Halted And Investors Need To Brace Themselves

Oct. 12, 2023 1:07 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), NDX, DJI, SPX9 Comments
Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
3.58K Followers

Summary

  • Inflation in the US remains high, with core inflation at its lowest level in two years but still above the Fed's target.
  • Core inflation is rising on a month over month basis, indicating a potential stalling in year over year inflation.
  • Sectors such as housing, services, and education have seen notable monthly price increases, adding to inflationary pressures.

POV rafting with kayak in Colorado river, Moab

piola666

Earlier this morning, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Consumer Price Index for the month of September. On a year-over-year basis, inflation came in at 3.7%, while core inflation (which removes food and energy) came in at 4.1% year over year. While core inflation (on

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
3.58K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

Tall Seller profile picture
Tall Seller
Today, 1:49 PM
Investing Group
Comments (20.86K)
Base effects. Not halted.
l
lfrillman
Today, 1:34 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (103)
Plus you’ll note MPW is in the tank
Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
Today, 1:41 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.83K)
@lfrillman Yes. I think the debt refinancing prospects are finally start to catch up....
l
lfrillman
Today, 1:33 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (103)
Hi J- the Street is doing its damnedest to talk the Fed down but everything I see is indicating accelerating inflation. I don’t think Powell wants to be Arthur Burns. But the generation running money doesn’t even know who burns was or his failure. Plus there’s a built in bias that doesn’t give a rip on inflation because it only affects middle and lower Americans. A setting for a disaster.
Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
Today, 1:52 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.83K)
@lfrillman Something is going to metastasize, but where it comes from remains to be seen. My guess is debt markets, but it could even be forex...
c
congressional trade researcher
Today, 1:30 PM
Investing Group
Comments (422)
A fix to inflation would be to reduce government spending (obviously)- a way to reduce that is stop giving Billions to Iran & those countries that want to do us harm. Also stop the unaudited Ukraine scam.
I think that by now most investors realize the Discounted Cash Flow regarding stocks & bonds suggests that equities aren’t the place to be. Easily make 5+% safely in treasuries & mmfs.
Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
Today, 1:39 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.83K)
@congressional trade researcher I'm glad you followed me, because I am working on an article regarding the deficit and bond markets. I'm waiting for updated data. Stay tuned....
Brasada profile picture
Brasada
Today, 1:18 PM
Investing Group
Comments (4.5K)
Stagflation coming soon?
Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
Today, 1:22 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.83K)
@Brasada I hope not. I'm watching the Treasury market closely. 6% 10 year bond is not unrealistic.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.