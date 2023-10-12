Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fresenius Medical Care: Don't Let The Ozempic Kidney Failure Scare You Off

Summary

  • Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) and Fresenius (FRE) stocks have experienced a decline due to the Novo Nordisk drug Ozempic ending a kidney failure study early.
  • FMS remains a good player in the dialysis field and is not fundamentally impacted by the Ozempic report.
  • FMS has the potential for significant improvement in the next few years, with a low-mid single-digit growth in revenues and a slight decline in EBIT forecasted for 2023.
Fresenius Headquarter, Bad Homburg

kontrast-fotodesign

Dear readers/followers,

I've been covering Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) and Fresenius (OTCPK:FSNUY) for over 2 years at this point, mostly holding a positive view on both stocks and viewing the companies as investments with good upsides. My

Wolf Report is a senior analyst and private portfolio manager with over 10 years generating value ideas in European and North American markets.

He is a contributing author for the investing group iREIT on Alpha where in addition to the U.S. market, he covers the markets of Scandinavia, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Eastern Europe in search of reasonably valued stock ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FSNUF, FMS, BAX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Short-term trading, options trading/investment, and futures trading are potentially extremely risky investment styles. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding for the necessary risk tolerance involved. The author's intent is never to give personalized financial advice, and publications are to be viewed as research and company interest pieces. The author owns the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in the articles. The author owns the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks written about.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

D
DAbell
Today, 1:59 PM
Investing Group
Ozempic is a good drug but I seriously question these claims based on personal experience...since I write for it almost every day. There are several other medical conditions that can cause both acute and chronic renal failure. There are also other drugs out there like farxiga, jardiance with similar claims. And guess what they haven't stopped renal failure. I encourage the bears to look up compliance rates for diabetes and hypertension medications.....you will find it to be terrible. I encourage you to look up cardiorenal syndromes, hepatorenal syndromes, systolic heart failure, diastolic heart failure ,etc. Obesity rates are flying sky high and only going higher. You can't get better if the food you eat is poison. Also these claims on weight loss need to be taken with a grain of salt. Patients are simply out eating the drug. Diet and lifestyle changes are the path to getting better. Not a bandaid drug. Weight loss is mathematics..and fat is stored energy. You must use it.

Long on fresnius. I mean, you would be a fool to not take advantage of these declines. These companies are mission critical infrastructure and patients are only getting more obese and unhealthy. People going on dialysis will not stop
P
PHOTIOS
Today, 1:45 PM
Premium
FMC is heavily in debt. This is NOT a bargain, not at all. Shrinking revenues and rising interest can blow them out.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
