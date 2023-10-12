Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PAR Technology: Large TAM And A Strong Product

Oct. 12, 2023 1:26 PM ETPAR Technology Corporation (PAR)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
515 Followers

Summary

  • I recommend a buy as PAR has a strong product offering and potential for growth in the digitalization wave of the restaurant industry.
  • PAR's main business is point-of-sale systems in fast food restaurants, with customers including McDonald's, Yum! Brands, and Burger King.
  • Despite recent profitability challenges, PAR has a large total addressable market and a track record of winning deals and upselling.

고객이 슈퍼마켓에서 스마트 폰으로 지불하는 동안 신용 카드 리더기를 들고 행복한 계산원.

Drazen Zigic/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

My recommendation for PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is a buy rating, as I expect the business to continue gaining share in this large TAM by winning deals and upselling (improving ARPU). PAR has a strong product

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
515 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.