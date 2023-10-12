Hot CPI Print Means Higher Yields, And Massive Risks To Stocks
Summary
- Inflation exceeded expectations, with a 0.4% monthly increase and a 3.7% year-on-year increase.
- Long-term rates are likely to remain high, posing a threat to stocks.
- Market-based inflation targets may be too low, and it may be challenging to achieve a 3.3% year-on-year inflation rate by December.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Reading The Markets get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Inflation came in hotter than expected on the Consumer Price Index ("CPI") headline numbers, climbing at 0.4% m/m versus estimates of 0.3% and climbing at 3.7% y/y, hotter than the expected 3.6%. Core CPI came in as expected. Additionally, super core came in hotter in September, rising by 0.6% from 0.4%, which marked the second month in a row of increases.
This will mean that long-term rates are likely to stay high and may very well go much higher, and this poses a significant threat to stocks, given their stubbornness to go down.
Market-Based Inflation Targets May Be Too Low
At least over the first nine months of 2023, the headline CPI non-seasonally adjusted annualized rate of change is around 5%, much higher than the current 3.7% y/y rate of change. It also means that for CPI to hit a y/y change of 3.3% by December, which is what the swaps market is currently predicting, non-seasonally adjusted prices will need to fall over the final three months of 2023.
We may see that happen; it just isn't clear how likely it is to happen. What is pretty clear, in my opinion, is that the days of falling health insurance costs are probably behind us. After all, according to the BLS CPI, health insurance has fallen by 37.3% on a y/y basis, which should reset in October.
Keep in mind that there has been a 3.5% decline m/m in health insurance every month since October of last year, which adds up even though health insurance has a weighting of 0.54% in the non-seasonal adjusted measure, but that is about a 0.2% per month decline, which will be going away.
So, the disinflationary trend may get harder going forward than many may think, and those market expectations for a 3.3% y/y headline inflation by December may be more challenging to achieve than what the market is currently pricing.
So it is no wonder yields are reversing some of their recent losses and starting to climb again, and 30-year breakeven inflation expectations are rising back to 2.4% and approaching the upper end of their trading range over the past five years.
Higher Yields
Inflation is just proving to be far more challenging to control than what the market has priced in, and this will result in continued upside risk to rates and is likely to continue to pressure rates on the long end of the curve higher. Looking back into the 1980s, 90s, and 00s, when inflation averaged around 3.1%, 30-year rate trade with a premium of 1.5% to 9.5% but averaged about 4% higher than the inflation. Even if a 4% premium is too high, it still seems like the 1% premium that the 30-year Treasury rate has versus the current headline inflation rate is too low.
For the most part, regardless of where the premium should or could be, it tells us that the longer headline and core inflation stay elevated, the longer and more likely it is that rates on the long end of the curve will stay elevated.
While stocks have finally started to appreciate some of the risks that come with higher rates, it appears they still have more work to do as they begin to price in rates staying higher for far longer than what appears to be expected.
Stocks Too High Relative To Bonds
But more interesting, the S&P 500 (SP500) blended 12-month forward earnings yield went from being the highest yielder among corporate and government debt in 2021 to having one of the lowest yields by October 2023. The earnings yield of the S&P 500 in July 2021 was 4.65%, and today, it is 5.43%, while high-yield debt has risen from around 3.5% to 9%, while double AA has gone from 1.75% to 5.4%.
Going back to 1997, the only time other times we have seen equities yields trade below that high yield, corporate, and 2-year Treasuries (US2Y) was back in 1999 and 2000. At this point, the only debt instruments equities are not trading below are those of 2-year Treasuries.
But if inflation tells us that the risk is that rates go higher, and the longer stocks hold up versus debt instruments, the more expensive stocks get on a relative basis. The one thing that could keep equities grounded at this point is the hope that earnings in 2024 will deliver significant growth; while that is possible, it is yet to be seen.
But what is clear is that inflation will be here for some time longer, rates will stay higher, and the risk of stock moving lower continues to be extremely high.
TRY READING THE MARKETS AND GET THE FIRST 2-WEEK FREE
- Reading the Markets focuses on finding macro trends likely to drive the stock market.
- I also break down and use economic data and macro forces to figure out where rates, the dollar, and commodity markets may go.
- These relationships seem more important today than ever when making investment decisions.
- Learn to understand how these relationships work and what they mean over the short and long term.
- Videos or podcasts every day
This article was written by
Mott Capital, aka Michael Kramer, is a former buy-side trader, analyst, and portfolio manager with 30 years of experience tracking market fundamentals. He focuses on long-only macro themes and studies trends and unusual options activities to identify long-term thematic growth opportunities.He leads the investing group Reading The Markets where he helps members better understand what is driving trading and where the market is likely heading, both short and long-term. Features of the investing group include: daily written commentary and videos analyzing the driving factors behind price action, general macro trend education to help members make well-informed decisions based on market conditions, interest rates, currency movements and how they all interact, chat for questions and community dialogue, and regular Zoom videos sessions to discuss current ideas and answer questions. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Charts used with the permission of Bloomberg Finance L.P. This report contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. Michael Kramer is a member and investment adviser representative with Mott Capital Management. Mr. Kramer is not affiliated with this company and does not serve on the board of any related company that issued this stock. All opinions and analyses presented by Michael Kramer in this analysis or market report are solely Michael Kramer's views. Readers should not treat any opinion, viewpoint, or prediction expressed by Michael Kramer as a specific solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell a particular security or follow a particular strategy. Michael Kramer's analyses are based upon information and independent research that he considers reliable, but neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees its completeness or accuracy, and it should not be relied upon as such. Michael Kramer is not under any obligation to update or correct any information presented in his analyses. Mr. Kramer's statements, guidance, and opinions are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees any specific outcome or profit. You should be aware of the real risk of loss in following any strategy or investment commentary presented in this analysis. Strategies or investments discussed may fluctuate in price or value. Investments or strategies mentioned in this analysis may not be suitable for you. This material does not consider your particular investment objectives, financial situation, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation appropriate for you. You must make an independent decision regarding investments or strategies in this analysis. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Before acting on information in this analysis, you should consider whether it is suitable for your circumstances and strongly consider seeking advice from your own financial or investment adviser to determine the suitability of any investment.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments